Evotec SE Successfully Placed Euro116.1 Million Convertible Bonds

Evotec SE Successfully Placed Euro116.1 Million Convertible Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Evotec SE (the "Company" or "Evotec") (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) placed today senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2033, convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of the Company (the "Shares"), in an aggregate principal amount of €116.1 million (the "Bonds"). The pre-emption rights of the shareholders were excluded.

The Bonds will have a maturity of seven years with an investor put right after five years and will be issued at par in a denomination of €100,000 each. The Bonds will bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. The Bonds will be repaid at maturity at their accreted redemption amount of 110% of the principal amount (the "Accreted Redemption Amount"), implying a yield to maturity of 3.882%. The initial conversion price of €6.5313 corresponds to a conversion premium of 37.5% above the share reference price of €4.75, which is the share price of the Evotec Share determined in the Concurrent Delta Placement (as defined below). In light of the Accreted Redemption Amount, the effective conversion price of the Bonds is approx. €7.1844 at maturity.

Settlement is expected to take place on or around 21 May 2026. The inclusion of the Bonds in the open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is intended. Evotec is subject to a lock-up period ending 90 days following the settlement date of the offering, subject to certain exemptions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to support the cash out requirements of Project Horizon, its transformation program aimed to strengthen the Company's operating model and enable sustained long term value creation.

In addition, a simultaneous placement of existing shares of the Company has been conducted (the "Concurrent Delta Placement") on behalf of certain buyers of the Bonds who wished to sell such shares in short sales to hedge the market risk of an investment in the Bonds at a placement price determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Company will not receive any proceeds from this simultaneous offering of existing shares.

BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as Joint Global Coordinators and, together with HSBC Continental Europe and Morgan Stanley, as Joint Bookrunners.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

Important note:

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and may not be published, distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Further, this announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or subscribe for, securities in any jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation or advice concerning the placement of, or invitation to submit any offer to purchase, sell or subscribe for, any securities. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement of, or invitation to submit any offer to purchase, sell or subscribe for, any securities for the person concerned.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (the "U.S."). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state of the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in or into the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia or Japan.

MiFID II and UK MiFIR professionals/ECPs-only/No EU PRIIPs KID or CCI Regulations disclosure document - Manufacturer target market (MiFID II and UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No EU PRIIPs key information document (KID) or CCI Regulations disclosure document has been prepared as not available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
Sarah.Fakih@Evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



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