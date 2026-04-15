Evotec Appoints Dr. Ingrid Müller as Chief Operating Officer

Evotec Appoints Dr. Ingrid Müller as Chief Operating Officer

  • Will play key role in strengthening cross-functional execution in support of global platform, scientific capabilities and partner delivery as well as the execution of the Horizon initiative

  • Brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across operations, transformation, strategy, supply, procurement and R&D integration

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced the appointment of Dr. Ingrid Müller as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Müller will be joining Evotec's Management Board, effective May 1, 2026. She brings to Evotec more than 20 years of international leadership experience in the life sciences industry across operations, strategy, supply, procurement and R&D integration. In her role as COO, Dr. Müller will oversee Evotec's global operations and implementation of the Horizon initiative, with a focus on quality, productivity, scalability, delivery, cost and the continued advancement of technological improvements across the business.

Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:

"Ingrid has built a broad international leadership profile defined by strategic perspective, operational discipline and the ability to lead cross-functional execution and transformation. She joins Evotec at a pivotal time, contributing a highly complementary combination of operational, strategic and scientific understanding, as we continue to advance our growth transformation. Her expertise in operational efficiency and delivery will play a key part in the execution of our strategy in coming years. On behalf of the whole team, I'd like to welcome Ingrid to Evotec."

Most recently, Dr. Müller served as Vice President Portfolio Strategy & Execution at CureVac. Prior to that, she held senior international leadership roles at Sanofi and Fresenius Kabi, where she was instrumental in strengthening supply resilience, implementing make-or-buy strategies, supporting growth and margin expansion, and delivering annual savings and cash-flow improvements.

Dr. Ingrid Müller, Evotec's designated Chief Operating Officer, added:

"Evotec combines outstanding science, differentiated technology platforms and a clear commitment to making a meaningful difference. I look forward to working with colleagues across the global organization to further strengthen operational excellence, quality and delivery for our partners, and to support Evotec's next phase of focused and sustainable growth."

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



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