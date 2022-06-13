Nickel Investing News

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

EV Nickel Inc., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

EVNi believes that the Lease Properties may provide an excellent future base for its regional exploration and the Company has also secured a right of first refusal ("ROFR") for acquisition of the Lease Properties from the Vendor. This ROFR positions EVNi to also acquire the Carshaw Mill, a permitted processing facility, located on the Lease Properties. The Lease Properties are located adjacent to the Large-Scale Carman-Langmuir Target, which EVNi plans to drill this summer.

"Part of our current focus is to secure more land in the Shaw Dome and we've had our eye on Carshaw for awhile" states Sean Samson, President, CEO of EV Nickel. "With a large focus of future drilling to be up on the Northeast, moving our team closer to the activity, and closer to town, is a bonus. Also, there are only two permitted processing mills in the district, this gives us a ROFR for the surface rights under one of them."

EVNi is now working with the Vendor on the Final Lease Agreement and plans to have this finalized in the coming weeks.

EV Nickel Inc., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Exploration Phases

The Company's Phase 2 Drilling is almost complete, with the final holes now underway, testing the down plunge potential of the High-Grade Langmuir W4 Zone. This work is targeting the extension of the currently defined mineralized envelope with an objective of identifying additional down plunge, high-grade nickel mineralization.

Once Phase 2 is complete, EV Nickel will immediately shift into Phase 3, starting with the Large-Scale Carman-Langmuir Target in the northeast of the Company's land package.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to the Langmuir W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

