Eureka Completes Trenching Across Massive Oxide Mineralization at KM98

Eureka Completes Trenching Across Massive Oxide Mineralization at KM98

Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its stripping and channel sampling program at the Roadside Target on its KM98 critical minerals project ("KM98" or the "Project") in Québec.

The program exposed massive oxide mineralization across a substantial bedrock exposure, providing the Company with an opportunity to collect channel samples from the target and better understand its geological characteristics.

Highlights

  • Mechanical stripping exposed approximately 100 metres of bedrock over an average width of 10 metres, revealing massive oxide mineralization.
  • A 30-metre western extension was excavated to investigate the underlying geology.
  • A total of 39 channel samples were collected across the exposed oxide-rich zone, including a seven-metre sampling interval.
  • Samples are undergoing laboratory analysis, with results expected in approximately eight weeks.
  • Preparations continue for the Company's planned maiden drill program at the Hook Target.

"The Roadside Target is shaping up as an important additional exploration opportunity at KM98," said Daniel Matthews, CEO of Eureka. "We have now exposed a substantial area of oxide-rich bedrock and completed 39 channel samples to better understand the grade and distribution of mineralization. With drilling preparations continuing at Hook and channel assays pending from Roadside, we are advancing two distinct targets within the project."

Roadside Target Exploration

The Roadside Target is located in the northwestern portion of KM98 and was selected for follow-up exploration based on previous geological and geophysical work.

Mechanical stripping was completed over two days, followed by pressure washing to expose the underlying bedrock for geological examination and channel sampling.

The work exposed a zone of massive oxide mineralization, with the mineralized lens trending approximately north-northeast. The mineralization appears to continue south beneath La Romaine Road, while its northern limit was identified in a separate trench across a small creek. A western extension was also excavated to investigate the surrounding geology.

Following cleaning and geological examination, the exploration team completed systematic channel sampling across the exposed oxide-rich zone. A total of 39 samples were collected, including a seven-metre sampling interval.

The samples are currently undergoing laboratory analysis. Results will help the Company assess the grade and distribution of mineralization within the exposed zone and guide future exploration at the Roadside Target.

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Figure 1. Stripped bedrock exposure at the KM98 Roadside Target, where massive oxide mineralization was identified.

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Figure 2. Channel sampling across exposed bedrock at the KM98 Roadside Target. The channel measures approximately 7.5 metres in length.

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KM98 Exploration Program

The Roadside Target represents a separate exploration target from the Hook Target, where Eureka is preparing to undertake its maiden drill program at KM98.

The planned drilling will test priority targets identified through previous geological and geophysical work, including magnetic and electromagnetic surveys.

The Company will provide further updates as drilling preparations advance and results from the Roadside Target become available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a technical advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization; an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the KM98 Titanium Project in Québec; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Danny Matthews
Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@eurekametals.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315805

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