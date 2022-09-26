Life Science NewsInvesting News

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced the grant of a patent and a notice of allowance for EP-104IAR.

EP-104IAR is the Company's lead product candidate designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting pain relief for knee osteoarthritis.

European Patent

The grant of European Patent EP2976062B1 provides compositional and method of use coverage for EP-104IAR. The patent covers major European markets of commercial significance.

"The European market represents an important commercial opportunity for EP-104IAR, and, pending results of the current Phase 2 clinical development program, the Company intends to broaden clinical development investments to address the specific European Union requirements for approval," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "We believe the new European patent offers strong protection for EP-104IAR in key European markets until 2034, pending any adjustments or extensions."

Brazilian Notice Of Allowance

The Company also announced today the grant of a Brazilian notice of allowance, which will provide compositional and method of use coverage for EP-104IAR. The Company believes this grant will provide extensive protection for EP-104IAR in the Brazilian market until 2034, also pending any adjustments or extensions.

"The Brazilian and European intellectual property expansion demonstrates that the Company continues to fortify its IP around this high-potential product candidate for knee osteoarthritis," added Dr. Helliwell. "Moreover, we believe that this expansion of our intellectual property could have utility for our broader IP estate as we evaluate the clinical development of other pipeline candidates."

About EP-104IAR

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting pain relief for knee osteoarthritis ("OA"). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that knee OA affects more than 30 million people in the U.S. alone. This includes 14 million that suffer with knee pain or some form of disability. Knee OA is also associated with depression and loss of sleep, which can greatly affect quality of life.

With EP-104IAR, Eupraxia hopes to change the way knee OA pain is treated. Current therapies are challenged by poor safety, inadequate efficacy and/or limited duration of activity. Corticosteroids are one of only two drug classes strongly recommended by the American College of Rheumatology and the Arthritis Foundation for the treatment of knee OA pain. Currently approved corticosteroids are very effective at reducing pain for a short duration late in the disease but can expose the body to unwanted local and systemic side effects.

EP-104IAR endeavours to provide long-term pain relief with fewer unwanted side effects. It encapsulates a highly potent corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) within a microns-thin polymer membrane, part of Eupraxia's patented technology platform.

Injected into the knee, EP-104IAR is intended to diffuse drug slowly into the knee joint providing therapeutic concentrations for up to six months. This has the potential dual advantage of providing long-duration pain relief with fewer systemic side effects. An enhanced safety profile would also benefit the estimated 70% of knee OA patients that experience pain in both knees by allowing simultaneous treatment of both affected joints.

In contrast to immediate release steroids, a non-clinical study of EP-104IAR suggests a cartilage sparing effect, which could provide a safer treatment alternative for those afflicted with chronic OA pain. The product has also been designed with physician convenience in mind – targeting a long shelf life, no refrigeration and easy integration into existing delivery techniques.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as postsurgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's business strategies and objectives, including current and future plans and opportunities, expectations and intentions; statements regarding the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial, including the plan for later stage clinical testing and the commercialization of EP-104IAR; development of additional intellectual property, ability to patent or otherwise protect such developed intellectual property; the Company's ability to protect, expand upon and exploit its existing intellectual property; the ability of the Company to execute on its business strategy; the potential of Eupraxia's product candidates; the Company's expectations regarding its product designs, including with respect to targeted shelf life, storage and ease of integration; the results gathered from studies of Eupraxia's product candidates; the potential for the Company's technology to impact the drug delivery process; the competitive advantages of the Company's technology; the benefits to patients from the Company's drug platforms; the translation of the Company's technologies and expansion of its offerings into clinical applications; the Company's estimation of potential product markets; and the demand and market acceptance for products developed by the Company. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Eupraxia's management, and are based on assumptions, including but not limited to: future research and development plans for the Company proceeding substantially as currently envisioned; industry growth trends, including with respect to projected and actual industry sales; the Company's ability to obtain positive results from the Company's research and development activities, including clinical trials; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. Although Eupraxia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward–looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Eupraxia, including, but not limited to: the Company's limited operating history; the Company's novel technology with uncertain market acceptance; if the Company breaches any of the agreements under which it licenses rights to its product candidates or technology from third parties, the Company could lose license rights that are important to its business; the Company's current license agreement may not provide an adequate remedy for its breach by the licensor; the Company's technology may not be successful for its intended use; the Company's future technology will require regulatory approval, which is costly and the Company may not be able to obtain it; the Company may fail to obtain regulatory approvals or only obtain approvals for limited uses or indications; non-compliance with regulatory requirements may reduce or eliminate the Company's patent protection; patent reform legislation in the United States ; legal systems of some countries do not favour the enforcement of patents and other intellectual property protection; it may be difficult for the Company to stop the infringement of the Company's patents or the misappropriation of other intellectual property rights; proceedings to enforce the Company's patent rights in foreign jurisdictions could result in substantial costs and divert the Company's efforts and attention from other aspects of the Company's business; the Company completely relies on third parties to provide supplies and inputs required for its products and services; the Company relies on external contract research organizations to provide clinical and non-clinical research services; the Company may not be able to successfully execute its business strategy; the Company will require additional financing, which may not be available; any therapeutics the Company develops will be subject to extensive, lengthy and uncertain regulatory requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Eupraxia's public filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). Although Eupraxia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward–looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward–looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Eupraxia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c4623.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.EPRX:CATSX:EPRXLife Science Investing
EPRX:CA
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022 .

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available starting on Monday, September 12, 2022 , at 7:00 AM ET . Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking the following link:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Enrollment for our Phase 2 clinical trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR's safety and efficacy for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee, continued as anticipated during the second quarter, and trial timelines remain on track for data readout in the first quarter of 2023," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "In addition, we significantly strengthened our financial position in the quarter by completing a financing for gross proceeds of $14.7 million . We believe we are well capitalized going forward to continue executing our Phase 2 clinical trial, while focussing on the diversification of our innovative drug delivery technology platform into other targeted therapeutic areas."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that it has been awarded The Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year Award by Life Sciences British Columbia ("LSBC").

"On behalf of the entire Eupraxia team, I want to thank LSBC for this award recognizing all that we have accomplished as an organization over the last year," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "Following the successful completion of our initial public offering in March 2021 , we have effectively advanced our Phase 2 trial in osteoarthritis of the knee, and further strengthened our balance sheet to ensure we are well funded beyond the trial's data readout, currently expected in the first quarter of 2023."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vegan lentil burgers with kale

Plant-based Food Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The plant-based food industry has attracted a lot of interest in the past few years. Consumers are hungry for more plant-based diets, and their enthusiasm is creating a juicy growth market that investors can really sink their teeth into.

In 2021, several companies garnered more than US$100 million in 13 separate funding rounds. One of the biggest winners was privately held Impossible Foods, which completed a US$500 million raise for lifetime funding of over US$2 billion.

One of 2022's most notable financings was the US$400 million Series C round for cultured meat company Upside Foods. It included money from Tyson (NYSE:TSN), Cargill and Givaudan (SWX:GIVN) to help build a commercial-scale manufacturing facility and a solid supply chain for cell growth media. The funding will also provide for more research and development on cell-based meat.

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Cybin to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM , is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research, Psychedelic Science, Ethics & Business Event, September 21, 2022 in Haarlem, Amsterdam

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Nanomedicine Presents Updated Long-Term Survival Data from RESCUE-ALS Participants at 2022 AANEM Scientific Conference

Clene Nanomedicine Presents Updated Long-Term Survival Data from RESCUE-ALS Participants at 2022 AANEM Scientific Conference

  • Treatment with CNM-Au8 significantly improved long-term survival with approximately a 70% decreased risk of mortality vs. original placebo randomization
  • Comparable survival benefits were also shown compared to ENCALS predicted median survival
  • C NM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced presentation of updated survival results from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial open-label extension (OLE) at the 2022 American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place September 21-24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The poster titled, " Evidence for a Potential Survival Benefit in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis with CNM-Au8 Treatment: Interim Results from the RESCUE-ALS trial Long-Term Open Label Extension ," provides ongoing evidence supporting the clinical benefits of Clene's lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8 ® , a catalytically active gold nanocrystal suspension that holds promise as a disease-modifying therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Specifically, the poster evaluated the survival benefit associated with long-term CNM-Au8 treatment. Updated interim analyses of all-cause mortality with up to 137 weeks of follow-up from randomization comparing participants originally randomized to CNM-Au8 to participants originally randomized to placebo demonstrated a significant survival benefit with CNM-Au8 treatment, resulting in approximately a 70% decreased risk of death (HR = 0.29, p=0.01). Sensitivity analyses of observed survival compared to predicted median survival derived from the published ENCALS prediction model based on each participant's baseline study characteristics, with a data cutoff of August 31, 2022, also demonstrated a significant survival benefit with CNM-Au8 treatment (HR = 0.36, p=0.003). CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported during the OLE .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Achieves Research and Development Milestones Ahead of Projected Timelines

Cybin Achieves Research and Development Milestones Ahead of Projected Timelines

-- Completion of Adelia milestones marks promising path toward clinical drug development --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced that it has successfully achieved its research and development milestones that helped to build and progress its innovative pipeline of investigational psychedelic therapeutics ahead of projected timelines. These milestones were set forth in the acquisition agreement of Adelia Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020. The achievement of these milestones has supported Cybin's transition from a discovery- to clinical-stage development organization in less than two years.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has received Scientific Advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") on a range of points to finalize its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial plan evaluating its lead psychedelic drug candidate MSP-1014 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorders (MDD) .

In a meeting with the MHRA, Mindset discussed its plans for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical development of MSP-1014, a novel and patented, second-generation psilocybin-like drug candidate within Family 1, in collaboration with a specialized psychedelic UK-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), Clerkenwell Health. The MHRA has agreed with the Company's position and confirmed that, subject to CTA review, MSP-1014 will not require additional preclinical studies at this time. The MHRA has also provided specific valuable guidance on potential clinical trial design regarding dosing, patient selection criteria, and safety endpoints.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

The White House today announced that President Biden intends to appoint Renee Wegrzyn PhD, as the first Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ( ARPA-H ). Dr. Wegrzyn is currently the Vice President for Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. ARPA-H was established in March 2022 to drive transformative health breakthroughs that cannot readily be accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to shape ARPA-H's ambitious mission and foster a vision and approach that will improve health outcomes for the American people, including President Biden's Cancer Moonshot," said Dr. Wegrzyn. "Some of the problems we face every day - especially in health and disease - are so large they can seem insurmountable. I have seen firsthand the tremendous expertise and energy the U.S. biomedical and biotechnological enterprise can bring to solve some of the toughest health challenges. ARPA-H will create the transformative and collaborative space that is required to support the next generation of moonshots for health—not only for complex diseases like cancer, but also systemic barriers like supply chain gaps and equitable access to breakthrough technologies and cures for everyone."

Dr. Wegrzyn holds a PhD and BS in Applied Biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology , was a Fellow in the Center for Health Security Emerging Leaders in Biosecurity Initiative (ELBI), and completed her postdoctoral training as an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow in Heidelberg, Germany . Early in her career, she led research and development teams in private industry in the areas of biosecurity, gene therapies, emerging infectious disease, neuromodulation, synthetic biology, and diagnostics. She served as Program Manager in the Biological Technologies Office (BTO) of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where she leveraged the tools of synthetic biology and gene editing to enhance biosecurity, support the domestic bioeconomy, and thwart biothreats. Since joining Ginkgo in August 2020 , she has built out its innovation pipeline for biosecurity, developing and scaling new tools to combat infectious disease and other biological threats through broad community access.

"This is a really great moment for health and biomedical innovation. Dr. Wegrzyn stands out as a thoughtful, innovative, and practical leader," said Matt McKnight , General Manager for Biosecurity at Ginkgo. "She understands the health innovation ecosystem from every angle—from early-stage research and development to commercialization and community impact, across the public, private, and academic sectors. In her time at Ginkgo, she has been an incredible leader, and her work has shaped the emerging biosecurity industry for years to come. Renee uniquely understands what is needed in the next era of invention, and ARPA-H will benefit tremendously from being shaped by her vision."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renee-wegrzyn-slated-to-lead-new-advanced-research-projects-agency-for-health-301622005.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×