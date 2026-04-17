ESGold Completes Shares for Services Transaction

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU,OTC:ESAUF) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's Press Release dated March 6, 2025 and pursuant to the terms of the previously announced Advertising Agreement between the Company and AGORACOM dated January 29, 2025 for online marketing services, the Company is pleased to announce that it has issued 305,088 common shares to AGORACOM for services rendered at a price of approximately $0.467 per common share for aggregate consideration deemed at $125,000 plus HST, which is in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange Policies. The common shares issued in this transaction have the requisite four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws, and the transaction remain subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU,OTC:ESAUF) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@ESGold.com or 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
ESGold Corp.
Gordon Robb
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@esgold.com
+1-888-370-1059

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293183

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ESGoldESAU:CCCSE:ESAUprecious metals investing
ESAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
MAYFAIR COMPLETES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH KEVIN ANNETT

MAYFAIR COMPLETES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH KEVIN ANNETT

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement with Kevin Annett, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Annett acquired 58,000 common shares... Keep Reading...
Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Centurion Announces $300,000 Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for $300,000 priced at $.05 per Unit.Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at... Keep Reading...
2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

2026 Mosseau Discovery Drill Plan: Pursue the Discovery Hole

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 16, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its geological team has now been able to define fifty (50) drill targets along the 32-kilometre length of the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with BrightstarDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Laurion Announces Voting Results For Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO - (April 15, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF,OTC:LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation that was held... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tincorp Metals Pops 128 Percent

oil and gas investing

Global Energy Markets Rethink Strategy as Strait of Hormuz Reopens

energy investing

Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

energy investing

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

energy investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting