Erica Nielsen of RBC to speak at National Bank Financial's 24th Annual Financial Services Conference

Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) is scheduled to speak at National Bank Financial's 24th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 24, 2026. The webcast will begin at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html on March 24, 2026. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/16/c4292.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

royal bank of canada RY:CC tsx:ry fintech investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Standard Lithium Bolsters National Security Focus by Adding Expert Critical Minerals and Defense Advisors

RZOLV Technologies Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Clean Energy Delegation to India

Streamex Corp. Appoints Christine Plummer, Former Global Controller at Coinbase and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, as Chief Financial Officer

Related News

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Clean Energy Delegation to India

precious metals investing

Quimbaya Gold Appoints Dr. Mark Cruise as Technical Advisor

cleantech investing

CHARBONE confirme la livraison de nouvelles commandes d'hydrogene UHP dans l'Etat de New York, un des principaux poles technologiques americains

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Delivery of New UHP Hydrogen Orders in New York State, One of the Main American Technology Hubs

base metals investing

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties to Combine with Star Royalties to Create a Scaled, High-Growth Royalty Platform