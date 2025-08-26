Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Emerita Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 4,760,000 Units of the Emerita Resources Corp. through a private placement, at $1.05 per Unit for total consideration of $4,998,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (Share) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (Warrant), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at $1.30 for 24 months from the date of issuance.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and/or controlled 20,454,544 Shares representing approximately 7.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and/or controls 25,214,544 Shares and 2,380,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.5% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition, combined with previous treasury issuances of Shares, resulted in a decrease in holdings on a partially-diluted basis of approximately 1.2% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of Emerita Resources Corp.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Emerita Resources' address is 36 Lombard St. Floor 4, Toronto, ON M5C 2X3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Emerita Resources' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amendment agreement with Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the size of its previously announced brokered private placement offering to up to 28,572,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,400 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the commencement of development of the first two stope blocks at the Reward Mine. Since commissioning the ventilation fan on Thursday 21 August, a total of 500 tonnes of ore has been blasted and bogged to the Amalgamated portal for processing.

Operational Milestones

- Vertex is today pleased to announce first freshly blasted ore sourced from the first two stoping blocks at the Reward Underground Mine.

- Ore is from development stripping (making ore drives larger for machine access) in preparation for mechanised stoping operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the Gravity Only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine.

- The material will start replacing feed from the low-grade surface ore stockpile, with the aim of achieving 100% feed from higher grade underground ore sources over the next few weeks.

- The underground electrical transformer is energised and 1,000 Volt power reticulated underground.

- The Primary Ventilation Fan was commissioned on Thursday 21 August, giving excitement to the Vertex Mining Team. Powered ventilation in the mine means mining can start in earnest.

- 1550 Decline is dewatered, with first ore blasted.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike, to achieve continuous feed to the plant.

Underground broken stocks include 200 tonnes at 5.4g/t from the 1325 strip, while the remaining 300 tonnes is pending assay grades but from 1438 stope area and 1555 decline strip.

The Company is spreading initial production areas around 400 metres of strike length to provide operational flexibility. Significant effort is underway setting up the 1720 stopes to the northern end of the mine, primarily accessed from the 1555 Decline. The Company is focussed on initially mining high grade ore, primarily from the Mica 1 and Mica 2 Veins. M1 and M2 are parallel veins and around 2m apart.

The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Vertex Minerals Limited

