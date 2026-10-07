EOS Unveils Plans for Next-Generation Slinger C-UAS System, US Production to Begin in 2027

Upgrades focus on autonomy to meet the current threat, while Huntsville production will shorten lead times and lower costs
EOS Defense Systems USA (EOS) today announced plans to expand production at its Huntsville, Alabama facility for the next generation of Slinger, the company's flagship counter-drone Remote Weapon System. The product is in the final stages of development and will be produced in the United States beginning in 2027.
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Close up of the EOS Slinger counter-drone remote weapon system.
The next-generation Slinger brings critical technology improvements designed to meet an evolving drone threat, including enhanced sensing and autonomous kill chain functionality built to operate at scale. Selectable autonomy is central to the upgrade, recognizing that threats on the modern battlefield move too fast for the decision cycle of a standard system or human operator. Like the current Slinger, it is fully stabilized to engage while on the move and defeats drones and ground threats from a single weapon station without reconfiguration.
"The need for affordable, effective counter-drone capability is visible across the US force today," said Shawn Baerlocher, Chief Executive Officer of EOS Defense Systems USA. "Our customers need a solution now, built on timelines rapid and flexible enough to match the threat on the modern battlefield."
Producing the system in Huntsville will shorten supply chains, improve lead times, and lower costs for EOS' US and allied customers. EOS has built Remote Weapon Systems since the 1990s, and its systems are operationally proven and deployed by militaries across Australia, the Middle East, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, with more than 3,500 delivered worldwide.
EOS will release more details on the new product and production plans in the coming months.
ABOUT EOS DEFENSE SYSTEMS USA
EOS Defense Systems USA, headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, has served as the regional hub for Electro Optic Systems (ASX: EOS) since 2018. The company provides precision Remote Weapon Systems for counter-UAS (CUAS), ground-to-ground, force protection, and marine missions on all platforms. With roots in space, EOS has spent more than 40 years designing and building precision optical systems that deliver millimeter-level accuracy, from low Earth orbit to cislunar space. The same space-grade tracking and stabilization techniques power the targeting software in every EOS Remote Weapon System, enabling precision on the move on land and at sea. EOS owns its entire design and manufacturing process, supporting faster innovation cycles and direct customer support. EOS Defense Systems USA is ISO 9001 certified. Learn more at www.eosdsusa.com .
ABOUT ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS (ASX: EOS)
Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has designed, manufactured and exported advanced technology systems for more than 40 years. EOS operates in two divisions, Defence Systems and Space Systems. EOS Defence Systems offers remote weapon systems, high-energy laser weapons, UAS interceptors, and integrated counter-UAS and command-and-control (C2) systems, including MARSS' AI-enabled NiDAR platform. EOS Space Systems applies EOS-developed optical sensors and effectors to detect, track and characterize objects in space. Learn more at www.eos-aus.com .
© EOS Defense Systems USA. This document contains information proprietary to EOS Defense Systems USA. Any reproduction, disclosure or use of the data contained herein is expressly prohibited except as agreed to in writing by EOS Defense Systems USA.
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