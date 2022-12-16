Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

  • DOE program supports critical domestic clean energy & national security priorities
  • Pending membership in DOE HALEU Consortium to support fuel for next generation advanced nuclear reactors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), today announced that it has been awarded a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") to the U.S. government for the establishment of a strategic uranium reserve (the " Uranium Reserve "). The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (" NNSA "), an office within the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE "), is the agency tasked with purchasing domestic U 3 O 8 and conversion services for the Uranium Reserve. The Uranium Reserve is intended to be a backup source of supply for domestic nuclear power plants in the event of a significant market disruption. Additionally, the Company announced its application for membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium.

Energy Fuels Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.)

Uranium Reserve Award:

Energy Fuels expects to complete the sale of uranium for the Uranium Reserve to NNSA during Q1-2023 and realize total gross proceeds of   $18.5 million. The U 3 O 8 the Company expects to sell to the U.S. government is currently held in the Company's inventory at the Metropolis Works Conversion Facility, located in Metropolis, Illinois . The sale does not involve the physical movement of material, so the sale and transfer can be completed quickly.

Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "Energy Fuels is pleased to contribute to U.S. energy security by supplying U.S.-origin uranium to the U.S. uranium reserve. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted America's troubling dependence on Russia and its allies for our nuclear fuel and uranium supply, and the need for the U.S. to rebuild its uranium and nuclear fuel capabilities. Today, nuclear energy provides the U.S. with roughly 20% of all electricity, and 50% of our clean, carbon-free electricity. U.S. and European nuclear industries are actively working to shift away from Russian uranium supply, but the process will be difficult and lengthy. The U.S. can rely on supply from allies like Canada , Australia and others for a large proportion of our uranium and nuclear fuel supply, but we must also restore our own capabilities. For the past several years, U.S. uranium production has been near-zero and our only uranium conversion facility has been shut-down. The Uranium Reserve is a small, but important, step toward resolving this untenable situation."

HALEU Consortium:

On December 12, 2022 , Energy Fuels also applied for membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium. The HALEU Consortium is a program managed by the DOE's office of Nuclear Energy (" NE ") intended to help create a secure domestic supply of high-assay, low-enriched uranium (" HALEU ") used by many of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactor technologies. HALEU enables many advanced reactor designs to be smaller and more efficient than traditional reactors. The uranium used in traditional nuclear reactors is enriched to roughly 3% - 5% of the fissionable isotope, uranium-235 (" U-235 "). HALEU is enriched to between 5% and 20% U-235. Today, only Russian companies are able to supply HALEU, which is causing delays in the development of advanced reactors. For example, TerraPower recently announced a delay in building its first Natrium reactor in Wyoming . TerraPower is a high-profile next generation advanced reactor developer funded by Bill Gates . TerraPower specifically attributed the delay to the lack of availability of HALEU outside of Russia .

As the leading producer of U 3 O 8 in the U.S., and the owner and operator of the only conventional uranium mill in the U.S., Energy Fuels believes it can play an important role in advising the DOE and teaming with other companies for this critical program. Furthermore, Energy Fuels is pursuing other DOE priorities related to uranium production, including rare earth element and medical isotope production.

Mr. Chalmers continued: "Energy Fuels is increasingly recognized by the U.S. government and other market participants as indispensable to weaning the U.S. off of Russian uranium supply, and as a solid partner in other important priorities. Our White Mesa Mill is critical and unique domestic infrastructure, with licenses, expertise and capabilities found nowhere else in the U.S., that are needed to produce uranium, and many other critical minerals and materials. We stand ready to play a critical role in restoring America's uranium, rare earths, and other critical material capabilities, while reducing our troubling dependence on Russia and China ."

About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, mixed rare earth element carbonate (" RE Carbonate ") from uranium-bearing monazite ores and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of separated rare earth oxides. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will complete the contemplated sale of uranium to the DOE in Q1-2023 or at all; any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States ; any expectation that the Company will be admitted as a member of the HALEU Consortium or that the Company can play an important role in this critical program; any expectation that the Mill will be successful in producing RE Carbonate and/or separated rare earth element oxides on a full-scale commercial basis or at all; any expectation that the Company will successfully produce radioisotopes to be used for the production of medical isotopes on a commercial basis or at all; any expectation that the Company is increasingly being recognized by the U.S. government and other market participants as an indispensable party in efforts to wean the U.S. off of Russian uranium supply, and a partner in other important priorities; and any expectation that the Company stands ready to play a critical role in restoring America's uranium, rare earths and other critical material capabilities, while reducing America's dependence on Russia and China . Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; available supplies of monazite sands; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; the ability of the Mill to separate rare earth oxides to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; market factors, including future demand for rare earth elements; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-awarded-contract-to-sell-18-5-million-of-uranium-to-us-uranium-reserve-301704982.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c5584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Energy FuelsNYSEMKT:UUUUBattery Metals Investing
UUUU
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Executes Definitive Agreement to Sell Alta Mesa ISR Project to enCore Energy for $120 Million, Facilitating the Company's Plans to Accelerate Both Uranium and Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Executes Definitive Agreement to Sell Alta Mesa ISR Project to enCore Energy for $120 Million, Facilitating the Company's Plans to Accelerate Both Uranium and Rare Earth Production

Non-dilutive sale of asset expected to materially enhance Energy Fuels' balance sheet and help to fund the rapid advancement and expansion of near-term U.S. uranium and rare earth production

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell three wholly-owned subsidiaries that together hold Energy Fuels' Alta Mesa ISR Project (" Alta Mesa ") to enCore Energy (" enCore ") for total consideration of $120 million (the " Transaction "). The Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on November 8, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels - More signs that production is getting closer to ramping up

Energy Fuels - More signs that production is getting closer to ramping up

Energy Fuels reported 2022-2Q results in line with expectations, absent mark-to-market losses. The company reported a loss of $18.1 million or $0.11 per share. However, that included a $13.4 million negative mark to market of the value of investments. Absent that charge, adjusted net income would have been a loss of $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, vs. our forecast for a loss of $8.6 million, or $0.06 per share. Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (RRE) sales are modest but poised to expand. The company sold 575,000 lbs. of vanadium, almost twice our forecast at an average price of $13.44/lb. Pricing has dropped so the company has discontinued sales. UUUU sold 205 tonnes of RRE, in line with expectations and pricing. Energy Fuels continues to make strides towards assuring RRE supply and developing circuits to separate heavy and light RRE at its White Mesa facilities. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Release - Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet And Market-Leading U.S. Uranium And Rare Earth Positions

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet And Market-Leading U.S. Uranium And Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. Highlights: Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 31, 2015, that it has entered into an amended property acquisition agreement pursuant to which it has acquired 100% interest of the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties GoldSilver Project (the "Property").

Under the amended terms, Foremost successfully negotiated the final cash payment required to exercise its option on the Property from $380,000USD to $75,000USD which has been satisfied through the issuance a non-interest-bearing promissory note to the arm's length Vendor (the "Note"). The Note is due and payable by October 15, 2023, of which an initial $25,000 payment has been made. Following these amendments, the Company has acquired the Property for aggregate consideration of $186,000USD, versus aggregate consideration of $434,000USD under the original terms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's August 19, 2022 news release, the Company announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company's September 23, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's new form 10% rolling share option plan dated for reference August 18, 2022 (the "Share Option Plan") and amended 10% fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the "Fixed RSU Plan") as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed two of three holes on the Buda Lithium Winter Drill Program.
  • All three drill holes, BD-22-01, BD-22-02 and BD-22-03 intersected pegmatite intervals with multiple muscovite-rich intervals.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"). The Company commenced diamond drilling at Buda on December 5, 2022 and expects that the Winter Drill Program will conclude by December 16, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

Sale Interest In Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project – Terms Amended

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

×