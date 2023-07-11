Endeavour Silver Reports Q2 2023 Production Results; In-Line with Annual Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report high-grade silver-lead intercepts from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the SGX mine in the Ying Mining District, China .
Highlight s (all intersections are in core lengths):
- Hole ZKDBS27E0301 intersected 1,660 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.21% lead ("Pb"), 0.12% zinc ("Zn") and 1.61% copper ("Cu") over a 0.51 metre ("m") interval of vein S54 at the 849 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB0S8E101 intersected 1,877 g/t Ag, 6.24% Pb, 2.89% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 2.07 m interval of vein S8E1 at the 697 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB4AS701 intersected 738 g/t Ag, 10.75% Pb, and 0.38% Zn over a 1.14 m interval of vein S7 at the 670 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB55S16W01 intersected 1,259 g/t Ag, 6.61% Pb, and 2.96% Zn over a 2.03 m interval of vein S16W at the 637 m elevation;
- Hole ZK19S808 intersected 162 g/t Ag, 7.26% Pb, and 0.48% Zn over a 7.64 m interval of vein S8 at the 517 m elevation;
- Hole ZK21S7_108 intersected 7,948 g/t Ag, 22.47% Pb, 1.42% Zn, and 1.22% Cu over a 0.55 m interval of vein S7_2 at the 470 m elevation;
- Hole ZK4AS2002 intersected 1,167 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb, and 0.34% Zn over a 0.96 m interval of vein S31 at the 432 m elevation;
- Hole ZK00S2901 intersected 13,490 g/t Ag, 17.41% Pb, 5.37% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 0.52 m interval of vein S14 at the 402 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S2W2012 intersected 1,577 g/t Ag, 19.42% Pb, 4.26% Zn, and 0.16% Cu over a 2.22 m interval of vein S2W2 at the 376 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S7a104 intersected 1,206 g/t Ag, 4.74% Pb, 1.68% Zn, and 0.27% Cu over a 2.25 m interval of vein S21 at the 304 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S1001 intersected 2,783 g/t Ag, 66.19% Pb, and 4.40% Zn over a 0.90 m interval of vein S1 at the 290 m elevation;
- Hole ZK6AS2W06 intersected 1,317 g/t Ag, 9.78% Pb, and 2.25% Zn over a 0.93 m interval of vein S6 at the 193 m elevation; and
- Hole ZK08AS2W2005 intersected 1,645 g/t Ag, 21.25% Pb, 3.11% Zn, and 0.29% Cu over a 1.79 m interval of vein S39 at the 156 m elevation.
From January 1, 2022 , to June 15, 2023 , a total of 88,194 m in 488 diamond drill holes, including 398 underground holes and 90 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 483 holes have been received, with 280 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are 15 rigs drilling at the SGX mine.
The drilling program has been focused on three areas: 1) silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) vein structures in the resource area at higher elevations, close to surface, which have seen limited exploration; 2) infilling above or below previously-mined stopes where production stopped due to higher than modelled variability in grades, thicknesses, and attitudes of the vein structures; and 3) stepping out to test new vein structures to the southeast of the resource area.
Drilling Near-Surface Ag-Pb-Zn Vein Structures within the Resource Area
Drilling over the past few years primarily focused on testing the lateral and downdip extent of known vein structures and paid insufficient attention to their extension potential at elevations above 500 m . High-grade Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures intersected at higher elevations include the S7 series, S8 series, S16 series, S21 series, S1 series, S2, S6, S14 series, and S32 (Table 1).
Drilling Above or Beneath Previously-Mined Stopes within the Resource Area
Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in thickness, strike and dip of the pay-zones in veins within the resource areas below the 500 m elevation. The high grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping S1 series, S2 series, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series, S14 series, S18 series, S19 series, S21 series, and the east-dipping S31, S28, S29, and S32 veins. These intercepts have led to significant expansion and upgrading of resources. Since access tunnels are already in place, these defined high-grade blocks can be quickly converted to reserves and mined.
Step-Out Surface Drilling Intersecting Ag-Pb-Zn Veins and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Veins to the Southeast of the Resource Area
Step-out surface drilling intersected high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn veins S26E and S54, and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn veins S51 and S57 to the southeast of the resource area. Hole ZKDBS511201, which intersected high-grade Au-Ag-Pb-Zn vein S51, is approximately 1,200 m southeast of the resource area.
Table 1: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the SGX mine
Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Elevation
(m)
Interval
(m)
Ag
(g/t)
Pb
(%)
Zn
(%)
Au
(g/t)
Cu
(%)
Vein
ZKDB14S2W001
38.21
38.76
516
0.55
263
9.77
12.34
S1
ZKDB14S2W002
56.84
59.62
498
2.78
77
2.56
1.45
0.01
0.01
S1
ZK12S2W2012
104.75
106.11
366
1.36
85
0.15
14.46
0.05
0.06
S1
ZK12S1001
64.02
64.92
290
0.90
2,783
66.19
4.40
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK12AS1001
51.9
52.5
289
0.60
280
16.00
5.33
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK10S102
155.65
156.25
244
0.60
845
16.51
8.00
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK10S2W004
149.24
150.84
230
1.60
753
10.49
2.60
0.02
0.03
S1
ZK08AS3912
140.85
141.48
200
0.63
107
4.84
7.76
0.05
0.05
S1
ZK08AS2W2005
128.84
129.38
158
0.54
644
8.97
0.84
0.10
0.07
S1
ZK14AS209
137.47
137.98
21
0.51
229
1.76
1.25
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK14AS208
141.14
141.64
18
0.50
39
3.05
5.70
0.33
0.12
S1
ZKDB14S1402
112.98
113.51
593
0.53
107
3.38
1.18
0.02
0.01
S14
ZK12AS14008
105.91
106.44
508
0.53
35
0.30
8.11
0.02
0.05
S14
ZK52S2912
16.34
16.88
449
0.54
901
30.91
3.21
0.11
0.12
S14
ZK02BS2901
9.66
10.21
403
0.55
403
2.27
0.21
0.05
0.07
S14
ZK00S2901
10.53
11.05
402
0.52
13,490
17.41
5.37
0.22
2.59
S14
ZK14AS1416
154.22
154.74
247
0.52
1,112
0.79
1.12
0.00
0.00
S14
ZK12AS601
272.22
273.6
239
1.38
848
10.61
0.80
0.19
0.06
S14
ZK10AS1404
93.2
94.83
208
1.63
605
14.05
2.97
0.00
0.11
S14
ZK12S1401
94.54
95.34
208
0.80
532
4.43
5.62
0.03
0.06
S14
ZK64S3104
104.03
105.38
203
1.35
169
1.36
0.70
0.11
0.33
S14
ZK12S1402
112.99
113.72
184
0.73
158
3.13
0.18
0.28
0.02
S14
ZK4S1404
80.91
81.44
148
0.53
306
0.97
0.31
0.02
1.21
S14
ZK4S1405
85.25
85.87
132
0.62
996
26.76
0.82
0.02
0.23
S14
ZK12AS14008
104.11
104.63
509
0.52
55
0.82
5.99
0.02
0.05
S14_1
ZK10AS14_104
150.09
150.76
285
0.67
82
0.95
5.18
0.05
0.04
S14_1
ZK12S14_102
177.26
178.05
284
0.79
317
0.04
1.26
0.06
0.01
S14_1
ZK10S14006
48.23
48.93
250
0.70
591
14.95
1.95
S14_1
ZK4AS31001
85.49
87.84
410
2.35
158
0.33
1.64
0.12
0.02
S14_2
ZK16AS1404
181.19
181.69
247
0.50
75
0.12
7.95
0.16
0.08
S14E
ZK10AS1403
150.24
150.8
173
0.56
96
3.30
6.00
0.05
0.06
S14E
ZKDB14S1402
111.31
111.94
593
0.63
139
0.90
1.79
0.01
0.03
S14E1
ZK12S1402
131.19
131.99
177
0.80
211
0.70
0.38
0.10
0.15
S14E1
ZK10AS1403
68.07
68.69
200
0.62
530
1.64
0.50
0.13
0.33
S14W
ZK12S1402
99.02
99.62
188
0.60
424
1.60
0.39
1.07
0.02
S14W
ZK10S14W005
77.54
78.05
139
0.51
125
3.57
2.68
0.00
0.00
S14W
ZKDB55S16W02
154.35
155.14
696
0.79
6
0.02
0.08
3.47
0.53
S16E
ZKDB53S16W03
162.6
163.13
690
0.53
303
0.16
0.33
0.06
0.12
S16E
ZK56S16E001
87.74
89.07
519
1.33
848
0.58
0.16
0.10
0.00
S16E
ZK10S16E003
97.83
98.59
440
0.76
225
10.54
1.54
0.12
0.08
S16E
ZK10AS16E001
87.57
88.45
421
0.88
222
8.49
0.21
0.05
0.02
S16E
ZK10S16E004
119.94
120.46
420
0.52
37
3.32
1.85
0.05
0.02
S16E
ZK0S7W001
165.31
165.87
597
0.56
71
0.26
13.84
0.00
0.00
S16E1
ZK06AS21003
150.14
150.66
552
0.52
523
4.23
2.03
0.00
0.00
S16E2
ZK58S16E001
73.36
74
525
0.64
330
0.26
0.30
0.13
0.00
S16E2
ZK58S16E002
90.84
91.48
497
0.64
191
2.63
0.57
0.01
0.00
S16E2
ZKDB55S16W01
157.82
158.86
683
1.04
333
0.55
1.38
0.15
0.15
S16E3
ZKDB57S16E01
168.31
168.81
659
0.50
349
0.31
8.01
0.03
0.09
S16E3
ZKDB0S701
298.29
299.2
639
0.91
253
0.08
0.38
0.05
0.02
S16Ea
ZKDB55S16W01
210.47
212.5
637
2.03
1,259
6.16
2.96
0.05
0.05
S16W
ZKDB53S16W02
249.6
250.12
602
0.52
141
0.50
4.42
0.18
0.03
S16W
ZK02AS16W013
85.97
86.95
521
0.98
73
1.42
7.99
0.05
0.00
S16W
ZK4AS16E02
135.54
137.01
338
1.47
123
5.72
0.36
0.05
0.03
S16W
ZK08S22005
174
174.56
302
0.56
155
5.99
2.10
0.03
0.19
S16W
ZK06S2201
156.68
161.69
299
5.01
164
5.91
4.96
0.08
0.20
S16W
ZK50S16W001
168.46
169.8
292
1.34
204
12.98
3.70
0.20
0.39
S16W
ZK02AS7004
125.09
126.45
286
1.36
69
1.13
1.15
9.53
0.02
S16W
ZK02AS7006
100.12
102.87
281
2.75
85
1.73
0.51
0.93
0.03
S16W
ZK4S16W02
155.21
156.44
280
1.23
112
2.01
1.20
0.07
0.18
S16W
ZK0S16W1002
132.02
132.52
473
0.50
218
0.73
0.59
0.05
0.98
S16W1
ZK0S16W1001
155.41
155.94
469
0.53
386
2.01
0.74
0.00
0.00
S16W1
ZK0S16W1004
162.55
163.05
441
0.50
57
8.82
1.07
0.00
0.00
S16W1
ZK65S16W003
86.48
86.98
440
0.50
675
23.40
3.14
0.02
0.12
S16W1
ZK65S16W002
74.12
74.73
438
0.61
1,127
2.79
2.23
0.15
0.08
S16W1
ZK65AS16W1003
73.52
74.23
392
0.71
564
2.30
1.60
0.02
0.07
S16W1
ZK65S16W1005
82.84
83.4
387
0.56
71
4.71
4.77
0.01
0.02
S16W1
ZK65AS16W1001
80.93
81.61
385
0.68
513
1.35
3.17
0.05
0.02
S16W1
ZK07S19010
139.98
142.94
474
2.96
225
1.77
0.99
0.00
0.00
S19
ZK07S19020
167.84
168.59
473
0.75
174
6.85
5.14
0.00
0.00
S19
ZK15AS19014
107.13
107.7
441
0.57
370
0.73
2.44
0.01
0.09
S19
ZK15S19013
122.88
123.39
432
0.51
551
19.92
15.43
0.01
0.28
S19
ZK15S19E01
192.2
195.25
360
3.05
55
3.38
1.88
0.02
0.03
S19
ZK15AS1920
64.63
65.25
294
0.62
765
23.52
10.16
0.02
0.33
S19
ZK15AS1908
45.04
46.92
293
1.88
221
19.39
1.55
0.02
0.05
S19
ZK15AS1909
47.83
50.35
292
2.52
334
14.60
7.22
0.02
0.11
S19
ZK13S1903
114.56
116.51
289
1.95
156
2.59
0.56
0.08
0.01
S19
ZK15AS1911
149.48
149.99
247
0.51
135
1.96
1.69
0.01
0.05
S19
ZK15AS1912
181.93
183.17
240
1.24
207
2.27
0.78
0.03
0.04
S19
ZK11AS19W001
168.38
169.16
186
0.78
275
20.94
0.34
0.00
0.00
S19
ZK11AS1906
95.23
95.84
132
0.61
728
22.11
2.76
S19
ZK11AS1909
107.85
108.42
94
0.57
311
1.74
1.12
0.00
0.00
S19
ZK11AS1907
129.04
129.7
81
0.66
44
4.29
0.36
0.00
0.00
S19
ZK15S19010
120.28
123.7
439
3.42
309
1.36
0.36
0.01
0.02
S19E
ZK15AS1912
170.82
171.32
244
0.50
2,542
5.84
2.16
0.03
0.17
S19E
ZK11AS19015
155.86
158.11
189
2.25
340
10.30
1.62
0.00
0.00
S19E
ZK11S7_1002
118.84
119.6
81
0.76
773
15.32
5.62
0.00
0.00
S19E
ZK11S7_1003
116.83
119.15
79
2.32
342
0.88
0.22
0.00
0.00
S19E
ZK07S19020
195.94
196.78
469
0.84
34
1.22
6.77
0.00
0.00
S19W
ZK07S19011
188.71
189.29
420
0.58
327
14.00
6.83
0.00
0.00
S19W
ZK15AS1920
84.19
84.69
288
0.50
201
7.68
5.14
0.02
0.07
S19W
ZK15AS1911
176.98
177.77
236
0.79
1,369
5.92
0.57
0.03
0.30
S19W
ZK11AS19W01
118.3
119.45
142
1.15
258
1.56
0.35
0.00
0.00
S19W
ZK11AS1905
135.15
136.25
113
1.10
291
0.05
0.03
0.00
0.00
S19W
ZK15AS19014
104.19
104.87
443
0.68
170
0.17
3.80
0.01
0.07
S19a
ZK15AS1908
55.62
56.73
288
1.11
331
2.14
2.91
0.03
0.05
S19a
ZK14AS1W201a
78.9
79.4
252
0.50
69
4.90
0.68
0.00
0.00
S1W
ZKDB12S1001
35.79
36.42
506
0.63
1,538
34.45
9.59
0.05
0.08
S1W2
ZK14S1W5011
8.47
8.98
303
0.51
317
1.14
0.88
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14AS1W5006
13.89
14.39
295
0.50
965
9.86
2.20
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14S1W2004
75.56
76.11
290
0.55
70
3.29
0.39
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14AS1W5007
34.89
35.42
279
0.53
102
6.63
3.25
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14AS1W201a
101.07
101.68
249
0.61
721
5.44
19.18
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14AS1W204
88.93
91.65
247
2.72
438
7.74
2.36
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK12AS1W209
87.42
88.14
239
0.72
231
1.02
3.61
0.11
0.04
S1W2
ZK14AS1W203
120.84
121.56
206
0.72
181
0.90
0.64
0.02
0.07
S1W2
ZK14AS1W202a
95.52
98.09
200
2.57
398
2.46
3.00
0.27
0.05
S1W2
ZK14AS2W2002
32.48
33.02
130
0.54
349
2.21
0.35
0.00
0.02
S1W2
ZK14AS2W2001
34.83
35.34
129
0.51
102
0.20
5.87
0.00
0.00
S1W2
ZK14AS2W2002
39.83
40.8
128
0.97
163
0.60
1.05
0.00
0.10
S1W2a
ZK10S2W205
249.34
249.91
362
0.57
568
9.83
1.16
0.05
0.03
S1W3
ZKDB2AS1W502
362.48
363
263
0.52
71
3.56
0.94
0.02
0.02
S1W3a
ZK14AS1W5007
84.19
85.9
242
1.71
545
0.38
3.89
0.00
0.00
S1W5
ZK14AS1W5006
124.75
125.31
218
0.56
1,167
1.15
0.49
0.00
0.00
S1W5
ZKDB8AS6002
108.41
108.94
503
0.53
345
0.13
0.49
0.06
0.01
S2
ZKDB12S2001
151.56
152.07
413
0.51
296
4.40
13.34
0.03
0.10
S2
ZKDB16S2001
187.95
189.80
407
1.85
135
3.43
3.96
0.00
0.00
S2
ZKDB12S2002
152.95
153.46
406
0.51
584
16.51
3.72
0.00
0.08
S2
ZK04AS2010
123.83
124.37
284
0.54
172
1.31
0.77
0.00
0.00
S2
ZK08AS3912
3
3.61
260
0.61
184
5.16
0.34
0.05
0.02
S2
ZK06S6005
118.35
118.9
184
0.55
44
6.84
1.12
0.03
0.01
S2
ZK08AS2W2008
4.23
4.82
182
0.59
869
47.70
2.76
0.00
0.00
S2
ZK08AS2W2005
5.36
5.87
182
0.51
690
48.71
2.11
0.03
0.23
S2
ZK08AS2W2010
8.55
9.06
181
0.51
637
36.03
1.94
0.08
0.09
S2
ZK12S4E02
135.09
135.89
174
0.80
982
2.87
0.84
0.11
0.33
S2
ZK12AS4E02
149.98
150.49
172
0.51
807
16.21
1.94
0.13
0.10
S2
ZK10S202
96.19
97.93
164
1.74
427
8.58
0.96
0.02
0.10
S2
ZK10AS201
92.72
93.39
162
0.67
233
1.06
1.93
0.05
0.04
S2
ZK14AS204
360.42
361.09
-130
0.67
413
0.51
1.13
0.28
0.07
S2
ZK12S7a105
9.22
9.89
304
0.67
440
0.90
1.30
2.56
0.14
S21
ZK12S7a104
9.29
11.54
304
2.25
1,206
4.74
1.68
0.49
0.27
S21
ZK12S7a106
9.59
10.3
302
0.71
125
3.95
0.86
0.05
0.09
S21
ZK10AS705
10.68
11.43
302
0.75
233
1.82
2.07
0.18
0.11
S21
ZK12AS704
10.69
12.76
302
2.07
204
2.99
1.92
0.14
0.06
S21
ZK12AS703
10.66
11.18
300
0.52
184
6.79
1.45
0.06
0.04
S21
ZK06AS21003
114.64
115.38
557
0.74
1,238
0.86
0.54
0.00
0.00
S21W
ZK56S16E002
34.25
34.76
545
0.51
544
8.84
0.70
0.00
0.00
S21W1
ZK08S22005
133.96
134.57
314
0.61
296
1.90
0.33
0.03
0.51
S21W1
ZK10S16E003
111.04
111.61
437
0.57
315
3.05
3.30
0.15
0.06
S21W1a
ZK06AS21003
126.95
127.95
555
1.00
93
0.12
6.98
0.00
0.00
S21W1a
ZK56S7W101
33.77
35.15
301
1.38
208
11.72
1.21
0.45
0.03
S21a
ZK12AS702
29.18
30.18
301
1.00
161
0.90
0.14
0.03
0.02
S21a
ZK12AS703
30.65
31.2
293
0.55
547
23.08
0.80
0.17
0.06
S21a
ZK4AS16E02
106.26
107.03
352
0.77
216
0.42
0.19
0.05
0.02
S22
ZK08S22001
75.97
76.67
328
0.70
41
5.50
0.17
0.01
0.01
S22
ZK06S2201
121.51
124.29
321
2.78
182
0.96
0.17
0.07
0.03
S22
ZK4S16W02
128.27
128.8
301
0.53
365
1.30
0.55
0.02
0.02
S22
ZKDB3AS2302
61.97
62.51
774
0.54
341
3.86
1.45
0.03
0.09
S26E
ZK09S2802
149.75
153.35
439
3.60
258
0.50
0.35
0.09
0.01
S28
ZK02BS2001
9.55
10.21
402
0.66
133
0.57
5.93
0.01
0.02
S29
ZK02BS2901
104.65
105.38
393
0.73
47
2.83
6.04
0.05
0.01
S29
ZK00S2901
101.34
101.97
391
0.63
155
1.92
5.97
0.05
0.03
S29
ZK08AS2W005
91.74
92.26
271
0.52
46
4.04
0.89
0.02
0.01
S29
ZK8AS3903
57.16
57.67
252
0.51
536
10.20
2.60
0.01
0.04
S29
ZK08S3904
69.25
69.76
244
0.51
1,281
54.50
8.23
0.02
0.27
S29
ZK60S3103
76.4
76.98
204
0.58
307
4.12
1.07
0.10
0.08
S29
ZK10S2W004
69.03
70.09
270
1.06
427
0.72
2.11
0.02
0.03
S29E
ZK08S3903
41.07
41.65
260
0.58
36
8.05
1.06
0.03
0.01
S29E
ZK8AS3901
44.83
45.36
260
0.53
83
10.24
1.12
0.05
0.02
S29E
ZKDB14S1001
163.28
163.8
411
0.52
188
6.35
1.01
0.08
0.01
S2W
ZK10S2W205
70.41
71.33
380
0.92
30
0.54
8.90
0.05
0.05
S2W
ZK8AS3901
68.05
70.07
258
2.02
201
11.01
0.56
0.05
0.04
S2W
ZK08S3903
78.39
79
257
0.61
169
4.11
0.23
0.02
0.02
S2W
ZK12S201
88.28
89.52
165
1.24
304
7.18
0.58
0.08
0.05
S2W
ZK14AS204
233.15
233.8
-34
0.65
201
5.94
1.06
0.05
0.14
S2W
ZKDB18S2W201
191
192.04
446
1.04
565
7.22
10.44
0.03
0.07
S2W2
ZK12S2W204
52.2
52.72
404
0.52
109
1.52
1.72
0.03
0.02
S2W2
ZK12S2W2012
29.88
30.7
380
0.82
1,250
19.84
3.14
0.07
0.12
S2W2
ZK10S2W205
77.51
78.02
380
0.51
162
3.00
5.97
0.05
0.02
S2W2
ZK12S2W2011
58.97
59.56
378
0.59
463
13.29
20.60
0.12
0.17
S2W2
ZK12S2W2012
48.73
50.95
376
2.22
1,577
19.42
4.26
0.08
0.16
S2W2
ZK12AS1W5004
46.58
47.31
371
0.73
50
0.10
9.20
0.05
0.03
S2W2
ZK10S2W204
104.99
105.61
365
0.62
73
3.82
1.91
0.03
0.01
S2W2
ZK12S2W2013
56.25
56.77
362
0.52
57
1.20
5.27
0.02
0.05
S2W2
ZK12AS1001
3.29
4.17
304
0.88
106
1.92
2.50
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK10S2W001
72.78
73.38
289
0.60
1,494
51.82
1.27
0.03
0.07
S2W2
ZK14S1W2003
177.45
177.95
253
0.50
686
0.69
0.07
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK12AS1W207
164.37
164.87
223
0.50
127
2.21
0.87
0.12
0.05
S2W2
ZK08AS2W2008
119.66
120.17
160
0.51
173
3.60
1.29
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK08AS2W2005
123.1
123.73
159
0.63
592
0.18
0.46
0.09
0.10
S2W2
ZK14S2W2a101
130.55
131.27
133
0.72
295
0.20
0.51
0.00
0.14
S2W2
ZK12AS1W216
213.59
214.1
126
0.51
5,016
4.65
1.34
0.74
0.00
S2W2
ZK10AS2W204
98.54
100.91
124
2.37
189
0.65
2.03
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK14AS2W2001
143.62
146.33
83
2.71
128
10.26
4.32
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK14AS2W2002
164.37
165.03
79
0.66
85
3.23
1.81
0.00
0.19
S2W2
ZK08AS2W206
168.69
169.2
63
0.51
253
7.92
1.16
0.00
0.00
S2W2
ZK10S2W205
92.1
92.63
378
0.53
134
1.19
6.61
0.05
0.04
S2W2a
ZK14AS2W2002
148.6
150.18
85
1.58
445
0.55
0.14
0.00
0.11
S2W2a
ZK12AS2W208
20.54
21.09
397
0.55
989
5.14
12.84
0.10
0.09
S2W2a1
ZK12S2W204
19.72
22.99
393
3.27
167
1.35
0.30
0.03
0.02
S2W2a1
ZK8AS3901
34.02
34.63
261
0.61
703
5.29
0.53
0.05
0.03
S2W2a1
ZK8AS3903
34.04
34.59
256
0.55
445
30.30
0.10
0.01
0.09
S2W2a1
ZK08S3906
46.72
47.23
254
0.51
162
5.64
1.65
0.05
0.01
S2W2a1
ZK08S3904
50.62
51.15
249
0.53
151
6.62
2.26
0.02
0.02
S2W2a1
ZK12AS1W216
225.06
226.43
119
1.37
403
3.85
0.63
0.12
0.00
S2W2a1
ZK08AS2W003
63.22
63.83
246
0.61
141
3.48
2.26
0.01
0.01
S2Wa
ZK8AS3903
26.58
27.08
257
0.50
121
1.24
1.35
0.06
0.02
S2a
ZK08S3904
27.47
28.07
255
0.60
1,285
27.88
1.75
0.02
0.23
S2a
ZK08AS3912
30.76
31.74
248
0.98
852
13.50
1.02
0.14
0.06
S2a
ZK08AS3911
32.53
33.03
247
0.50
412
10.33
2.43
0.03
0.07
S2a
ZK04S6013
68.19
68.69
434
0.50
72
0.83
4.98
0.05
0.03
S31
ZK4AS2002
63.47
64.43
432
0.96
1,167
0.70
0.34
0.22
0.05
S31
ZK56S3104
153.79
155.45
200
1.66
346
4.77
2.88
0.12
0.06
S31
ZK60S3102
115.87
116.6
200
0.73
154
7.31
5.45
0.05
0.04
S31
ZK10S14W007
62.36
62.86
132
0.50
125
0.55
15.01
0.00
0.00
S31E
ZKDB71S3202
261.45
262.01
666
0.56
2,100
3.26
6.65
0.13
4.16
S32
ZK63AS8E1001
70.48
71.05
636
0.57
1,074
2.24
6.55
0.05
0.73
S32
ZK65S8E1001
69.09
69.75
632
0.66
472
0.47
14.34
0.00
0.95
S32
ZKDB71S3201
279.83
280.38
624
0.55
1,800
8.36
3.22
0.05
0.73
S32
ZK61S32023
109.63
110.13
572
0.50
51
3.81
0.82
0.00
0.00
S32
ZKDB71S3201
275.91
276.46
627
0.55
112
0.33
3.19
0.05
0.23
S32a
ZK04AS37005
129.54
130.13
283
0.59
240
2.75
14.61
0.05
0.04
S37
ZK04S2002
23.8
24.33
442
0.53
752
22.62
8.81
S37E
ZK08S3903
107.18
108.09
254
0.91
1,390
0.70
5.10
0.02
0.38
S39
ZK08S3904
108.38
109
234
0.62
1,415
26.50
5.99
0.02
0.14
S39
ZK08AS2W2005
141.54
143.33
156
1.79
1,654
21.25
3.11
0.07
0.29
S39
ZKDB14S2W001
138.56
139.07
442
0.51
185
7.02
4.65
S4
ZK08AS14_2001
44.46
44.96
301
0.50
422
0.53
0.83
0.00
0.00
S4
ZK08AS6010
55.79
56.32
293
0.53
720
1.65
1.02
0.01
0.02
S4
ZK12S608
102.42
103.02
346
0.60
100
2.62
0.29
0.00
0.00
S4E
ZK12AS601
63.05
63.7
289
0.65
348
0.19
0.11
0.10
0.01
S4E
ZK08AS6010
65.69
66.2
291
0.51
276
12.72
1.51
0.12
0.03
S5
ZKDBS511201
183.23
183.99
878
0.76
43
4.06
2.51
3.21
0.05
S51
ZKDBS511402
169.14
169.79
875
0.65
102
0.34
0.08
1.29
0.02
S51
ZKDBS27E0301
153.32
153.83
849
0.51
1,660
0.21
0.12
0.01
1.61
S54
ZKDB14S6004
45.05
45.64
591
0.59
281
4.53
2.59
0.02
0.04
S6
ZK12S1408
59.43
60.2
502
0.77
150
1.72
0.11
0.02
0.01
S6
ZK2AS2003
66.06
67.82
429
1.76
158
1.72
5.23
0.02
0.04
S6
ZKDB8AS6001
190.49
190.99
424
0.50
208
3.05
2.47
0.01
0.04
S6
ZK14S604
96.03
96.53
366
0.50
198
0.24
0.36
S6
ZK12S14_105
92.02
92.52
364
0.50
350
4.87
0.70
0.00
0.03
S6
ZK12S607
99.67
100.26
342
0.59
353
18.06
10.19
0.00
0.00
S6
ZK12S608
118.12
118.73
340
0.61
151
3.37
0.20
0.00
0.00
S6
ZK04S604
32.94
35.63
324
2.69
304
6.47
2.21
0.03
0.05
S6
ZK12S14_102
75.85
76.39
296
0.54
183
4.12
0.83
0.09
0.02
S6
ZK08AS14_2002
85.69
86.25
296
0.56
83
0.86
6.52
0.00
0.00
S6
ZK08AS14_2001
86.99
87.56
295
0.57
143
2.29
1.23
0.00
0.00
S6
ZK12S14_101
75.88
76.93
295
1.05
275
11.35
2.03
0.05
0.03
S6
ZK10AS14_104
79.41
80.14
294
0.73
69
0.91
9.07
0.05
0.07
S6
ZK12AS604
100.39
101.18
256
0.79
155
4.32
3.41
0.09
0.04
S6
ZK06S6008
83.14
83.67
199
0.53
79
3.36
3.25
0.05
0.01
S6
ZK6AS2W06
143.71
144.64
193
0.93
1,317
9.78
2.25
0.00
0.00
S6
ZK06S6006
96.47
97.82
186
1.35
945
13.62
4.85
0.09
0.10
S6
ZK06S6005
114.11
114.72
185
0.61
104
8.37
4.06
0.03
0.05
S6
ZK04AS6010
101.32
101.97
184
0.65
33
4.79
2.31
0.04
0.01
S6
ZK04AS6011
111.35
114.05
181
2.70
104
2.60
2.59
0.12
0.02
S6
ZK04S6007
163.31
163.91
143
0.60
76
0.53
4.92
0.01
0.06
S6
ZK12AS4E02
5.2
5.71
221
0.51
1,146
10.44
5.19
4.86
0.14
S6E1
ZKDB4S701
98.97
100.53
671
1.56
91
2.48
1.47
0.05
0.02
S7
ZKDB4AS701
92.79
93.93
670
1.14
738
10.75
0.38
0.05
0.01
S7
ZK4AS16E03
15.35
18.37
397
3.02
281
1.75
0.51
0.05
0.04
S7
ZK08S22001
33.08
34.51
343
1.43
263
0.10
0.08
0.01
0.01
S7
ZK02AS7004
85.2
86.91
292
1.71
151
0.77
1.90
0.08
0.05
S7
ZK10AS705
165.45
168.66
254
3.21
452
0.53
1.06
1.10
0.02
S7
ZK10S7006
174.92
175.94
234
1.02
398
4.03
0.60
0.02
0.20
S7
ZK17S7_1004
128.61
129.62
539
1.01
146
5.43
4.00
0.03
0.02
S7_1
ZK17S7_117
33.34
35.46
482
2.12
478
1.53
3.23
0.04
0.05
S7_1
ZK21S7_108
137.48
139.78
468
2.30
264
7.02
0.57
0.03
0.03
S7_1
ZK17S7_119
50.44
52.77
447
2.33
223
4.15
9.54
0.05
0.10
S7_1
ZK13AS7_121
54
56.21
439
2.21
142
2.35
4.13
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK21S7_111
136.26
136.79
422
0.53
134
20.74
0.17
0.03
0.01
S7_1
ZK15AS1912
11.79
13.72
304
1.93
501
11.62
13.10
0.10
0.18
S7_1
ZK03S7_201
121.28
123.07
247
1.79
645
1.21
3.77
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK03AS7_128
101.36
102.11
231
0.75
112
2.61
0.22
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK15S7_101
161.41
162.12
183
0.71
433
11.59
1.08
0.06
0.14
S7_1
ZK11AS19013
69.58
70.1
139
0.52
16
4.83
3.69
0.00
0.04
S7_1
ZK11AS1905
64.47
69.63
139
5.16
198
4.14
1.20
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK11S7_1002
103.68
107.17
91
3.49
296
3.87
3.63
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK11S7_1003
111.51
112.3
83
0.79
260
1.99
1.06
0.00
0.00
S7_1
ZK06S7_103
485.6
486.37
-171
0.77
137
5.90
0.13
0.46
0.00
S7_1
ZK11S7_1002
89.05
89.55
101
0.50
571
8.58
4.34
0.00
0.00
S7_1E
ZKDB6S702
225.24
225.77
561
0.53
224
1.30
2.88
0.03
0.04
S7_2
ZK21S7_108
126.52
127.07
470
0.55
7,948
22.47
1.42
0.03
1.22
S7_2
ZK13AS7_121
102.82
103.89
424
1.07
58
0.26
9.32
0.00
0.00
S7_2
ZK15S7_1002
92.13
94.3
419
2.17
39
0.20
16.13
0.00
0.00
S7_2
ZK4AS16E03
22.68
23.64
395
0.96
178
3.34
0.66
0.05
0.03
S7_2
ZK4AS16E02
24.66
25.92
391
1.26
568
2.21
1.37
0.05
0.14
S7_2
ZK04S7_2006
149.4
149.91
197
0.51
165
9.21
0.05
0.00
0.00
S7_2
ZK17S7_103
69.48
70.03
600
0.55
161
1.90
0.20
0.05
0.02
S7_2a2
ZK17S7_116
103.39
104.06
507
0.67
157
0.61
2.07
0.01
0.02
S7_2a2
ZK11S1901
52.23
53.59
293
1.36
290
3.57
0.15
0.05
0.06
S7_2a2
ZK13S1903
65.39
66.05
297
0.66
27
0.39
8.85
0.11
0.10
S7_2a3
ZK17AS7_201
90
90.74
439
0.74
291
3.32
2.92
0.02
0.04
S7_3
ZK13AS1911
76.36
76.95
293
0.59
209
0.17
2.05
0.11
0.01
S7_3
ZK0S7005
90.74
91.29
618
0.55
1,934
19.79
3.14
0.02
0.35
S7E
ZK61S3211
43.48
44.23
398
0.75
79
3.04
1.95
0.06
0.06
S7E
ZK02S7E2005
162.36
162.87
515
0.51
859
12.13
0.26
0.00
0.00
S7E2
ZK08S8E01
16.73
17.41
360
0.68
218
0.22
0.56
0.07
0.03
S7E2
ZK8AS8001
17.39
17.89
353
0.50
204
0.19
0.25
0.05
0.01
S7E2
ZK06AS8W01
10.51
11.19
211
0.68
139
1.86
0.28
0.00
0.00
S7E2
ZK06S8W01
10.1
10.74
210
0.64
223
2.66
0.95
S7E2
ZK06AS8W03
11.5
13.21
208
1.71
159
3.58
0.89
0.00
0.00
S7E2
ZK08S8W02
12.98
13.56
206
0.58
485
1.63
0.10
0.00
0.00
S7E2
ZK2AS7_2008
118.07
118.66
202
0.59
207
2.86
4.07
0.10
0.00
S7E2
ZK0S7004
124.57
125.07
630
0.50
1,182
28.77
1.86
0.00
0.00
S7W
ZK0S7003
131.22
131.77
624
0.55
706
14.11
0.51
0.01
0.00
S7W
ZK0S7005
130.02
131.87
607
1.85
745
8.82
1.81
0.02
0.16
S7W
ZK12S7a105
112.79
113.37
287
0.58
284
6.14
1.47
0.25
0.08
S7W
ZK12S7a106
123.98
125.52
267
1.54
200
0.53
0.69
0.05
0.02
S7W
ZK12S7a105
99.4
99.94
290
0.54
70
1.18
0.62
2.38
0.02
S7W1
ZK56S7W101
142.31
143.4
288
1.09
1,186
24.35
0.20
0.20
0.07
S7W1
ZK12S7a106
109.88
110.75
271
0.87
231
0.89
0.83
0.35
0.01
S7W1
ZK12S7a105
124.13
124.71
286
0.58
480
4.51
0.45
0.03
0.04
S7W2
ZK10S7006
153.02
153.52
243
0.50
384
0.83
4.40
0.02
0.18
S7a1
ZKDB2BS8E103
152.74
153.48
736
0.74
149
0.52
1.57
0.01
0.08
S8
ZK19S808
145.86
153.50
517
7.64
162
7.26
0.48
0.01
0.03
S8
ZK19S810
179.13
180.33
472
1.20
197
5.11
0.41
0.03
0.02
S8
ZK11AS8E07
160.75
161.45
186
0.70
465
1.57
0.34
0.04
0.33
S8
ZK13S8E013
167.37
168.83
173
1.46
340
2.95
0.26
0.00
0.43
S8
ZK11AS8E08
166.9
167.77
170
0.87
326
10.80
0.16
0.02
0.09
S8
ZK13S8E014
186.84
188.78
144
1.94
214
2.25
0.31
0.05
0.39
S8
ZKDB32AS801
297.38
298.73
659
1.35
137
11.51
3.70
0.02
0.12
S8E
ZK17S8E04
42.91
44.24
285
1.33
323
3.53
0.11
0.03
0.07
S8E
ZK11S8E04
164.98
167.08
194
2.10
173
8.33
0.25
0.02
0.05
S8E
ZK13S8E014
154.71
155.38
172
0.67
241
3.46
0.20
0.05
0.09
S8E
ZKDB2BS8E103
150.05
151.91
738
1.86
84
0.43
5.08
0.04
0.09
S8E1
ZKDB0S8E102
246.53
248.6
699
2.07
617
4.57
2.52
0.07
0.27
S8E1
ZKDB0S8E101
228.51
231.69
697
3.18
1,877
6.24
2.89
0.06
0.77
S8E1
ZKDB0S8E105
232.38
234.66
668
2.28
113
0.33
6.30
0.00
0.00
S8E1
ZK13S8E013
47.43
48.09
270
0.66
465
5.51
0.53
0.00
0.10
S8Ea
ZK11AS8E06
132.88
133.53
287
0.65
210
0.04
0.02
0.05
0.01
S8W
ZK08S8W02
178.43
179.18
142
0.75
258
1.61
3.38
0.00
0.00
S8W
ZK06AS8W03
174.55
175.05
139
0.50
106
1.51
18.13
0.00
0.00
S8W
ZKDB0S8E102
182.86
183.39
730
0.53
346
0.22
0.11
0.05
0.10
S8W1
ZK06AS8W01
147.62
148.17
187
0.55
24
4.26
1.35
0.00
0.00
S8W2
ZK13S8E015
224.62
225.34
133
0.72
37
3.21
0.18
0.05
0.80
S8Wa
ZK19S8007
122.99
123.63
555
0.64
113
2.13
0.45
0.05
0.01
S8a
Quality Control
Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province , China , 226 km northeast of Beijing , the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou , Henan Province , China , and SGS in Tianjin, China . All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.
Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m , depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province , China . The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.
A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.
The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.
Guoliang Ma , P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .
For further information
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS
The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019 , the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-high-grade-silver-lead-drill-results-from-the-sgx-mine-301870515.html
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c0753.html