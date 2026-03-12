EMP METALS COMMENCES FRONT END ENGINEERING DESIGN STUDY FOR GENERATION II FLOWSHEET - PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated work on an updated Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") study on the Generation 2 process flow sheet in development with Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks").

Key goals of the FEED study include:

  • Define technical scope and requirements of the commercial surface facility
  • Identify and mitigate all project risks
  • Establish accurate and high confidence cost estimates for both Capital (CAPEX) and Operating (OPEX) costs
  • Optimize project schedule
  • Provide foundation for advancing project through further feasibility studies

The updated study represents a significant step in advancing the Company's Viewfield Project toward a more defined feasibility study for scalable commercial production. The work completed through this phase will serve as the technical and engineering foundation for subsequent definitive project and economic studies as the Company continues to systematically de-risk the project.

The FEED study will incorporate and be validated in parallel by operating data generated from the Company's Project Aurora Demonstration Plant. The integration of real-world performance data from the direct wellhead connected demo plant is expected to optimize process design, confirm core engineering criteria, and enhance overall project confidence.

Importantly, the updated FEED study is expected to provide greater clarity and definition around capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating costs (OPEX) for the Company's first commercial facility. By refining engineering parameters and incorporating operational learnings, the Company aims to strengthen cost accuracy and improve project planning.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE).  EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/12/c7640.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

