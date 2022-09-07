Base MetalsInvesting News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty Corp. ("Hub City Royalty") and the security holders of Hub City (the "Purchase Agreement"). EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium Inc., which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan (the "Li-Brine Properties").

Rob Gamley , CEO states, "Our exploration success at the Mansur permit area, returning lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l, and the high prospectively of the Li-Brine Properties warranted the acquisition of the remaining interest of Hub City.  By granting a net profit interest in Hub City, we ensured no dilution to the public company thereby enhancing shareholder value.  We are excited about upcoming drilling activities at the Li-Brine Properties."

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, EMP Metals acquired the remaining 33% of the shares of Hub City from the minority shareholders of Hub City and, in consideration of which, EMP Metals transferred all of the shares of Hub City Royalty to the minority shareholders of Hub City.  Hub City Royalty holds a 25% interest in the net profits of Hub City upon commencement of commercial production of the Li-Brine Properties.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan . Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL") has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') to test the Well for lithium concentrations. The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan within a half mile of HCL's existing properties.

A multi-zone perforation test is being performed, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur area, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 85.0 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 85.0 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium ("HCL") and  Epping Energy Inc. have entered into a Wellbore Takeover Agreement (the "Agreement") over 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') whereby HCL will test the Well for lithium concentrations.  Within the Agreement HCL assumes the abandonment liability of the Well, estimated at $70,000 which aligns with HCL's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium within existing infrastructure.  The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan which is within half mile of HCL's lands.

A multi-zone perforation test will be performed post-break-up on the Well, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 86 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 86 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan .

FPX Nickel Scoping Study Outlines Development of World's Largest Integrated Nickel Sulphate Operation for EV Battery Supply Chain at Baptiste Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Scoping Study Outlines Development of World's Largest Integrated Nickel Sulphate Operation for EV Battery Supply Chain at Baptiste Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of an internal engineering scoping study (" the Study ") evaluating the production of nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the high-grade awaruite nickel concentrate to be produced by the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia.  The Study highlights FPX's potential to develop the world's largest integrated nickel sulphate production facility, linking the Company directly into the EV battery supply chain via the production of low-cost, low-carbon nickel sulphate over Baptiste's projected 35-year mine life.

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

Electric Royalties Closes Zonia Copper Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Zonia Copper Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced acquisition (see Electric Royalties' news release dated June 13, 2022) of a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, USA (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") with World Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:WCU)(OTCQB:WCUFF)(FRA:7LY0) ("World Copper") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company has the right, for a period of 15 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Zonia Project for C$3,000,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company has an option to acquire a 1% GRR on the Zonia Norte deposit, adjacent to the Zonia Project, for C$3,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper (i) obtains an initial technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte deposit which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources, and (ii) delivers a copy of such report to Electric Royalties

World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced sale to Electric Royalties Ltd. ("Electric Royalties") of a gross revenue royalty ("GRR") and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States (the "Transaction"), has now closed. On closing, the Company received CAD $1.55 million (gross) in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and 2,000,000 Electric Royalties' common shares (the "Consideration Shares") from the sale of a 0.5% GRR (the "Zonia Royalty") on the Zonia Project to Electric Royalties.

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$5,000,000Convertible Debenture issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) ("Queen's Road Capital") announced on August 25, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture has a five-year term, carries an eight per cent coupon and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$16.75. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares (at the election of Los Andes), at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

