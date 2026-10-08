Eminence Grey and Lumen Partner to Deliver Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across the U.S.

Collaboration combines Eminence Grey's sovereign AI platform with Lumen's physical infrastructure and programmable network to help organizations securely connect AI environments from the edge to the cloud
- Eminence Grey and Lumen Technologies (Nasdaq: LUMN) today announced a partnership to deliver sovereign AI infrastructure for government agencies, enterprises, and AI innovators. As AI moves from experimentation to production, organizations are increasingly facing a new challenge: how to deploy AI on sensitive, mission-critical data without sacrificing security, performance, or operational control.
The partnership combines Eminence Grey's sovereign AI platform with Lumen's physical infrastructure and programmable network, spanning from the edge to the cloud. Together, this creates a secure foundation for distributed AI environments across the United States. The companies are coming together to provide the infrastructure needed to connect AI workloads, data, and applications across multiple locations while maintaining performance, resilience, and operational continuity.
With AI systems increasingly interacting with sensitive data and mission-critical operations, organizations need auditable control over where information resides, how it moves, and who can access it. Sovereign AI environments are designed to help meet those requirements while maintaining security, compliance, and operational control. For government agencies, this model creates a path to adopt AI without moving sensitive workloads into environments they do not control, while supporting mission-critical use cases through sovereign compute and private, programmable connectivity.
"The future of AI must be local, private, and secure," said Harley Stowell, Managing Partner of Eminence Grey. "Together with Lumen, we are creating a scalable, sovereign AI infrastructure model designed to protect sensitive data and accelerate innovation on U.S. soil. In doing so, we remove roadblocks standing in the way of progress and encourage advanced AI applications that can profoundly impact this country and the people who call it home."
Eminence Grey's platform combines sovereign AI infrastructure, orchestration, and security capabilities, while Lumen's programmable network and physical infrastructure enables the secure connectivity needed to link distributed AI infrastructure across the country. Together, the platform is designed to deliver dedicated infrastructure, verifiable isolation, and zero internet exposure across the data lifecycle.
"Sovereign AI isn't just about where data lives. It's about how data moves," said Jim Fowler, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Lumen Technologies. "Lumen's programmable network provides the connectivity and control needed to connect those environments while maintaining security, performance, and operational visibility. Together with Eminence Grey, we're helping organizations build a foundation for sovereign AI that keeps critical data protected while enabling innovation at scale."
The partnership is exploring ways for customers to reserve pre-architected or custom-designed infrastructure systems incorporating capabilities from Eminence Grey, Lumen, and other technology providers. Components include Eminence Grey's AI nodes, dedicated GPU/HPC clusters, Whitehorse™, Outrider access appliances, Eminence Grey-provided Qrypt post-quantum encryption, Lumen's programmable network, and Lumen's edge footprint for local-market scalability. Availability, configuration, and implementation details will depend on customer requirements.
For more information on Eminence Grey, visit: https://eminencegrey.ai/
For more information on Lumen, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/home.html
About Eminence Grey
Eminence Grey provides local, private, and secure sovereign AI infrastructure systems across North America. Government agencies, AI innovators, and regulated enterprises trust Eminence Grey with sensitive and valuable AI workloads. Turnkey solutions are delivered as a service and combine Eminence Grey physical infrastructure, the latest GPU/HPC clusters, Whitehorse orchestration, secure-access appliances, and private fiber networks on a single contract. The result is an ultra-low-latency, distributed infrastructure fabric ready for reasoning, inference, and proprietary training. With customer-verifiable privacy, post-quantum encryption, zero internet exposure, and proprietary ephemeral networking, customers drive real AI value without fear of compromise. Visit eminencegrey.ai.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data and applications quickly, securely and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits, capabilities, availability, performance and adoption of the solutions contemplated by the partnership between Lumen and Eminence Grey, the development and deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure, the security, resiliency and operational characteristics of such solutions, customer demand for AI infrastructure and related services, and management's expectations with respect to Lumen's business, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our SEC filings.
Media contacts
Eminence Grey
Ellen Edelman
ellen.edelman@sparkpr.com
917-640-0323
Lumen Technologies
Heidi Atwal
heidi.atwal@lumen.com
323-332-7656
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SOURCE Eminence Grey