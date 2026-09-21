Emerson to Build New Automation Solutions Service Center in Qatar

New facility expands Emerson footprint across the region
- Emerson plans to open first certified flow calibration lab in Qatar, helping regional customers reduce operational disruptions and accelerate time-to-market.
- The new facility demonstrates Emerson's commitment to in-country value creation and economic development.
- The announcement signals Emerson's expanding automation and industrial technology footprint across the Middle East and Africa.
Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced plans to build the Emerson Middle East & Africa Service Center, a new automation solutions service and operations center, in the Umm Alhoul Free Zone. The facility will expand Emerson's local capabilities for customers in Qatar and across the Middle East and Africa. It will include the region's first certified in-country flow calibration lab, along with other critical automation technologies designed to help customers optimize operations, reduce turnaround time, minimize costs and accelerate project timelines.
"This new investment reflects Emerson's strategic commitment to accelerating innovation in Qatar and supporting the Middle East's most critical operations," said Judson Duncan, group president of Global Sales at Emerson. "Our additional capabilities will enable customers to operate with greater agility, reliability and cost efficiency."
Strategic Investment Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030
The new 3,500-square-meter facility reinforces Emerson's expanding industrial technology presence in the region and advances Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives around economic growth and diversification. The new site will add to the existing footprint of manufacturing, service and distribution locations in the Middle East across Saudi Arabia and UAE along with a broad service network of Emerson accredited service partners in the region.
New Capabilities for Qatar
In addition to being equipped to calibrate large-size flow meters for high-pressure and high-volume operations, the Qatar facility will feature:
- Measurement instrumentation solutions and skid training systems
- Off-the-shelf inventory and spare parts distribution
- A training and experience center for customer operations teams
- Staging and integration services for distributed control systems
The facility is planned to open in phases: control systems staging and measurement solutions services, spares inventory and the training center will open in December 2026 with the certified flow calibration lab opening in early 2027.
Qatar Free Zone Signing
The announcement was formalized at a signing ceremony in on the sidelines of Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in New York City with Qatar Free Zone dignitaries, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, chief executive officer, Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, minister of commerce and industry and chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority.
For more information about Emerson in the Middle East, go to www.emerson.com/en/corporate/global/mea
Media:
- Contacts: Emerson Global Media Contacts
Additional resources:
- Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community
- Connect with Emerson via X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-to-build-new-automation-solutions-service-center-in-qatar-302883647.html
SOURCE Emerson