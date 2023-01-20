Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Base MetalsInvesting News

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Assays have been received for 17 additional drill holes from the 2022-23 delineation drilling at La Romanera. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received from 17 drill holes: LR037, LR043, LR045, LR050, LR054, LR056, LR061, LR062, LR071, LR073, LR074, LR079, LR080, LR084, LR088, LR091 and LR098 at La Romanera deposit (details reported below). The drill hole intercepts reported here are located in the center to the eastern extent of the deposit. The deposit remains open to the east based on these results. Hole LR073 which intersected 33.1 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 3.9 % Pb; 7.7 % Zn; 0.73 g/t Au and 156.3 g/t Ag, including 10.1 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 9.2 % Pb; 10.3 % Zn; 0.96 g/t Au and 240.6 g/t Ag , occurs at the outer limit of the historical drilling and shows the deposits continues to extend eastwards. Please see Figures 1 and 2 below for drill hole locations and Table 1 for detailed drill hole data.

Six of the drill holes occur within the footprint of the historical drilling and the remainder are outside. Drilling continues to intersect significant higher grades in gold and silver relative to the historical mineral resource estimate, in this part of the deposit. The high gold and silver results are occurring over a wider area than previously thought and in both lenses. Intercepts that have been described as stockwork previously and are characterized by millimetre to centimetre scale veinlets that are particularly rich in copper.

According to Joaquin Merino. P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The Company has resumed drilling following the Christmas break with 14 rigs currently at La Romanera project. The Company expects to lock in the databases for both La Romanera and La Infanta deposits for the maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate between January 31 and February 15, 2023 so the resource modeling can proceed. (see the Company's December 20, 2022 press release). We expect to receive a large volume of assays in the coming few weeks and will provide updates as they are received and the QA/QC is verified."

Drill Hole LR037:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 355.7 m down the hole and comprises 13.6 m of stockwork mineralization grading 1.4 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 0.0 % Zn; 0.29 g/t Au and 21.8 g/t Ag, including 3.7 m grading 3.5 % Cu; 0.3 % Pb; 0.0 % Zn; 0.45 g/t Au and 47.4 g/t Ag.

The Lower Lens was intersected at 374.7 m, 13 m below the Upper Lens and encountered 9.3 m of stockwork mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 0.3 % Zn; 0.72 g/t Au and 97.9 g/t Ag , including 3.1 m grading 0.9 % Cu; 0.6 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.64 g/t Au and 223.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR043:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 160.2 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 7.5 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 0.9 % Pb; 3.3 % Zn; 0.89 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag, including 2.6 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.1 % Pb; 8.4 % Zn; 1.87 g/t Au and 78.9 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR045:

This hole intercepts the Lower Lens only. The hole encountered 31.8 m of sulphide mineralization at 380.4 m down the hole. The most abundant mineral is pyrite. The intersect returned 0.3 % Cu; 0.3 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.51 g/t Au and 32.5 g/t Ag, including 14.7 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.7 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.94 g/t Au and 66.4 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR050:

This hole intercepts the Lower Lens only. The hole encountered 3.5 m of sulphide mineralization at 473.7 m down the hole. The intersect returned 0.6 % Cu; 1.3 % Pb; 5.3 % Zn; 0.67 g/t Au and 57.8 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR054:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 245.9 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 32.2 m grading 0.6 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 2.3 % Zn; 0.53 g/t Au and 30.4 g/t Ag, including 9.5 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 6.8 % Zn; 1.48 g/t Au and 75.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR056:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 126.3 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 2.2 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 2.6 % Zn; 0.60 g/t Au and 71.4 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR061:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 129.0 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 4.4 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 2.7 % Zn; 0.74 g/t Au and 70.2 g/t Ag, including 2.6 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.7 % Pb; 4.0 % Zn; 1.15 g/t Au and 110.1 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR062:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 148.2 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 16.3 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 3.8 % Zn; 0.89 g/t Au and 73.8 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR071:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 182.7 m. Between 182.7 m and 195.5 m (12.8m) the mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.9 % Pb; 5.2 % Zn; 1.45 g/t Au and 99.1 g/t Ag; and from 195.5 m to 208.5 m (13.0 m) a more pyritic section grading 0.3 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 1.6 % Zn; 0.53 g/t Au and 44.9 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR073:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 361.7 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 33.1 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 3.9 % Pb; 7.7 % Zn; 0.73 g/t Au and 156.3 g/t Ag, including 10.1 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 9.2 % Pb; 10.3 % Zn; 0.96 g/t Au and 240.6 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR074:

The drill hole did not show any significant intersection.

Drill Hole LR079:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 163.8 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 8.7 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 4.0 % Zn; 0.88 g/t Au and 95.0 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR080:

The drill hole did not show any significant intersection.

Drill Hole LR084:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 477.7 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 5.8 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.9 % Pb; 3.6 % Zn; 1.00 g/t Au and 112.3 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR088:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 160.8 m down the hole. Mineralization is characterized by polymetallic massive sulphides and encountered 4.0 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 5.9 % Zn; 1.60 g/t Au and 154.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR091:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 327.0 m down the hole and comprises 7.4 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 1.9 % Pb; 8.5 % Zn; 1.29 g/t Au and 153.3 g/t Ag . The Lower Lens was intersected at 364.1 m, 29.8 m below the Upper Lens, and encountered 2.8 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 0.8 % Pb; 3.2 % Zn; 0.76 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR098:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 296.0 m down the hole and comprises 7.3 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 5.9 % Zn; 0.38 g/t Au and 55.9 g/t Ag . The Lower Lens was intersected at 333.8 m, 30.5 m below the Upper Lens, and encountered 4.9 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 2.6 % Zn; 1.55 g/t Au and 34.0 g/t Ag and at 348.0 m, encountering 6.0 m grading 0.5 % Cu; 2.3 % Pb; 6.8 % Zn; 0.53 g/t Au and 83.1 g/t Ag.

230120 Fig 1

Figure 1: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Upper Lens, La Romanera Deposit.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db58456e-8af5-4575-856b-d4d5e04df3ed

230120 Fig 2

Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Lower Lens, La Romanera Deposit.

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e36d13-3720-4d3e-9e16-990562898d02

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth
(m) 		FROM TO Width
(m) 		Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t LENS
LR037 646660 4172585 152 182 -64 432.9 355.7 369.3 13.6 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.29 21.8 UL
incl. 358.2 361.9 3.7 3.5 0.3 0.0 0.45 47.4 UL
LR037 374.7 384.0 9.3 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.72 97.9 LL
incl. 376.7 379.8 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.64 223.0 LL
LR043 646817 4172418 150 224 -59 257.3 160.2 167.7 7.5 0.1 0.9 3.3 0.89 31.9 UL
incl. 160.8 163.4 2.6 0.2 2.1 8.4 1.87 78.9 UL
LR045 646780 4172582 154 203 -60 423.8 380.4 412.2 31.8 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.51 32.5 LL
incl. 397.5 412.2 14.7 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.94 66.4 LL
LR050 646811 4172660 152 183 -57 491.1 473.7 477.2 3.5 0.6 1.3 5.3 0.67 57.8 LL
LR054 646748 4172458 152 180 -69 312.7 245.9 278.1 32.2 0.6 0.5 2.3 0.53 30.4 LL
incl. 245.9 255.4 9.5 0.1 1.4 6.8 1.48 75.7 LL
LR056 646817 4172418 150 199 -57 198.3 126.3 128.5 2.2 0.2 1.4 2.6 0.60 71.4 LL
LR061 646967 4172385 170 201 -58 175.7 129.0 133.4 4.4 0.2 1.1 2.7 0.74 70.2 LL
incl. 129.8 132.4 2.6 0.3 1.7 4.0 1.15 110.1 LL
LR062 646817 4172418 150 198 -65 270.0 148.2 164.5 16.3 0.2 1.5 3.8 0.89 73.8 UL
LR071 646817 4172418 150 198 -71 325.9 182.7 195.5 12.8 0.3 1.9 5.2 1.45 99.1 UL
LR071 196.5 209.5 13.0 0.3 0.5 1.6 0.53 44.9 UL
LR073 646845 4172507 154 202 -69 408.4 361.7 394.7 33.1 0.3 3.9 7.7 0.73 156.3 LL
incl. 379.8 389.9 10.1 0.2 9.2 10.3 0.96 240.6 LL
LR074 646951 4172631 168 184 -50 467.2 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS
LR079 646817 4172418 150 166 -54 191.2 163.8 172.5 8.7 0.3 1.4 4.0 0.88 95.0 LL
LR080 646967 4172385 170 171 -57 187.7 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS
LR084 646811 4172660 152 184 -62 512.6 477.7 483.5 5.8 0.2 1.9 3.6 1.00 112.3 LL
LR088 646817 4172418 150 165 -64 254.6 160.8 164.8 4.0 0.2 2.6 5.9 1.64 154.0 UL
LR091 646845 4172507 154 164 -64 384.2 327.0 334.4 7.4 0.4 1.9 8.5 1.29 153.3 UL
LR091 364.1 366.9 2.8 0.2 0.8 3.2 0.76 43.0 LL
LR098 646845 4172507 154 164 -60 394.4 296.0 303.3 7.3 0.1 1.0 5.9 0.38 55.9 UL
LR098 333.8 338.7 4.9 0.1 1.1 2.6 1.55 34.0 LL
LR098 348.0 354.0 6.0 0.5 2.3 6.8 0.53 83.1 LL


Table 1. Diamond drill hole data: La Romanera.
LL= Lower Lens La Romanera, UL= Upper Lens La Romanera

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at La Romanera is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from Romanera and (8Km) from Infanta. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is reassayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fund Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fund Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report completion of its review and interpretation of the Block 4 Project and the Buenavista Target, and to announce a Non-Brokered Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that metallurgical test work for the extraction of magnesium from the 2021 Beaver drill core samples achieved recoveries of 99% using hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching. The metallurgical test results demonstrate the ability to extract a very high level of magnesium utilizing conventional processing. The positive test results are an important milestone for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals Announces the Discontinuation of Exploration Partnership Agreement

Pampa Metals Corporation ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) advises that the exploration partnership agreement between Pampa Metals and VerAI Discoveries Inc (VerAI) detailed in a February 1, 2022 news release, has been discontinued in order to allow the Company to focus on the drill testing of its priority Block 4 target. The Company's decision does not reflect on the potential of the targets defined by VerAI's proprietary technology but was taken in response to current market conditions and the need to focus the Company's resources more narrowly

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development Corporation Completes 134 line-km Titan 160 DCIP and MT Survey Over the Lordsburg Property, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation Completes 134 line-km Titan 160 DCIP and MT Survey Over the Lordsburg Property, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ADCX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to report preliminary results from a 134 line-km 3D Titan 160 DC resistivityinduced polarization (DCIP) and Magnetotellurics (MT) survey. The survey was completed across 16 lines (13 N-S and 3 E-W) by Quantec Geoscience over the Company's flagship Lordsburg property in southwestern New Mexico (see map in appendix).

The purpose of the survey is to provide property-wide deep chargeability, resistivity, and magnetotelluric information at the Lordsburg property with the intent to help identify porphyry and/or skarn style mineralization targets. The DCIP provides information to depths of 700m and greater with the MT resistivity providing information to depths of up to 2km. Quantec conducted this high-resolution survey between August 2022 and January 2023. The Company is currently working with our contractors on 3D data inversions of both the DCIP and MT surveys and expect to have those results completed by February.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

AGM Results

International Graphite Confirms Third High Grade Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Springdale South’

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Related News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Gaining Traction, 2023 Will be Year of Transition

Iron Investing

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2023

Coal Investing

Coal Market Forecast 2023: Top Trends That Will Affect Coal in 2023

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO says

Rare Earth Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

×