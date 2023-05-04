Emerita Intersects 30.5 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.6 % Lead; 1.5 % Zinc; 2.61 g/t Gold and 193.5 g/t Silver, Including 5.4 Meters Grading 0.5 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 0.4 % Zinc; 7.50 g/t Gold and 675.7 g/t Silver from 507.9 Meters; and 7.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 3.1 % Lead; 9.4 % Zinc; 1.8 g/t Gold and 141.8 g/t Silver from 518.6 Meters