Emergent Metals Corp. Reports Cyanide Recoveries Of 81% For Gold And 60% For Silver From West Santa Fe, NV

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 - TheNewswire Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR,OTC:EGMCF, OTC: EGMCF, FRA: EML, MUN: ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) ("Lahontan") has reported analysis of pulp samples from its 2025 maiden drilling program (the "Program") at Emergent's West Santa Fe Property ("West Santa Fe" or the "Property"). Lahontan has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by completing US$1.8 million in cash or share payments and US$1.4 million in work expenditures on the Property (total US$3.2 million) over seven years.
West Santa Fe hosts a gold and silver exploration target located about 13 km from Lahontan's flagship Santa Fe Mine. It represents a potential satellite deposit to the Santa Fe Mine, or potentially a stand-alone project, subject to exploration success. The exploration database includes 171 drill holes totaling about 13,000 meters, with historic drilling and metallurgical test work completed in the 1980s and 1990s. Lahontan completed six modern exploration reverse circulation ("RC") holes in late 2025, totaling 593 meters.
As announced in a Lahontan press release on April 13, 2026, Lahontan's metallurgical test work showed high levels of cyanide ("CN") extraction for gold and silver, which corroborates and validates historic metallurgical test work at West Santa Fe (see Lahontan's press release for details). Highlights include:
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CN extractable gold averaged 81% compared to the original fire assay gold values for individual pulp samples. This is a very high CN extraction ratio and is greater than the projected gold recovery reported in historic metallurgical testing for West Santa Fe.
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CN extractable silver averaged 60% compared to the original ICP and fire assay analyses. This represents a high CN extraction ratio, particularly for silver, and is greater than the projected silver recovery reported in historic metallurgical testing for West Santa Fe.
Lahontan submitted 158 pulp samples from its 2025 RC drilling program (i.e. the Program) for CN-extractable gold and silver analyses, a method that mimics potential gold and silver recoveries utilizing CN heap leach processing. The samples represent all the significant gold and silver intercepts from the Program, as disclosed in Lahontan press releases dated February 5, 10, 18, and 24, 2026.
David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent, stated, "This recent metallurgical test work at West Santa Fe, along with historical test work, shows the deposit is amenable to heap leach processing. While additional metallurgical test work will be required to optimize recovery, the test work helps to demonstrate the potential for West Santa Fe to be developed as a satellite operation to Lahontan's Santa Fe Mine or as a stand-alone project. Lahontan just completed a private placement for an aggregate of CAD$13.6 million (see press release dated April 8, 2026), and they indicate that they plan to conduct further drilling at West Santa Fe and Santa Fe Mine in 2026."
Emergent Retains Think Ink Marketing
Emergent announces that it has entered into an investor relations and digital marketing services agreement dated April 13, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink"), a California limited liability company with an address at 3308 W. Warner Avenue, Santa Ana, CA, 92704. Think Ink has been retained to provide investor relations and digital marketing services to increase market awareness of the Company, including design and implementation of investor awareness campaigns (in compliance with applicable laws), promotion, targeting campaigns, and related digital marketing initiatives, all subject to the Company's oversight and prior approval.
The Agreement will commence upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and will continue for a period of six (6) months from the date of such acceptance, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. In consideration for the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay Think Ink a total cash fee of US$50,000 for the six-month term, with no compensation payable until the Agreement has been accepted by the Exchange. Think Ink will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Compensation is not contingent upon trading volume, share price or market performance, and Think Ink will not provide market-making or trading services.
Think Ink, and its principal, Claire Stevens, are at arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Think Ink nor its principal owns any securities of the Company or has any right to acquire securities of the Company. The Agreement and the engagement of Think Ink are subject to acceptance by the Exchange in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market‑Making Activities and applicable securities laws.
About Emergent
Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture business model.
In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced-stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program. As announced by press release on September 29, 2025, Emergent is in the process of selling Golden Arrow to Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR). New York Canyon is an advanced-stage copper skarn and porphyry exploration property. The West Santa Fe Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property, subject to a Lease with an Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of Rawhide Mine.
In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGOLD Corporation's (NYSE: IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp.
Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project, being advanced by Troilus Mining Corporation (TSX: TLG) toward production. The Company has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Canadian Malartic Complex. Emergent also has a 1% NSR on the York Property, part of Lahontan Gold's (TSXV: LG) Santa Fe Project in Nevada is also being advanced toward production.
Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past-producing mines or advanced-stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.
Qualified Person
Emergent has not verified the data disclosed in this news release that was reported by Lahontan Gold Corp. The technical information disclosed by Lahontan was reviewed and approved by a Qualified Person as disclosed in Lahontan's April 13, 2026, press release. All other scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent Qualified Person for Emergent under National Instrument 43-101.
For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.
Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101
Email: info@emergentmetals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding exploration results, exploration potential, future exploration plans, the requirement for additional work to verify historic data, and the Company's business strategy, plans, and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar expressions, and the negative form thereof, are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory approvals, permitting, and general economic, market, and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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