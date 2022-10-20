Lithium Investing News

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Ion Energy Limited's (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) CEO Ali Haji as we provide a report on a recent site visit to Mongolia's very promising premiere lithium exploration project with an inferred resource estimate out by likely by the end of the year.

Ion Energy is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

Drilling of two lithological diamond core holes has been completed at Urgakh Naran with a total depth of 702m, third hole currently at 185m;

Drilling of one water well down to 300m has been completed using a tricone bit, slotted casings, with a diameter of 6 inches;

Total cumulated gravelite, porous and permeable zones starting at 184m seen at UNDH-02 show thickness of at least 80m; and

Site visit concluded in September 2022 with a second visit planned for October 2022; inferred resource calculation ongoing.

"Onsite advancements at Urgakh Naran continue to be highly encouraging. Being able to report on lithology which is indicative of permeability, further validates the low resistivity zones identified by the TEM conducted this summer. We continue to advance the asset at breakneck speed." said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

Efforts steadily progress at Urgakh Naran to complete the diamond holes as well as the monitoring wells, allowing the Company to progress inferred resource calculations.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/589SYQ1Y



About Ion Energy Ltd:

ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (FRA:5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. Ion Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Source:
Ion Energy Ltd



Contact:
Ali Haji
E: ali@ionenergy.ca
T: +1-647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT:
Siloni Waraich
E: siloni@ionenergy.ca
T: +1-416-432-4920

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyTSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
TSXV:ION

Ion Energy


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Ion Energy Ltd, (TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c5959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has filed permitting documentation for an expanded Phase 2 drill program with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. In addition, ACME has secured Harris Exploration for drilling services.

ACME's current and ongoing program at Clayton Valley is operated by GeoXplor Corp., one of the industry's early leaders in lithium exploration and development in Nevada and their long-standing team of technical contractors. Upon approval and receipt of permits, ACME is targeting to drill its Clayton Valley Lithium project in late Q4 2022 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 19, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that, further to its news release dated October 18, 2022, the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,805,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement by issuing 13,681,819 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.11 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $1,505,000.  The Company will also be issuing 3,000,000 FT Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds $300,000.  The Company is raising a total of $1,805,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×