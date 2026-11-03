Elemental Royalty to Release Q3 2026 Results on November 10, 2026

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: ELE) (TSX: ELE) ("Elemental") will release its Q3 2026 results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

An investor webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the webcast, please follow the link below:

https://app.webinar.net/8jl4N8ZKpGo

A recording of the presentation will be available on the Elemental website following the presentation.

For further information contact:

Elemental Royalty Corporation:  
Frederick Bell Tara Vivian-Neal,
CEO Investor Relations
info@elementalroyalty.com investor@elementalroyalty.com
     
www.elementalroyalty.com
Phone: +1 (604) 688-6390

 

NASDAQ: ELE | TSX: ELE | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K

About Elemental Royalty Corporation.
Elemental is a mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of approximately 20 producing assets and more than 260 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. The Company's disciplined capital allocation and investment strategy combines immediate cash flow with significant embedded growth, providing a differentiated pathway to long-term value creation. Elemental benefits from a high-quality and diversified asset base, strong organic growth potential and sector-leading management expertise.

Elemental trades on Nasdaq and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker Symbol "ELE".

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and financial outlook
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology (including negative and grammatical variations thereof).

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future royalties and future consideration payments or issuances of shares, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Elemental to control or predict, that may cause Elemental's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Elemental will receive royalties, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Elemental's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Elemental for the year ended December 31, 2025. Elemental undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements and information represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Neither the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or the TSX, or its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322224

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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