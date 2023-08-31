Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Non-Brokered Corporate Notes Financing for Up to CA$ 100,000

Vancouver, BC - T heNewswire - August 31, 2023 - Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold and silver, announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility ("Crescita Capital"), a catalyst for the Company's growth since the original announcement on February 3, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$ 100,000 from this facility. In total, the Company has drawn $7,104,500 from Crescita Equity Facility since its inception, using the funding to support its operations and develop its portfolio of mining projects, having issued an aggregate total of 34,264,945 shares to Crescita.

In addition to the above, Element 79 Gold has initiated today at market close a non-brokered financing of up to CA$ 100,000 in the form of Corporate Note Units (the "Notes").  Each Note Unit holding a 1-year maturity will consist of a minimum investment of $25,000. The principal amount of the Notes will bear interest at 18% simple interest per annum (calculated not in advance) with 100% warrant coverage (each a "Warrant"), and the Notes will be open for prepayment after 60 days. Each Warrant will be exercisable into a common share (each a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share.  As of the time of this news release, the Company has signed capitalization commitments of the Notes for $100,000.

Proceeds from the abovementioned draw from Crescita Capital as well as the sale of the Notes will be used for operations, including the annual payment of Nevada project claim lease fees and the advancement of the social contract development in Peru to allow the Lucero work plan to unfold.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; The Company also holds a portfolio of 14 properties along the Carlin and Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has signed an option agreement to sell its Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale before the end of 2023. The Company continues to negotiate the sale of its non-core Nevada and Battle Mountain projects. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process through the rest of 2023. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.613.879.9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Stock Option Grant, Provides Financial Update

Element79 Announces Stock Option Grant, Provides Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B C - The N ewswire - July 20, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Certain Directors, Officer and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 2,875,000  common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on June 22, 2022, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James C. Tworek, the Company's CEO, as a non-independent Director of the Company.  In addition to his operational role as CEO, Mr. Tworek will now be in a more direct supportive role to work with the Board in strategic decision making and guidance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moore has been a consultant and advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over fifteen years.

" Jean-David will be a valuable asset to Puma's Advisory Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and knowledge. He has developed a strong relationship network with his significant holdings in several mineral exploration companies. As a major shareholder of Puma, he will be a trusted ally and champion as we continue to develop our Williams Brook Gold Project. This appointment reflects Puma's continued commitment to building a team focused on creating value for shareholders ", stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold Corp. (the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (collectively, " Creditors ") of the Company to settle (the " Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness totaling $735,821 through the issuance of 14,716,422 common shares (the " Settlement Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.  The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to the Company for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report is the Company's first annual disclosure of its approach and performance on a range of material ESG topics as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2023 and beyond. The report is available on Steppe Gold's website at www.steppegold.com under Sustainability. The Company has also shared a corporate video highlighting its ESG efforts: Steppe Gold - Embracing Sustainable Mining in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold's 2022 ESG Report summarizes its strategy, efforts, and actions for responsible and sustainable operations since 2018. The Report provides enhanced transparency regarding the Company's ESG efforts and approach to managing ESG factors that have the greatest potential to impact Steppe's value and success. Building on the Company's commitment to ongoing transparency and disclosure, the ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Element 79 Gold Signs Option Agreement for Sale of Maverick Springs Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. to Existing Shareholders

Related News

Gold Investing

Element 79 Gold Signs Option Agreement for Sale of Maverick Springs Project

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reaches New 336 m Operating Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

×