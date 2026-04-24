Element 29 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

Element 29 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units

Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU,OTC:EMTRF) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options and deferred share units ("DSUs") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock options plan (the "Plan") and long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the "Eligible Persons") of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.35 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 428,750 DSUs to certain Eligible Persons of the Company under the LTIP. The DSUs vest in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and will be settled in accordance with the provisions of the LTIP, subject to any required regulatory approvals.

All grants are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

For more information:
Richard Osmond, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
1-888-246-7881
info@e29copper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294221

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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