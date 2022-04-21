Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April. "We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several ...

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.

"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.

"I am very encouraged by the calibre of our growing team at the Refinery and the collective effort to keep the recommissioning and expansion project on time, on budget and without any health, safety or environmental incidents. As we ramp up construction, we continue to add talented individuals to our team, most of whom will transition to operator roles upon commissioning in December of this year."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Electra and I wish the team well as they work to complete the cobalt refinery and advance our battery recycling plans," said outgoing Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . "Electra has a strong business plan and will become a key player in the electric vehicle value chain in North America . I look forward to following the Company's progress and will remain a long-term shareholder."

Refinery Construction Update

Electra has commitments in place for 52% of the US$67 million capital budget, inclusive of amounts spent to date. The Company expects to approach a 70% commitment level within the next month, with the overall project currently on budget.

Construction activity at the Refinery continues on schedule. COVID-19 restrictions in certain parts of the world as well as recent global geopolitical events are putting pressure on supply chains and development projects. Electra is closely monitoring and managing these risks with its equipment and services suppliers and thus far the project remains on schedule for commencement of commissioning late this year.

Footings and foundations for the solvent extraction building were recently completed, and preparations are underway for the support of SX tanks and steel structures. The first SX modules will arrive on site in the coming weeks.

A contract for an overland piping package to access raw water was recently awarded to Pedersen Construction based on a competitive bid process. The 2.8-kilometer buried pipeline will feed water to the refinery from an existing pumphouse located at Lake Temiskaming. The pipeline will be installed over the coming months.

Battery Recycling

Prior to commissioning its cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra intends to complete a bulk sample processing of litium-ion battery "black mass" in Q3, leveraging existing refinery infrastructure. Ancillary long lead items required for this recycling demonstration plant have been ordered.

The objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process flowsheet to recover the majority of lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite content from lithium batteries prior to construction of its commercial plant in 2023. Electra's process for treating black mass has been developed internally with a highly experienced team. An offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from the recycling circuit has been signed with Glencore AG for 2023-2024.  Offtake discussions are underway with various parties for lithium, copper and graphite production.

Crews working within the foundation walls of the new solvent extraction building, installing support for SX tanks and steel structures. Existing refinery building can be seen in the background. (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Personnel Update

Electra continues to strengthen its refinery team with the addition of Dr. Zoran Jankovic as Process and Lab Superintendent. Zoran holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto and will support the operation of the metallurgical lab and provide technical guidance on leaching and neutralization circuits within the refinery process.

Other additions include an Electrical and Instrumentation Technician and a Human Resources Coordinator. In the coming weeks, an Electrical and Instrumentation Technologist and a Process and Lab Technologist will also join the team. Employees are part of the owner's team that is overseeing construction and commercial readiness, and most are expected to remain as the facility transitions through commissioning to steady-state operations.

Recent hires include the appointment of a previously announced Vice President, Sustainability and Low Carbon, whose mandate is to guide the Company on its journey to carbon neutrality, supporting Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the electric vehicle market.

An executive search firm has been retained to recruit a new Chief Financial Officer to the senior leadership team. The Company does not anticipate any difficulty attracting qualified candidates to the role. Michael Insulan has been appointed interim CFO until a successor is in place.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is being designed to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is positioning itself to be an integral part of the North American battery supply chain by providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-provides-corporate-update-301529749.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c4504.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Electra Battery MaterialsTSXV:ELBMCobalt Investing
ELBM:CA
Electra Battery Materials Logo

Electra Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022 the Company will consolidate (the " Consolidation ") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "ELBM" and the new CUSIP: 28474P201.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

The Consolidation is being undertaken in preparation for a potential listing of the common shares of the Company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 , 2021.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,233 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-confirms-effective-date-for-share-consolidation-301523228.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c6157.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice-President, Sustainability and Low Carbon. In this capacity, Renata will have overall responsibility for the Company's mission to exceed global ESG norms in the industry, in line with Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the EV market. Ms. Cardoso is joining the Company after 15 years with global miner Vale. Ms. Cardoso has extensive experience leading corporate sustainability and climate change strategy in the international mining and metals industry.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Electra is committed to being the most sustainable and lowest GHG producer of battery materials in the world
  • As a key member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Cardoso will guide the development of ESG strategy
  • In her previous roles, Ms. Cardoso led cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations across Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil

"We are very pleased to have attracted a global leader in sustainability to our organization," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Renata's track record in climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency will serve Electra well as we commission our cobalt sulfate refinery in December and advance our battery recycling plant in 2023. We intend to have the lowest carbon footprint of all cobalt sulfate producers in the world, and Renata will oversee our journey to carbon neutrality and ensure that the same standards are applied to all phases of future growth."

"It is an honour to join Electra as the company executes its strategic plan to become the most sustainable battery materials company in the world," said Renata Cardoso . "The North American battery materials supply chain is quickly evolving and our leading ESG credentials will be what establishes Electra as an industry leader."

Ms. Cardoso is a seasoned professional from one of the largest mining companies in the world. An economist by training who also holds an MBA, Renata began her career in Vale's corporate strategy group. In 2008, she transitioned to help create Vale's approach for Sustainability with responsibilities for climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency, and social and environmental indicators performance management. In 2019, she joined Vale Canada, last serving in low carbon initiatives, leading cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations in Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil .

Corporate Matters

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 pre-consolidation common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of C$0.32 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-strengthens-esg-leadership-301522425.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the filing of its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or the Company's website ( www.electrabmc.com ).

The Company continues to advance its plans to develop North America's only Battery Materials Park. In line with phase one of the Company's strategic plan, Electra remains on schedule to commission its expanded refinery in December 2022 , at which time it will become the first refiner of battery-grade cobalt sulfate in North America and the second largest outside of China .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cash of C$58.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

  • Closing of an additional US$7.5 million of additional convertible notes in October 2022 on the same terms as the first tranche of convertible notes that closed on September 2, 2021 .

  • Refinery capital costs committed of C$38 million (inclusive of C$12 million spent to date), representing 46% of the total capital budget. The solvent extraction design and manufacturing contract was awarded to Metso-Outotec during the fourth quarter.

  • Receipt of final approvals for the Refinery's Air and Noise permit, Industrial Sewage Works permit, and closure plan.

The Company launched a new at-the-market equity program (the "2022 ATM Program") in January 2022 for the issuance of up to $20 million in common shares from treasury. The Company has issued a total of 2,754,300 common shares under the 2022 ATM Program at an average price of $0.2964 per share, providing gross proceeds of $816,243 .  A commission of $20,406 was paid to CIBC Capital Markets in relation to these distributions.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-files-year-end-2021-financial-results-301521212.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c1941.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto . Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Announces Nasdaq Listing Application and Share Consolidation

Electra Announces Nasdaq Listing Application and Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") announced that in preparation for a potential listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "), the Company will undertake a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 2021.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Uplisting from OTC to Nasdaq provides growth-oriented companies greater exposure to largest capital market in the world

  • The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors. The revised capital structure and resulting higher share price may provide increased ability for U.S. institutional investors to become shareholders of Electra

  • Target date of April 11 for share consolidation and the Company hopes to complete the Nasdaq listing by the end of April

"The decision to list on the Nasdaq will provide Electra with greater visibility through a leading capital market trading platform that is suited for growth-oriented companies like ours," said Trent Mell . "With the commissioning of Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park expected in December, increased exposure to the largest market in the world coincides with first cash flow. Electra is uniquely positioned to provide a reliable, domestic and low carbon supply of refined battery grade materials for lithium-ion batteries, starting with cobalt at the end of 2022, recycled battery material in 2023 and battery grade nickel thereafter."

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, on or about April 11, 2022 , the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbols. As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,232 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

"In conjunction with the uplisting, the Company is required to complete a share consolidation to meet the minimum price threshold for a Nasdaq listing. The resulting smaller share count and higher share price is more palatable to U.S. institutional investors, which will be important for our future growth plans."

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-announces-nasdaq-listing-application-and-share-consolidation-301518380.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c3198.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta's Industustrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was caried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling succesfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has closed the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. which were approved at the shareholders' meeting held on March 14, 2022. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long (NS) by 850 meters wide (EW) characterized by high conductance.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Completes $6.0 million Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes $6.0 million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 14, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has closed its previously-announced upsized brokered private placement (the " Offering ") by raising gross proceeds of approximately $6.04 million, including following partial exercise of an agents' option to increase the size of the Offering. At the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 7,468,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, 8,682,500 flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit, and 6,310,000 Quebec flow-through units (" QFT Units ") at a price of $0.29 per QFT Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

Noble Undertakes Shares for Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 13, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to settle a total of $61,076.70 of debt through the issuance of common shares, at a valuation of $0.14 per share.  The transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the Board of Directors of Noble.  If approved and completed, a total of 436,262 common shares would be issued in this transaction.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×