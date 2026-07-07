Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2026 Conference Call Details

Eldorado Gold Provides Q2 2026 Conference Call Details

Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or the "Company") (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) will release its Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q2 2026 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KlTNaz6C.

Conference Call Details
 Replay (available until September 11, 2026)
Date: July 31, 2026 Toll: +1 412 317 0088
Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 855 669 9658
Dial in: +1 647 846 2782  Access code: 6422557
Toll free: 1 833 752 3325    
       

Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/ 10209854/10438a8dd8a. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Türkiye, and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

eldorado gold ELD:CC tsx:eld nyse:ego gold investing
ELD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold

Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by the Company’s registered California geologist Mark... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with "M & A" stand vertically on white papers with charts, against a gray background.

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).Under the proposed scheme of... Keep Reading...
Map of the Philippines with a red pushpin over Manila, text reads: South China Sea, Celebes Sea.

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

Canadian miner OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has committed US$1.9 billion to expand and extend the operational lifespan of its flagship Didipio gold and copper mine in the Philippines.The investment will push the operational life of the high-grade Didipio project, located across the provinces of Nueva... Keep Reading...
Colorful mineral rocks with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: ATERRA Metals Gains 57 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Firstly, at the end of last week, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson... Keep Reading...
Gold bars stacked with stock market graphs.

Gold Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

The gold price experienced strong volatility in the second quarter of 2026. It traded in a range of US$3,960 to US$4,850 per ounce during a period that saw the Iran war drag on longer than the Trump administration had expected, and the US Federal Reserve enter a new era under Chair Kevin... Keep Reading...
Jordan Rusche, oil barrel and wheat.

Jordan Rusche: Are Gold Stocks a Buy? My Strategy Now

Jordan Rusche of Mining Stock Monkey shares his thoughts on gold's pullback below the US$4,000 per ounce level, saying it's normal bull market behavior for the metal. "I'm buying a lot of gold stocks right now," he said. "I think this is a great buying opportunity, and, like you mentioned, I'm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

Related News

precious metals investing

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: EraNova Metals Advances Critical Mineral and Polymetallic Opportunities in British Columbia

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?

uranium investing

Frontier Nuclear Inks Royalty Deal for Colorado Mine Waste Recovery

base metals investing

Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project