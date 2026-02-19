Elanco to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, February 26, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, and Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA 2026 Animal Health Summit at 11:35 a.m. ET.

On Monday, March 2, Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, and Luke Smith, vice president and CFO – US Pet Health, US Farm Animal, and Global Manufacturing, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, March 10, Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, and Bobby Modi, executive vice president, US Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, March 11, Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, and Bobby Modi, executive vice president, US Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, March 17, Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. Replays will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of the event.

ABOUT ELANCO 
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 tiffany.kanaga@elancoah.com
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

