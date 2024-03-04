Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 1, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued its final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("Edison Cobalt"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 7, 2023, February 1, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

The Company will announce the share distribution record date and the exact number of Edison Cobalt shares issuable at a later date. The Arrangement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Edison Cobalt has applied to list its shares on the TSXV, subject to Edison Cobalt meeting all listing requirements.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisonlithium.com
Website: www.edisonlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Edison's beliefs and expectations, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will be", "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue,", "proposes", "contemplates", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the announcement of the share distribution record date, the determination of the amount of Edison Cobalt shares to be issued for each Company share and Edison Cobalt listing on the TSXV. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: TSX Venture Exchange approval to list the Edison Cobalt shares. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200249

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edison Lithium
EDDY:CC
Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and general special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") held on February 26, 2024.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them by management as set out in the Company's management information circular dated January 12, 2024, and the related addendum dated January 31, 2024, including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five and electing Nathan Rotstein, James (Jay) Richardson, Luisa Moreno, Gordon Jang, and Roger Dahn as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the continuation of the Company's 2022 stock option plan; (iv) the ratification of the grant of 915,000 stock options granted to directors and officers of the Company on September 7, 2023; (v) the statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, the Company's securityholders and Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (which, in addition to the shareholders of the Company, was approved by the warrantholders and optionholders of the Company); (vi) the disposition of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking; (vii) the adoption of SpinCo's stock option plan; and (vii) the proposed private placement financing of SpinCo.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed warrant amendments initially announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had previously announced the cancellation of the proposed warrant amendments on January 2, 2024, but after further consideration and additional consultation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company will proceed to amend the exercise terms of an aggregate 3,926,125 common share purchase warrants out of a possible 4,048,000 warrants issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, subject to TSX-V final approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023 and December 7, 2023, that it has mailed, using notice-and-access procedures, an addendum (the "Addendum") to the management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders, warrantholders and optionholders (together, the "Securityholders") to be held in connection with the proposed transaction pursuant to which the Company will spin out common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), to its shareholders by way of statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces today that, despite initial intentions, it will not be proceeding with the previously proposed warrant amendments announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had planned to amend the exercise terms of 4,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021, and May 28, 2021 (the "Private Placements").

Subsequent to the closing of the Private Placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding securities on August 1, 2023, on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation securities for one (1) post-consolidation security (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the effect of the Consolidation on the price of the Warrants was an eight-fold increase. As such, the Warrants consist of: (a) 1,212,500 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.96 expiring on February 26, 2025; (b) 2,484,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 7, 2025; (c) 250,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.92 expiring on May 7, 2025; and (d) 100,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 28, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023. The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the staking of the Ketele LCTG Project in Ethiopia and the diamond drilling program at the wholly owned Werner Lake Project (Werner Lake, or the Project) located in northwestern Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market close on February 7, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 8, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational performance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, recently announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”, Figure 1) (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia (Refer ASX Release dated 5 December 2023) and further announces the pending commencement of its first exploration of the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
cobalt periodic symbol over shiny black surface

How to Invest in Cobalt in Australia (Updated 2024)

Demand for cobalt has been trending upward in recent years, and analysts remain bullish on the key raw material, whose most-discussed role is in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics.

EV sales are increasing, and these vehicles require lithium-ion batteries to run. Typically, around 9 kilograms of cobalt are used to manufacture each battery, although one battery alone can have as much as 20 kilograms. As long as demand for EVs continues to go up, so too will demand for cobalt — and the EV boom has only just begun.

Cobalt is also key in several different alloys with a variety of uses, including in gas turbine engines and magnets. Particularly tough cobalt alloys, such as tungsten carbide and chromium-cobalt, can be used to cut and drill steel.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium-ion batteries

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.

About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Keep reading...Show less

×