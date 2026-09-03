Edison Lithium Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Joutel North-West and Gagne Properties

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY,OTC:EDDYF) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company"), further to its news release dated September 1, 2026, is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report (the "Technical Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Joutel North-West and Gagné Gold Property, Eeyou-Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101)", with an effective date of July 8, 2026.
The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is being filed in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagné gold-copper property, which remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The Transaction remains subject to, among other matters, the Company satisfying the remaining requirements outlined in the Exchange's conditional acceptance letter in accordance with Exchange policies, which the Company is in the process of completing.
A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=f2a081fd1eec1ef29bd965e8e2a04ce49b0abcbde1ee12c56de1d4d3f277e2ff
About Edison Lithium Corp.
Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
A. Paul Gill
Chief Executive and Director
Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisonlithium.com
Website: www.edisonlithium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagné gold-copper property, satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the Transaction, availability of financing, completion of the Transaction and receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date hereof, including that the parties will perform their obligations, required approvals, permits, authorizations and access will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, market and economic conditions will remain supportive, and no material adverse changes will occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially, including risks that the Transaction may not be completed, conditions may not be satisfied, the Agreement may be terminated, Exchange acceptance may not be obtained, financing may not be available, and risks relating to mineral exploration, geology, sampling, assays, interpretation of results, title, access, permitting, environmental matters, commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, operations, contractors, weather, natural events, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312750