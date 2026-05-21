EDAP | Focal One to Present at Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP | Focal One to Present at Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP | Focal One to Present at Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Thursday, June 4th, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21th, 2026 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and, together with Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

Date: Thursday, June 4th

Time: 2:00-2:30 PM ET

Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NgCqua4VVQjq9ibVWHVWca/mNTgvmem3UJgTk2XzExVDK

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Investor Contact
Louisa Smith
Gilmartin Group
Investor.relations@focalone.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDAP TMS S.A.EDAPnasdaq:edap:us
EDAP
The Conversation (0)
EDAP TMS S.A.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Keep Reading...
EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

New appointments bring significant commercial experience with a focus on growing key strategic markets Expands executive leadership in growing disruptive, robotics-based capital equipment in both Urology and Gynecology therapeutic applications LYON, France, June 3, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq:... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held... Keep Reading...
EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Q1 2024 U.S. Focal One ® HIFU procedure growth of +92% year-over-year Q1 2024 HIFU revenue of EUR 5.8 million ($6.3 million USD), an increase of 10.2% over Q1 2023 Q1 2024 total revenue of EUR 14.9 million ($16.1 million USD) increased 0.8% over Q1 2023 Company to host conference call and... Keep Reading...
EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Final results demonstrate a significantly higher salvage treatment free survival rate (STFS) at 30 months of 89.6% in the HIFU-treated arm versus 86.2% in patients who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) Functional evaluation criteria show better results with respect to urinary continence and... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 16 th at 8:30am EDT EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Well Field EPCM Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

Related News

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

precious metals investing

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

precious metals investing

Heliostar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay Advances Goldfields Pre-Feasibility Work Programs