Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (the "Issuer") by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi (the "Acquiror"). The Acquiror is a director and Chairman of the Issuer, and resides at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

On May 23, 2025, the Issuer granted 580,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the Acquiror (the "Grant"). Each RSU entitles the Acquiror to acquire one common share ( "Common Share") in the capital of the Issuer.

Prior to the Grant, the Acquiror held, directly and indirectly, 2,617,700 Common Shares, 1,113,384 common share purchase warrants, 700,000 share options and 700,000 RSUs representing approximately 15.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 29.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 17,442,491 issued and outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.

Following the Grant, the Acquiror held, directly and indirectly 2,617,700 Common Shares, 1,113,384 common share purchase warrants, 700,000 share options and 1,280,000 RSUs, representing approximately 15.01% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 32.74% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 17,442,491 issued and outstanding Common Shares following the closing of the Grant..

The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:

Kulwant (Kal) Malhi
Telephone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update on its TSX-50 top 50 selection and on its investment holdings:

As of February 17, 2023, material investment holdings for the Company in the lithium mineral exploration field include the following investments:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release on December 7, 2022, it has obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the option agreement, as amended on January 16, 2023, (the "Option Agreement") entered into between Quebec Pegmatite Corporation ("QPC"), a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property"). Superior has made the initial deposit of $7,500 and confirmed it intends to exercise its Option.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

 Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's lithium portfolio.

Quebec Pegmatite Corporation Holds Corvette Lithium District and Mazerac Lithium District Claims in Quebec

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Shareholders who wish to tender their shares are urged to tender their shares in advance of the deadline to ensure efficient processing time.

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Download the PDF here.

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Download the PDF here.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the release of its corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Download the PDF here.

