EA SPORTS FC Reveals Star-Studded FC 26 Soundtrack, Featuring First-Ever Professional Footballer on an FC Soundtrack

The FC 26 Soundtrack features 100+ songs from iconic music artists across the globe, including Ed Sheeran, Fred again.., Skepta, JENNIE, PinkPantheress and professional footballer, Moise Kean (KMB)
PRE-ORDER EA SPORTS FC 26 TODAY
Listen to the full EA SPORTS FC™ 26 soundtrack on Spotify , and across most streaming platforms.
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled the highly anticipated soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC™ 26, continuing the franchise's 20+ year legacy of influencing the global music landscape. With a tradition of spotlighting future chart-toppers and cultural icons, this year's soundtrack is packed with 109 tracks representing 30+ nations from both world-renowned and rising artists, including Italian international Moise Kean , known onstage as KMB , who becomes the first professional footballer to be featured on a FC soundtrack; all of which will set the tone for EA SPORTS FC 26, set to launch on September 26.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915049221/en/
EA SPORTS FC 26 Soundtrack
"For more than two decades, EA SPORTS has shaped global culture by introducing millions of players to new music, artists, and genres," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. "FC 26 is one of the most diverse and bold soundtracks yet – echoing the voice of the FC community through song and culture."
This year's groundbreaking lineup features tracks from two-time Grammy winner Fred again.. , who will be making an FC Soundtrack return alongside Billboard Women In Music Producer of the Year PinkPantheress ; and a never-before-heard song from global superstar and part club owner of Ipswich Town Ed Sheeran . The soundtrack also highlights Brazilian rising star Ebony with her bold style and powerful lyrics, experimental Afrobeats artist Obongjayar ; Grammy nominated trio HAIM ; British rock pioneers The Cure ; and many more.
- Moise Kean (KMB) shared: "Football and music are both passions that unite people across the world, no matter their differences. To now be a part of FC 26, not just as a player but as an artist myself, is a dream come true."
- PinkPantheress notes: "Having 'Girl Like Me' on the FC 26 soundtrack is honestly a bit mad. I've always thought it's sweet how football and music can bring people together without even trying. I just like making songs that make you feel something, so hopefully when they queue a tune of mine in the game, they catch a vibe and carry it with them. Maybe even help them bag a goal or two, who knows!"
- Ebony & AG Beatz said: "Being included in the FC 26 soundtrack is truly special for us. Football and music connect people all over the world, and knowing that our track will be heard by players everywhere – from Brazil to Portugal and beyond – is something unforgettable."
Alongside 27 previously unreleased tracks, the FC 26 Soundtrack also features highly anticipated tracks from BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes – who is celebrated for her soulful blend of R&B, jazz, and South Asian influences – and Alewya , the London-based artist renowned for fusing electronic, Afrobeat, and alternative sounds.
Through the FC 26 Soundtrack, EA SPORTS FC continues to build on its reputation as a cultural tastemaker. Previous soundtracks have featured upcoming talent who have gone on to be household names including the likes of Glass Animals, John Newman , Lola Young , Nia Archives, Madeon and Alex Spencer . These artists have created moments that transcend beyond the pitch and celebrate culture, artistry, and the power of music to bring people together.
Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC 26, which will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. EA SPORTS FC 26 will be available worldwide to play on September 26, 2025, with early access through the Ultimate Edition beginning September 19, 2025*.
For more information on EA SPORTS FC 26, please visit ea.com/fc26 and ensure you're following our global social channels for all the latest upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC.
*Conditions and restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-26/game-disclaimers for details.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age™,Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
About Spotify
Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionised music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market—continuing to shape the future of audio.
Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 696 million users, including 276 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.
Category: EA Sports
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915049221/en/
EA SPORTS FC Newsroom
FCNewsroom@ea.com