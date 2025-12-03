E3 Lithium Successfully Completes the Drilling Portion of Its Phase 2 Demonstration Program and Provides a Leadership Update

Drilling Program Progresses the Second Phase of Demonstration
E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), (" E3 Lithium " or the " Company ") a leader in Canadian lithium development, has successfully drilled its brine production and injection wells at its Demonstration Facility in central Alberta. This achievement marks a milestone in Phase 2 of the Company's Demonstration Facility program.
The vertical production and deviated injection wells are E3 Lithium's third and fourth wells into the Leduc Formation, and two of the five E3 operated wells within the Clearwater Project area. Drilling operations were completed as planned, reaching total depths past the Leduc and into the Cooking Lake Formation. The wells intercepted approximately 200m of Leduc aquifer, as anticipated for the producing zone in this area. Coring and comprehensive logging within the targeted reservoir will support the upcoming production testing. The next phase of operations includes the completions and production testing, which will continue into the first quarter of 2026. Lithium and water chemistry data will be available upon production test commencement. During the production test, the Company will be continually monitoring brine and gas chemistry, while collecting brine for use within the processing equipment to produce lithium carbonate.
Leadership Update
E3 Lithium announced today that Rob Knowles, Vice President, Investor Relations, is no longer with the Company. E3 Lithium would like to thank Rob for his contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.
The Company would like to welcome Sarfraz Somani as Director – Capital Markets, beginning December 8th. Sarfraz brings over 18 years of progressive leadership experience in corporate development and investor relations within the energy sector. Most recently, Sarfraz led the investor relations and corporate communications function at Veren Inc. Sarfraz holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance (with Distinction) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Sarfraz will join the senior management team and take on the important role of managing the capital markets and all external communications for E3 Lithium; investor relations will be managed internally by E3's CEO and CFO.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 resources as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1:
The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024 (the "PFS"), is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2:
The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
3:
The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, and perception of historical trends, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the development of the Company's Demonstration Facility. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; the exchange rates for the U.S. and Canadian currencies will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Demonstration Facility can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Demonstration Facility will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company will be able to obtain all regulatory and requisite approvals in a timely manner and on acceptable terms.
All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
