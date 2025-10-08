E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of E-Power to be reconvened on November 6 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time); E-Power Shareholders now have until 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 4 to vote

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, originally scheduled for October 7, 2025, was convened but adjourned due to the absence of a quorum. The meeting has been adjourned until November 6, 2025 at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will be held by teleconference or via the following TEAMS link: https:teams.microsoft.comlmeetup-join19%3ameeting_NDA5ZjYzOGEtM2FmMy00NzY4LThiNGYtNzVlOWZhYWFjMGU0%40thread.v20?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2241671ccb-7db7-4cde-b54e-d777886cb714%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22fa73e394-936d-4cbf-a9f0-059ebb2070e3%22%7d.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to the proposals set forth in E-Power's Management Proxy Circular, dated September 2, 2025. All Shareholders who have not yet voted their Shares are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2025 are eligible to vote at the adjourned meeting.

All proxies previously submitted by shareholders will continue to be valid at the adjourned meeting. Accordingly, Shareholders who have submitted a proxy will not be required to submit any additional material.

The Notice and Management Proxy Circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Form of Proxy, and a form to request financial statements made available to Shareholders and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile is also available on the Company's website.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc., please visit the Company website at: https://e-powerresources.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information, contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at: info@e-powerresources.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269713

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPRBattery Metals Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands.... Keep Reading...
E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:Several high grade (> 10%... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Board Changes and Additional Staking

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Board Changes and Additional Staking

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that William Pfaffenberger has retired from the Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately.The Company wishes to thank Dr. Pfaffenberger for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the hard dollar private placement (the "Hard Dollar Private Placement") and flow-through private placement (the "Flow-Through Private Placement") previously announced on June 11, 2025.An... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Hard Dollar Private Placements to Fund Summer Work Program

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Hard Dollar Private Placements to Fund Summer Work Program

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a flow-through non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "FT Offering"). The Company will also complete a Hard Dollar Private Placement to raise gross... Keep Reading...
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% RetentionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas PipelinesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...

Latest News

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Related News

rare earth investing

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Silver Investing

Silver's New Price Era: What Happens at US$50 and Beyond?

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Copper Investing

BHP Invests Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operations Amidst Growing Copper Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California