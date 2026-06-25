dynaCERT Announces Closing of $5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered offering of convertible unsecured units ("Convertible Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The Company has issued five (5) Convertible Units, each of which consists of: (a) one (1) Convertible Note in the principal amount of $1,000,000 bearing an annualized interest of six percent (6%), maturing on the two (2) year anniversary of issuance and convertible at the option of the holder in whole or in part into an aggregate of 6,666,667 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing a conversion price of $0.15 per Share; and (b) 3,333,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of two (2) years. In aggregate, the Convertible Notes are convertible into a total of 33,333,333 Shares and 16,666,667 Warrants have also been issued, each of which is exercisable into one (1) Share.
The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to finance sales of the Company's HydraGEN™ Technology Products to participants in the mining, oil & gas, transportation, construction, port handling and stationary generator sectors on a global basis, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.
The Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers: (i) in all provinces of Canada pursuant to available private placement exemptions; and (ii) in offshore jurisdictions (as may be agreed to by the Company) pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws.
In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Convertible Notes and all of the Warrants issued under the Offering (in addition to any Shares issued upon conversion of the Convertible Notes or exercise of the Warrants) are subject to a hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day that will expire on October 25, 2026. No commissions or finders fees were paid in respect of the Offering.
The securities offered hereby have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless the securities have been registered under the 1933 Act, or are otherwise exempt from such registration.
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The Company manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics. HydraLytica™ is a platform for capturing data to monitor fuel consumption and calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the basis for monetizing CO₂ savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in the future.
As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT's patented technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen on-demand through a proprietary electrolysis system. These gases are supplied through the engine clean air intake to enhance combustion, which has been shown to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The Company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities. dynaCERT's technology is designed for a wide range of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, mining, oil & gas, off-road construction and port handling equipment, as well as stationary generators.
Website: www.dynaCERT.com .
READER ADVISORY
This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624694577/en/
For more information, please contact:
Kevin Unrath, Chief Executive Officer
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 603
kunrath@ dynaCERT .com
John Amodeo, Chief Financial Officer
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 610
jamodeo@ dynaCERT .com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@ dynaCERT. com