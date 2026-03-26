Duos Technologies Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET

Duos Technologies Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT) a provider of modular, colocation Edge and AI data centers and technology infrastructure solutions will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company will release its financial results prior to the call via press release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website.

Duos' management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Details:
  Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
  Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
  U.S. dial-in: +1 877 407 3088
  International: Dial-In Matrix Link
  Confirmation: 13759531
     

DUOT_PR_Q4_FY25EarningsCallAnnouncement_L

Participants are encouraged to dial in 5–10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will assist with registration.

If you experience any difficulty accessing the call or wish to submit questions in advance, please contact the Company at DUOT@duostech.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, along with a replay following the event.

For additional information about the Company, please visit: www.duostechnologies.com | www.duosedge.ai.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc. the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing, and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts
Corporate
Fei Kwong
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT)
+1.904.652.1625 | DUOT@duostech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf184181-16bb-49e9-8674-fd086bb6411d

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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