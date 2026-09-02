Duolingo to Participate in Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference

Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL) today announced that Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference on September 9, 2026 at 10:10 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.Duolingo.com/events. A replay will be available following the presentation.
About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.
Contact Information
Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
ir@duolingo.com
Media:
Michelle Scully
press@duolingo.com