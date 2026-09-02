Duolingo to Participate in Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference

Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL) today announced that Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference on September 9, 2026 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.Duolingo.com/events. A replay will be available following the presentation.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

Contact Information

Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
ir@duolingo.com

Media:
Michelle Scully
press@duolingo.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DuolingoDUOLDUOL:US
DUOL
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

artificial intelligence investing

Bruce Kahn on AI's Real Bottleneck: "It's Not the Chips, It's the Wires"

gold investing

Dutch Authorities Move US$11 Billion Gold Stockpile to London

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit