Duolingo to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, will announce its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026, following the close of the U.S. market on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The Company will host a video webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day.

The live video webcast will be accessible to the public through Duolingo's Investor Relations website at https://investors.Duolingo.com. A replay of the event will be available two hours after the live event and archived on our Investor Relations website.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

Contact Information

Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
ir@Duolingo.com

Media:
Michelle Scully
press@Duolingo.com


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