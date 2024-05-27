Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on underground and surface channel sample results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project. These sample results confirm high grade copper-gold mineralization in the Santa Beatriz vein complex. With this information, the Company will review the opportunity to develop Santa Beatriz for the potential to produce incremental Cu-Au-Fe mineralized material to support feed for the El Peñón mill plant. Currently, the mine has a 3,000 tonnemonth permit which can be increased to 5,000 tpm through application with the mining authorities. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located 2 kilometres (km) by road from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron Mine and 13 kms from the El Peñón processing plant near La Serena, Chile. Santa Beatriz and Farellon are iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits located within the NNE-trending Chile's copper-rich IOCG belt that has been associated to the Atacama Fault zone.
Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.
Key Highlights
- Drilling of large gravity low located adjacent to 2023 Preston Creek drilling at Geikie identified extensive hydrothermal fluid alteration typical of basement-hosted uranium mineralisation along a 1.5km zone
- Alteration and structures intersected at Preston Creek are comparable to multiple world class basement-hosted uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin
- Drilling confirms the prospectivity of the Geikie Project and the effectiveness of Basin’s targeting methodology utilising multilayered geophysical datasets
- Phase 2 drilling comprised 8 diamond drill holes totalling 2,295 metres of drilling
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“We have now completed ten drill holes over two drilling campaigns at the Preston Creek area of our Geikie Project. All six drillholes located in the southern part of the prospect have returned localised elevated radiometry with incredible structure and alteration.
Phase 2 drilling demonstrated that the gravity survey successfully delineated an area of extensive alteration at Preston Creek. The system encountered at Preston Creek compares remarkably well to other world class uranium deposits identified in the Athabasca Basin and this is extremely exciting. As you can see, we have demonstrated in the core photos shown in this news release how well Preston Creek compares. Our team is very optimistic that the style and scale of this alteration system is reminiscent of other high-grade uranium deposits in the Basin and is highly anticipating the next round of field work.
We will keep our shareholders and stakeholders informed on additional results, including relevant geochemical data and geological interpretations, along with the next exploration stages for the Geikie Project. We believe that with continued exploration, the Geikie Project holds immense promise for the future.
Finally, I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team and contractors for their hard work and expertise throughout this drilling program. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving these results.”
Basin’s Exploration Manager, Odile Maufrais, commented:
“The 2024 drilling program has clearly demonstrated that the Preston Creek area hosts a complex structure-related alteration system analogous to basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca or Thelon Basins. These results significantly upgrade the Preston Creek target area providing multiple compelling follow-up targets to continue testing the wide gravity low anomaly along strike.
We are still awaiting geochemical results which we believe will be critical to interpreting this system and allowing preparation to commence further drill testing.”
Figure 1: Comparison of alteration styles encountered in drill core at Preston Creek (left photos) compared to mineralised basement-hosted alteration equivalent (right photos)
Five drill holes were completed at Preston Creek for 1,403 metres, which mostly focused on the southern portion of the prospect (Figure 2). The intensity and scale of the alteration and structure demonstrated by Phase 2 drilling shows all the key ingredients of high-grade uranium mineralisation reminiscent to basement uranium deposits (Figure 1).
Drilling has highlighted a wide quartz-rich fault zone showing cataclastic reactivation, intense hydrothermal fluid activity (redox-style alteration and pervasive clay alteration - Figures 3 and 4) and localised elevated radiometry. Critically, observations demonstrate that a previously identified gravity low is mapping a fluid system with over 1,500 metres of explorable strike length and 500 metres of width. This is now seen as a priority focus for Basin’s exploration program. Final geochemical data is expected over the next four weeks, allowing preparation to commence for further drill testing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant, which will be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- The safety permit is one of three critical permits required to commence construction, with the other two being environmental and energy
- Environmental Impact Permit Report - completed and has gone through initial Expert Panel review – Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Energy Consumption Report - completed and has been lodged with local Jinshi Government - Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Efficient receipt of the Safety Permit and advanced status of remaining key permits highlights the strong in-country support Firebird has to establish the Company as a key high-purity manganese sulphate producer
- Once all permits are obtained and following a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated to be made in H2 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately commence construction of the sulphate plant, with completion projected to take ~12-15 months and operations expected to commence in late 2025
- The Company’s Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Feasibility Study released in early May (ASX announcement dated 7/5/24) with projected CAPEX of US$83.5 million and OPEX of ~US$609/metric tonne (mt) for the production of battery grade manganese sulphate
Cautionary Statement
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 7/5/24 for full Feasibility Study details.
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document which accompanied the announcement. This announcement and the Feasibility Study include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated will be achieved.
Notwithstanding the Finance Update as set out in the ASX announcement dated 14/5/24, investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
In China there are total of 8 major permits required for construction and operation, which are outlined below, along with status updates for each permit:
These permit applications can proceed concurrently with Feasibility Studies, engineering assessments, and financing endeavours, with the critical permits being environmental, safety & energy permits.
Once all key permits are obtained, with the expectation that the remaining two permits will be received before the end of the financial year and following the anticipated Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately begin construction on its battery-grade manganese sulphate plant.
Construction is projected to take only 12-15 months, with operations expected to commence in late 2025.
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “As we continue to efficiently advance the necessary permits for our battery grade manganese sulphate plant, I am pleased to announce that we have received the first of three critical permits, being the safety permit, and expect the remaining two permits to be received by the end of June.
“We are moving at a rapid pace on-the-ground in China and that is due to the hard work of our leading manganese team and the strong level of in-country support we have and continue to receive. Importantly, we continue to tick all the boxes in the delivery of our high-purity manganese sulphate strategy and have defined a low-cost, near-term pathway to production. We expect to make a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, immediately commence construction activities and work extremely hard towards commencing operations in late 2025.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Altiplano Reports Assay Results From its Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project of up to 2.45 m at 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe
President and CEO, Alastair McIntyre, comments, "We are very excited and encouraged with the progress at Santa Beatriz. The geological information and sample results suggest the vein structures are identical to Farellon with the added benefit of higher gold grades and a larger land package containing several vein sets. The location of Santa Beatriz is ideal to supplement our processing capacity at El Peñón with the potential to generate a higher return based on significant gold credits. Our next steps involve moving the project forward at an advanced pace to support a development decision."
Surface and underground mapping and sampling along NE-trending veins was conducted by the technical team as part of the 2024 ongoing exploration program at Santa Beatriz. A total of 5 veins/splays were identified either outcropping on surface, with old mine workings, or with excavator trenching (Figure 2). The total strike of these veins adds up to 1,050 m and range in width from 0.30 to 3.13 m. Inferred projections are not being considered and only actual outcrops were measured and sampled. The main vein, Santa Beatriz, was explored previously with underground workings along a strike length of 275 m.
A total of 98 samples were taken along these veins to complete 37 sampling channels. The channels are perpendicular to the vein and consists of 1 - 4 contiguous samples. In underground workings, the channels include samples taken from the vein and its host-rock (footwall and hanging wall), and were taken systematically every 10 to 15 metres. The best channel sample result belongs to the Santa Beatriz vein and yields 2.45 m with 3.65 %Cu; 0.29 g/t Au; and 26.97 %Fe which includes a 1.08 m sample that yields 8.08 %Cu, 0.63 g/t Au, and 39.49 %Fe. The weighted average grades, true width, and measured strike length of all the veins are summarized in Table 1; and the composite grade of the 37 sampling channels is shown in Table 2.
The Santa Beatriz vein is the best explored to date, strikes N70E, dips steeply to the south, and is hosted by fine grained diorite. The vein consists of massive magnetite that contains discrete bands of chalcopyrite and lesser bornite in patches with halos of coarse grained (up to 3 cm long) crystals of euhedral apatite intergrown with actinolite partially altered to chlorite. These characteristics resemble both the Farellon and Rosario veins, which also share the same structural control. This confirms that these veins belong to the same ore forming hydrothermal system and precipitated under similar physical (depth and temperature) and chemical (ore fluids chemistry) conditions. The other veins mapped on surface to the north from the Santa Beatriz vein footwall (SBFW 01-04), albeit narrower, display similar characteristics suggesting that a larger and deeper hydrothermal system could be feeding these veins.
The positive geological mapping and sample results warrant further exploration and development at Santa Beatriz. The Company is planning to continue with a bulk sample from the underground workings, geophysics, and diamond drilling program to confirm continuity of the vein and grades at depth and along strike. This information will form the basis of a potential mining decision. Existing underground infrastructure at Santa Beatriz can be used to assist in the development and access to the mineralized vein structure at depth.
Figure 1. Location of Santa Beatriz in proximity to Farellon
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Showing the identified veins and their projections, Cu% grade of vein samples, and underground workings
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_002full.jpg
Table 1. Summary of veins dimensions and grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_003full.jpg
Table 2. Composite grades of individual sampling channels per vein
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_004full.jpg
Figure 3. Underground at Santa Beatriz
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/210660_17da21fcb4f54bec_005full.jpg
Altiplano has generated over US$14.9 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 6.55 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2024 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.
About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.
John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.
Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, detailed project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
Tel: (416) 434 3799
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210660
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Emu NL (ASX: EMU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Emu NL (‘EMU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell
While many investors build and maintain their portfolios with the help of an investment advisor or company, others choose to go it alone in whole or in part, taking on greater risk be it for fun, profit or both.
This is no truer than in the resource sector, where risky plays come with the promise of potentially enormous returns.
Speaking at this month's Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, Robert Sinn, senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital, spoke about the pitfalls junior mining investors face and shared advice to help mitigate risk and improve returns.
More complex than chess
Sinn drew from his experience as a teen chess master to make a point, saying that in six years of studying chess, he achieved something he's never accomplished in 21 years of studying markets — mastery.
He explained that while the combinations and variables in chess may seem infinite, they are not; however, when it comes to investing, especially in the resource sector, they are. From finding a resource, to mapping it, getting financing and ultimately building a mine, each step comes with challenges that could change the direction to success or to failure.
How can investors know? Sinn said it’s all about finding the signal through the massive amount of noise.
“In 2024, one of my key assertions is that we’re being flooded with noise, constantly. Just a deluge of noise, possibly your phones, or news or media, even companies are putting out noise. The stuff they’re telling us isn’t really that important all the time, right? We need to figure out what’s the difference between the noise and the signal,” he said.
For Sinn, one such signal came in October 2023, when Hercules Silver (TSXV:BIG,OTCQB:BADEF) announced strong drill results from its property in Western Idaho. Though he had never heard of the company, he recognized that the discovery was strong and the signal was strong. He bought in at C$0.29 and six weeks later shares were up 440 percent.
Sinn also pointed to Awale Resources' (TSXV:ARIC) February 29 news. While the company was simply reporting the completion of a drill program, he noted the excitement that came through in the news release.
“Not every company does this, a lot of companies will finish their program, but they won’t announce to the market. … But this news release was really explanatory. It was like they were really happy. They didn’t tell us what the assays were going to be, but if you read the words, they’re pretty excited,” Sinn explained to the audience.
On March 25, Awale announced results from the drill program, reporting an intersection of 45.7 grams per metric ton gold over 32 meters. While shares didn’t move after the company's February release, anyone who bought in then would have spent C$0.13 per share; when the results were announced in March, shares skyrocketed to C$0.98.
For Sinn, this wasn’t about creating magic, it was about understanding patterns in the industry and recognizing excitement from company executives who may not have had results, but had been on site, talked to people who knew the resource and had a good feeling they were on to something big.
Risk management
Sinn noted that in addition to finding the signal in the resource sector, investors need to understand their risk and where it's coming from. From there, it’s important to be aware of possible pitfalls and find the edge.
According to Sinn, one way to define that edge is to talk to people. “Find smart people, get ideas from them, talk to them, bounce ideas off each other, figure out the difference between noise and signal,” he said.
The resource market is no stranger to returns of 10 times, but for every big win, there are even more major losses. Investors need to recognize the volatility in the sector and be prepared to lose half their money.
Sinn suggested that investors need to make their own luck and ensure that when they build their portfolios, they keep volatility in mind. “You should size your bets accordingly; if something can drop 50 or 60 percent in a month, you probably don’t want to have all your money in it, right? You want to have like 3 or 4 percent,“ he said.
Sinn also likes to keep 10 to 30 percent cash available so he can have the flexibility to take advantage of new opportunities. He is a proponent of diversification, and recommended not holding more than 10 percent of any single stock — he only holds a position that large if he has a high enough conviction.
To reduce risk further, he also suggested never trading on margin.
“Sometimes you might have a big winner, or you might have like 5 percent in something that does a four times gain. (If) you’re really lucky, then it's 20 percent of your portfolio, which is fantastic. But then you’re overweight into that one stock, so it's usually prudent to take some off the table, maybe even sell half so it's back down to 10 percent,” Sinn said.
Don’t be afraid to sell
Among the most important elements of Sinn’s take on managing risk is understanding when to sell.
At the end of the day, the point of being an investor is to make money. Sinn said investors should have discipline, and part of that is never falling in love with a stock. He added that every stock has a price at which it becomes a sell, whether it’s due to its valuation becoming very high, or that the sector is no longer viable.
“You don’t have a profit until you take it,” Sinn emphasized.
However, he also noted that selling isn’t just about taking profits. It’s also about understanding why an investor might choose a stock — if the reasons for that choice change over time, it could be a good time to exit.
Likewise, investors sometimes hold stocks hoping a losing position will turn into a winning position. “In terms of cutting losses, (if) it’s not working out ... sometimes it’s just not going to work out. We just have to accept that,” Sinn said.
When it comes time to take a profit, Sinn also suggested investors should not feel the need to fully exit positions in stocks they feel strongly about. “You’ll have plenty of losing trades as part of the game — sell and move on to the next one when it's not working. Take profits on big winners and try to hold onto your position. You don’t have to sell it all. Never stop learning, reading and listening to smart people,” Sinn concluded.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Awale Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Fraser Institute Crowns Utah as Most Attractive Mining Investment Jurisdiction
Canada’s Fraser Institute has released its annual list of the world's top mining jurisdictions, awarding the top three spots for investment attractiveness to Utah, Nevada and Saskatchewan.
Western Australia and Québec round out the top five. All top 10 spots went to areas in Canada, the US and Australia.
“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Center for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report. “Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”
The Fraser Institute surveyed roughly 2,045 exploration, development and mining-related firms globally between August 16, 2023, and January 9, 2024, evaluating their opinions on both mineral endowment and policy factors.
The companies reported exploration expenditures of US$4.2 billion in 2022 and US$4.1 billion in 2023.
Utah has a long mining history dating back to the 1860. Presently, the most valuable mined metal in the state is copper, with over US$100 billion worth of the metal extracted to date. Other valuable metals in Utah include gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, iron, zinc, uranium, beryllium, vanadium, manganese and tungsten.
Although Utah ranks highest in investment attractiveness and policy perception, the Fraser Institute points in its report to several issues with mining in the state. “Respondents expressed increased concern over the state’s regulatory duplication, the quality of its geological database and uncertainty about environmental regulations," it notes.
The report also explains that while some Canadian jurisdictions, such as Yukon and the Northwest Territories, have high mineral potential, they rank lower in policy attractiveness, negatively impacting their investment appeal.
Similarly, the authors of the document point out that uncertainty related to protected areas, land claims disputes and environmental regulations are significant barriers to mining investment in various regions.
Some of these challenges weighed heavily on the regions that had the lowest scores.
“When considering both policy and mineral potential in the Investment Attractiveness Niger ranks as the least attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment. This year, China, Solomon Islands, La Rioja, and Mozambique also ranked among the bottom 10 and followed Niger as the least attractive jurisdictions for investment,” the report reads.
Also included in the bottom 10 are Zimbabwe, Senegal, Kazakhstan, Bolivia and Cambodia.
Canada's slow permitting process a hindrance
Although Canadian regions make up half of the Fraser Institute's 10 most attractive investment jurisdictions, the country ranks poorly on permitting confidence compared to other locales.
“While an average of 77 percent of survey respondents in Canada express either confidence or high confidence that the necessary permits will be granted, Canada still ranks as the worst performer in this category when compared to other regions,” the Fraser Institute's report notes.
Respondents cited regulatory uncertainty, land disputes and inconsistencies as reasons behind the low ranking.
“Inconsistencies in regulations deter investment as one government authority may grant a license while another may declare a particular site for which the license was granted a natural reserve,” an unnamed senior manager at a consulting company responded. This sentiment was echoed by an Ontario-focused exploration company president who noted, “Disputes over licensing for many projects delays the development of projects.”
The length of Canada's licensing and permitting process has long been an issue impeding the country’s investment attractiveness. According to the Mining Association of BC, on average it takes 15 years to permit a new mine.
In 2022, the Mining Association of Canada released a report calling on the federal government to streamline and expedite the permitting process to support the country's low-carbon transition and economic goals. However, as the Fraser Institute notes, respondents say permitting times have increased over the last 10 years.
While regions like Québec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have shorter approval times, other areas have longer delays. “On average, 54 percent of respondents for the provinces and territories included in the survey said that permit approval times had lengthened either somewhat or considerably over the last decade," states the report.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Australia’s 5 Most Valuable Mineral Exports (Updated 2024)
Australia’s economy is largely based on its natural resources, with the minerals sector making the greatest contribution to the nation’s exports at 62.5 percent. What are the top 5 natural resources in Australia in terms of export value?
Five of Australia’s states and territories rank in the top 20 mining jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute’s latest annual survey of mining companies: Western Australia (fourth), Northern Territory (8th), Queensland (13th) and Southern Australia (19th).
These mining jurisdictions demonstrate a high level of investment attractiveness mainly due to their mineral-rich geology, solid infrastructure, stellar economic environment and government support for the resources industry at both the federal and state level.
Australia exports a wide range of important mineral resources, including precious metal gold, base metals such as copper, iron ore, aluminum and nickel, and energy resources oil, natural gas and coal. In recent years, lithium has also become a major mineral export for Australia.
Despite widespread wildfires and COVID-19 causing business disruptions across the country, during the 2022 to 2023 period, Australia mineral exports reached a record high of AU$466 billion worth of resources and energy fuels. For the 2023/2024 period, that figure fell to AU$417 billion, according to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, which is forecasting a further decline to AU$366 billion for 2024-2025. "This outlook reflects weaker world demand growth and rising commodity supply — that lowers global prices — and a predicted rise in the Australian dollar against the US dollar," notes Export Finance.
Read on for a breakdown of Australia's five most valuable natural mineral resource exports, iron ore, coal, liquified natural gas, gold and lithium. Combined, they brought in the vast majority of Australia’s export earnings in the 2022/2023 financial year, as per the data from the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.
1. Iron ore
Australia is the king of the iron game. US Geological Survey (USGS) information shows it accounted for 38.4 percent of global iron ore production in 2023, well ahead of Brazil, which came in second place. The nation also ranks as the world’s largest exporter of iron ore.
Iron is the definitive base metal, and is used in everything from infrastructure to transportation to advanced technology — meaning Australia and its many iron ore mines in Western Australia have enjoyed a mighty run of economic prosperity as China has leaned into its push for industrialization.
The Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ data from 2022/2023 shows that iron ore accounted for AU$129.1 billion of export value in that period, and is forecasted to bring in AU$136.7 billion for 2023/2024. Weaker demand out of China, and globally, is likely to dampen demand for iron ore going forward, which led the department to project iron ore export value of AU$82.8 billion for the 2028/2029 financial period.
2. Coal
While more western nations around the world are turning away from coal, in Australia, the sooty black rock is a source of incredible wealth. In terms of Australia’s resource and energy exports, during the 2022/2023 financial period metallurgical coal and thermal coal accounted for an export value of AU$64.4 billion and AU$68.1 billion, respectively.
Australia hosts coal deposits across the country, with a number of new mines under construction and expansion projects underway. However, softer demand for coal going forward is likely to result in a significant decrease in Australia's coal exports over the coming years as the transition to renewable energy continues and financing for new coal projects dries up.
During the 2023/2024 period, export values for both metallurgical and thermal coal are expected to drop to AU$55.7 billion and AU$36.3 billion, respectively, and fall even more sharply by 2028/2029 to AU$35.2 billion and AU$21.2 billion.
3. Liquified natural gas
Liquified natural gas (LNG) is Australia’s third most valuable resource export, earning more than AU$95.9 billion for the economy in the 2022/2023 financial period. The Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects this figure to decline to AU$71.5 billion for 2023/2024.
The island continent is home to 14 different basins that yield natural gas. The country has significant natural gas reserves, with much of it locked up in coal seams that require unconventional drilling. Most of Australia’s natural gas production occurs offshore in the northwest, which has seen an increase in large development projects over the past few years.
Moving forward, several factors are expected to place downward pressure on Australia's LNG export values, including less production from maturing wells alongside a drop in investment; declining use of natural gas as an energy source in favour of renewables; lower natural gas prices; and the rising prominence of US LNG in the global export market. All in, the department projects the value of Australia's LNG exports will fall to AU$44.8 billion in the 2028/2029 financial period.
4. Gold
Gold accounted for AU$25.4 billion in export value in the 2022/2023 financial year in Australia, earning its place as the fourth most valuable mineral export. The Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects this figure to rise to AU$27.9 billion for 2023/2024, before falling to a projected AU$19.7 billion by 2028/2029.
According to the USGS, Australia produced 310 tonnes of the yellow metal in 2023, tying it with Russia as the second largest gold-producing nations, behind China.
Much of Australia’s wealth is founded on gold, with a number of gold rushes triggered in the mid-1800s that supercharged the nation’s development and set it down its path of prosperity through mining. Today, most of the top-producing gold mines in the country are located in Western Australia.
5. Lithium
Lithium comes in as the fifth most valuable mineral export from Australia, earning AU$20.1 billion in 2022/2023. The country is the world's largest producer of the energy metal, putting out 86,000 MT of lithium in 2023, and hosts the second largest lithium reserves at a JORC-compliant 4.8 million MT.
Most of Australia's lithium resources are located in Western Australia, where there are several hard-rock deposits. Lithium mined in the country mainly originates from spodumene, though it can be found in lepidolite as well.
Global economic pressures on consumers have led to shrinking demand for electric vehicles, and in turn, lithium demand and prices are on the decline. The resulting overhang in supply has led to the curtailment of lithium production from Australia's major lithium operations, including Greenbushes, owned by joint venture partners Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).
Looking forward, for the 2023/2024 period, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources is forecasting AU$11.3 billion in export value for lithium, and projecting that figure to come in at AU$9.1 billion in 2028/2029.
Other mineral resources
While the five resources above represent the most valuable mineral exports to the Australian economy, the country sits on significant reserves of almost every mineral you can find on the planet. Other major commodities of significant value to the Australian economy are copper, aluminum, oil, nickel and zinc.
Wondering where uranium and rare earths are on this list? Despite having 28 percent of the world’s reserves, uranium export value came in at only AU$844 million for the 2022/2023 period as the country only has two producing uranium mines for the period, Four Mile and Olympic Dam. As uranium demand increases and a new mine supply comes online, that figure is projected to jump to AU$1.2 billion in 2023/2024 and AU$2 billion by 2028/2029.
While Australia also ranks as the fourth largest producer of rare earths globally, rare earths production did not rate as a major contributor to the Australian economy.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
