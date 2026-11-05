Doseology Announces Revocation of MCTO and Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") announces revocation of the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on October 29, 2026; and its intention to voluntarily adopt the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").
MCTO Revocation:
The British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the MCTO previously issued on October 29, 2026 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.
The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 with related management's discussion and analysis and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications on November 3, 2026 (the "Required Filings"). Copies of the Required Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.
Semi-Annual Reporting Adoption:
The SAR Pilot Program allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. As a result, the Company will no longer be required to prepare and file interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month periods. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting while maintaining its commitment to providing timely and transparent disclosure to shareholders.
The Company's financial year end is June 30. The Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026 and its nine-month period ending March 31, 2027, and the three-month and nine-month periods going forward. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR Pilot Program, it will announce it in a future news release. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and six-month interim financial reports.
The Company confirms it meets the SAR Pilot Program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.
About Doseology Sciences Inc.(CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70)
Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.
From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.
For more information visit:
Corporate: www.doseology.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Kareem Baalbaki
Interim CEO
Doseology Sciences Inc.
Investor & Media Contact:
Email: hello@doseology.com
Phone: 825.800.0115
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322708