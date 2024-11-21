Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) today announced that it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular (the " Circular ") and related materials for the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shareholders ") to be held December 16, 2024. At the Meeting, Doré Copper Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") approving a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Plan of Arrangement ") pursuant to Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement "), subject to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement dated October 14, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") entered into among Doré Copper, Cygnus Metals Limited (" Cygnus ") and 1505901 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cygnus, all as more particularly described in the Circular.

The board of directors of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Board ") and the special committee of independent directors established by the Doré Copper Board (the " Special Committee ") have unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Doré Copper and that the Arrangement is fair to the Doré Copper Shareholders. The Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board reviewed and considered a significant amount of information and considered a number of factors relating to the Arrangement, with the benefit of advice from Doré Copper's management, and the financial and legal advisors of the Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board. The Special Committee unanimously recommended that the Doré Copper Board recommend to Doré Copper Shareholders that they vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. The Doré Copper   Board unanimously recommends that Doré Copper   Shareholders vote   FOR   the Arrangement Resolution. See pages 33 to 36 of the Circular for a detailed description of the " Reasons for the Arrangement ".

In accordance with the interim order granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 12, 2024, providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and other procedural matters relating to the Arrangement, the Arrangement can only proceed if, among other conditions, it receives the approval of not less than two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Doré Copper Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting and not less than a majority (50% + 1) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Doré Copper Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting excluding the votes cast by certain interested or related parties or joint actors of Doré Copper in accordance with the minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

Under the Arrangement Agreement, the parties have agreed to effect the Arrangement, pursuant to which Cygnus will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shares "), and Doré Copper Shareholders will be entitled to receive, for each Doré Copper Share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (the " Effective Time "), 1.8297 fully paid ordinary shares (the " Consideration ") in the capital of Cygnus (each one whole share, a " Cygnus Share ").

As a result of, and immediately following the completion of, the Arrangement, Doré Copper will be an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cygnus and the former Doré Copper Shareholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration for each Doré Copper Share previously held by them immediately prior to the Effective Time (subject to rounding, as provided for in the Plan of Arrangement).

Cygnus has applied for its Cygnus Shares to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). It is a condition of closing that Cygnus shall have received conditional listing approval from the TSXV to list the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV. Listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV will be subject to Cygnus receiving approval from, and fulfilling all of the minimum listing requirements of, the TSXV.

Meeting and Circular

The Meeting of the Doré Copper Shareholders will be held at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP located at One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4 on December 16, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time). Doré Copper Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Doré Copper Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 12, 2024.

The Circular provides important information on the Arrangement and related matters, including the background of the Arrangement, the rationale for the recommendations made by the Special Committee and the Doré Copper Board, and voting procedures. Doré Copper Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its appendices carefully and in their entirety. The Circular is being mailed to Doré Copper Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Circular is available under Doré Copper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Doré Copper's website at www.dorecopper.com .

Impact of Canada Post Labour Strike

Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, it is possible that Doré Copper Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials in respect of the Meeting. Doré Copper Shareholders are encouraged to access the Circular and related materials electronically as noted above. Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares experiencing a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials may contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their individual control numbers in order to vote their Doré Copper Shares. Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares are encouraged to vote their Doré Copper Shares via the internet at www.investorvote.com or via telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares are also encouraged to complete and return letters of transmittal by hand or by courier to ensure the appropriate documents are received in a timely manner. Beneficial holders of Doré Copper Shares experiencing a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials should contact their broker or other intermediary for assistance in obtaining their individual control numbers in order to vote their Doré Copper Shares. Beneficial holders of Doré Copper Shares are encouraged to vote their Doré Copper Shares via the internet at www.proxyvote.com or via telephone at 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French). It is recommended that any physical forms of proxy or voting instruction forms be delivered via courier to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

Registered holders of Doré Copper Shares who wish to exercise their dissent rights in connection with the Arrangement are also cautioned to deliver their written objection to Doré Copper by mail using a method other than Canada Post or by facsimile transmission in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

Other Matters

Agreement with SOQUEM

Further to its news release dated July 3, 2024, on July 2, 2024, Doré Copper issued 1,190,476 Doré Copper Shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of $0.105 per Doré Copper Share in connection with its acquisition of a 56.41% interest in a group of contiguous claims located immediately north and east of its flagship high-grade Corner Bay copper project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill 1 . Doré Copper has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold. 2 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of Doré Copper's Copper Rand Mill.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5) is an emerging exploration company focused on advancing the Pontax Lithium Project (earning up to 70%), the Auclair Lithium Project and the Sakami Lithium Project in the world class James Bay lithium district in Québec, Canada. In addition, Cygnus has REE and base metal projects at Bencubbin and Snake Rock in Western Australia. The Cygnus Board of Directors and Technical Management team have a proven track record of substantial exploration success and creating wealth for shareholders and all stakeholders in recent years. Cygnus' tenements range from early-stage exploration areas through to advanced drill-ready targets.

For further information about Doré Copper, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit
President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049
Email: ernest.mast@dorecopper.com Email: laurie.gaborit@dorecopper.com

Visit: www.dorecopper.com
Facebook: Doré Copper Mining
LinkedIn: Doré Copper Mining Corp.
Twitter: @DoreCopper
Instagram: @DoreCopperMining

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the proposed Arrangement and the terms thereof, the completion of the Arrangement, including receipt of all necessary court, shareholder and regulatory approvals and timing thereof, the listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV, and the plans, operations and prospects of Doré Copper and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain approvals in respect of the Arrangement and to consummate the Arrangement, the ability to obtain approvals for the listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSXV, integration risks, actual results of current and future exploration activities, benefit of certain technology usage, the ability of prior successes and track record to determine future results, changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of metals, uninsured risks, risks relating to estimated costs, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, health emergencies, pandemics and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Doré Copper with securities regulators. Although Doré Copper has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Doré Copper disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Chibougamau Hub-and-Spoke Complex, Québec, Canada" dated June 15, 2022, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral   Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report was prepared by BBA Inc. with several consulting firms contributing to sections of the study, including SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and WSP Inc.
2 Sources for historic production figures: Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963–989 - Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada by François Leclerc et al. (Lac Dore/Chibougamau mining camp) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Joe Mann Property dated January 11, 2016 by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. for Jessie Ressources Inc. (Joe Mann mine).


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dore Copper MiningDCMC:CCTSXV:DCMCBase Metals Investing
DCMC:CC
Dore Copper Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Dore Copper Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated October 15, 2024, an update on the definitive arrangement agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5) (" Cygnus ") pursuant to which Cygnus has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Shares ") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporation Act (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Dore Copper Mining Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Agreement ") on October 14, 2024 with Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5) (" Cygnus ") to combine their respective businesses in a merger of equals transaction, pursuant to which Cygnus has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Shares ") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporation Act (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1 st and 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT   : https://bit.ly/3Y53d5E

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining Corporation to Present at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Dore Copper Mining Corporation to Present at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Dore Copper Mining Corporation (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM), based in Toronto, focused on developing its high-grade copper assets, today announced that Ernest Mast, President and CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 1, 2024.

DATE : October 1 st
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3z584tW
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 1-3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidation/Split - TNC

Consolidation/Split - TNC

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Consolidation/Split - TNC

Download the PDF here.

Proposed issue of securities - TNC

Proposed issue of securities - TNC

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Proposed issue of securities - TNC

Download the PDF here.

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

True North Copper (TNC:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce results from two diamond drill core holes at the West Tundra Flats resource area for a combined 331m at its wholly owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Both drill holes cut high-grade silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper zones within a wider sulfide mineralization horizon.

Highlights from 2024 West Tundra Flats Drill Holes:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") The Company has engaged Investment-Zirkel-München ("IZM") that offers several services for German language investor awareness including news dissemination, conference calls, real-time investor forums and an active investors network throughout Europe. IZM has a select investor following that participate in both financings and open market buying. The IZM contract is for a two-year term at a cost of CAD$25,000.

IZM has a business address at Lena-Chris-Str 9, Nuebiberg, Germany. The services to be provided will be overseen by Mathias Voigt, President of the company, who can be contacted at mv@i-z-m.info. Mr. Voigt owns 150,000 shares of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper " or the "Company") announces that the Company has initiated a strategic review process and has engaged Origin Merchant Partners (the "Advisor") to assist it in its review. The Advisor will work with World Copper's management and Board to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to grow and maximize value for all shareholders (the "Engagement"). There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and no timetable has been set for its completion. The Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Dore Copper Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Dore Copper Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

×