DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

ALX Resources

AL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 6,622,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placement that closed in two tranches on September 28, 2023 and November 1, 2023. An aggregate of 4,000,250 Warrants were issued on September 28, 2023 and 2,622,000 Warrants were issued on November 1, 2024. The Warrants are currently exercisable at a price of $0.80 and expire on September 28, 2025 and November 1, 2025, respectively.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the exercise price of the Warrants will be repriced from $0.80 to $0.54 (the "Repricing"). All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Peru and Southeastern British Columbia exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP Resources Inc.
Ian Gendall, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jim Stypula, Executive Chairman
Scott Davis, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 250-426-7808
Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: sdavis@crossdavis.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-Looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion of the Repricing. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will obtain regulatory approval of the Repricing. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the inability of the Company to obtain regulatory approval of the Repricing as anticipated, market conditions and timeliness of regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210199

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DLP Resources Inc.DLP:CATSXV:DLPBattery Metals Investing
DLP:CA
The Conversation (0)
DLP Resources Inc. Announces Corporate Update

DLP Resources Inc. Announces Corporate Update

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces Mr. Donald Njegovan is stepping down as a Director of the Company effective May 9th, 2024 to focus on his duties at OSISKO Mining Inc.

Mr. Njegovan stated: "I would like to acknowledge the entire team at DLP for all their hard work, delivering exciting drill results and wish them the greatest success in their Phase II drill program!"

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DLP Resources Announces Closing of $6.4 Million Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

DLP Resources Announces Closing of $6.4 Million Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering"), comprised of a brokered offering for gross proceeds of $4,822,682 (the "Brokered Offering") and a non-brokered offering for $1,601,000 in gross proceeds (the "Non-Brokered Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $6,423,682. The Brokered Offering was led by Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DLP Resources Announces Commencement of 2024 Drilling at Aurora

DLP Resources Announces Commencement of 2024 Drilling at Aurora

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of the fourteenth diamond drill hole, on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Peru, has commenced.

Aurora Project (Porphyry Cu-Mo Target)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second phase of rock sampling results from the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for the additional 53 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project have returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Initial C$1.25 million drawdown used to pay a C$1 million downpayment for the Alberta refinery site

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

May 22, 2024 Sydney, Australia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario (Company news release dated February 20, 2024).

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Expanding domestic production of cobalt for the battery supply chain & energy transition

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Defense ( "DoD ") has awarded the Company a US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) grant under the Defense Production Act (" DPA ") Title III program to expand the domestic capacity and production of cobalt for the battery and high strength alloy supply chains. This non-dilutive source of capital will allow Fortune to advance the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper development asset in Canada (" NICO Project ") toward a project construction decision.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Investor Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Copper Investing

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Copper Investing

Investor Presentation

Copper Investing

Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising

Copper Investing

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

×