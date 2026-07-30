Directorate change

Shell PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

July 30, 2026

Audit and Risk Committee Changes

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that, having served for more than eight years as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("ARC"), including seven years as its Chair, Ann Godbehere will step down as Chair and a member of the ARC with effect from August 1, 2026.

Holly Keller Koeppel, a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the ARC, has been appointed as Chair of the ARC with effect from August 1, 2026.

This notification is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550


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