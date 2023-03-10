Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and Digital Media Market

This merger will drive distribution, engagement, and monetization through combining the most-used media consumption devices in Mobile and CTV, and Gaming, the most-interactive form of media.

- DigitalReef, a leading technology company in global mobile marketing and connected TV (CTV), announced an historic merger with Gamers Club, the largest video gaming matchmaking platform and community hub in Latin America . Newly rebranded as Siprocal the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

Siprocal is the consolidation of DigitalReef and Gamers Club, set to create a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

With this merger, finalized on March 7 th , Siprocal will drive value for partners, brands, publishers, and consumers by residing at the intersection of users' content consumption and behavior through a unique combination of distribution, engagement, and monetization:

  • Access to DigitalReef's carrier/OEM distribution partnerships supporting over 580M registered, 240M 6-month active and 130M monthly active users;
  • Strong user engagement through integration of Gamers Club's holistic solutions for all gaming related functionality.
  • Monetization of highlighted engaged user-base across devices, utilizing DigitalReef's and its partners proprietary data delivering optimized outcomes for stakeholders.
  • Authentic relationships with users/gaming community and timely, relevant, individualized content, experiences, and other offerings linking gamers and other industry stakeholders.

Ari Segal , formerly Gamers Club's Executive Chairman and Siprocal's newly named CEO said, "The merger of these two leading companies illustrates the increasing prominence, relevance, and necessity of linking technology and media to gaming." He continued, "I'm excited to work alongside of and continue building an industry-leading team to take advantage of this moment in time to drive Siprocal's growth through the thoughtful pursuit of consumer engagement, monetization and immersive media experiences – in a way that, as our name suggests, enables two-way value creation with our partners and customers."

Siprocal will be directed by experts in technology, digital media, and gaming including Steve Cohen , Chief Strategy Officer of AEG and Executive Vice President of The Anschutz Corporation, and the newly appointed Board Chair of Siprocal.  Mr. Cohen said, "Siprocal is a first of its kind, next generation platform that bridges the needs of multiple key stakeholders and end users in the gaming and mobile media spaces. Connecting mobile carriers and OEMs to game studios and publishers, brands to customers, users, and subscribers, Siprocal is uniquely positioned to meet each party in the time and place that is most convenient and relevant driving meaningful results and experiences."

The merger completed on March 7 th . If you are interested in learning more visit www.siprocal.com

About Siprocal
Siprocal is a first of its kind, next-gen gaming distribution and engagement platform leveraging premier, direct audience access and insight. It was formed in 2023 from the merger of DigitalReef, a premium media ecosystem that operates on Mobile and CTV across the Americas, and Gamers Club, Latin America's largest gaming community hub.

Contact:
Kelsey Flitter
kflitter@chemistryagency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digitalreef-merges-with-gamers-club-in-historic-deal-to-disrupt-360b-gaming-and-digital-media-market-301769093.html

SOURCE Siprocal

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stagwell's Instrument Assists the Launch of Giant Steps, Gamified K-12 Digital Learning Experience from GoGuardian

GoGuardian and Instrument Partnered to Create an Equitable Learning Experience Teachers Have Called a "Game Changer"

Digital learning company GoGuardian has partnered with Instrument a values-driven digital agency within the Stagwell network, to help them launch Giant Steps a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. Built by educators for educators and drawing upon GoGuardian's learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on February 23, 2023 . View the full case study here.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mr Gatti's Pizza Announces 17 New Units Coming to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri

Major franchise agreement awarded to successful Oklahoma entrepreneur kicks off 2023 on a high note for the legacy brand

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, confirmed today plans to open 17 new, franchised units across Oklahoma Arkansas and Missouri over the next six years. The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FortuneCoins.com Signs an Agreement with Relax Gaming

Top social casino in the U.S. and Canada inks a deal with the award-winning igaming provider

FortuneCoins.com the top online social casino in the United States and Canada is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Relax Gaming, an industry-leading game provider and aggregator. This partnership will allow FortuneCoins.com to expand its game offering and provide players with a broader and more exciting gaming experience.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

- CHARLES & KEITH expands its presence in the metaverse by opening the doors to its virtual world, CHARLESKEITHHAUS, on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox from 13 to 27 March 2023 .

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

Modelled after the Spring Summer 2023 campaign — State of Play — CHARLESKEITHHAUS offers an immersive and entertaining way to experience the brand's universe. Every detail in the house is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection: from a curation of fun Spring Summer 2023 styles, to the colour palette of the domain, and even an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks. All of these elements come together to encourage experimentation and foster a community of fashion lovers.

Inviting exploration, guests can look forward to in-game quests like quizzes, parkour challenges, and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of this season's must-have bag, the Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be a special guest appearance at the CHARLESKEITHHAUS — virtual K-Pop artiste APOKI is throwing a rooftop party and all are invited. A pioneer in the virtual K-Pop scene, APOKI is dressed in the new collection and will play some of her hit singles. The rooftop will also feature a runway where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.

Come and explore the CHARLESKEITHHAUS, which will launch on The Sandbox on 13 March 2023 globally. A selection of digital wearables of the Spring Summer 2023 collection will also be available for purchase, which guests will be able to wear in The Sandbox to show off their bond with the community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--keith-enters-the-sandbox-opening-doors-to-the-first-ever-charleskeithhaus-that-offers-quests-and-k-pop-concert-performances-by-apoki-301767436.html

SOURCE Charles & Keith

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Meta Entertainment Parent Company of Esports Organization Dignitas Signs NXT Level Sports and Entertainment, a Division of NXT Level Holdings, as Their Partnerships Consultant and Sales Agency of Record

Dignitas, the world renowned esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has signed Next Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of Next Level Holdings as their exclusive partnership's agency of record. NXT Level will be tasked to lead Dignitas' partnership strategy and business development efforts for the organization esports teams and creators including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

"Dignitas is one of the most successful and innovative esports organization in history with championships dating back to 2003. They have seen success in the games they play as well as on the business side of esports and gaming helping their partners break through the clutter and achieve their marketing objectives. Their teams and creators consist of the biggest names in gaming and esports, and they compete in the most popular games in the world including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. We are honored for the opportunity to work with Dignitas, their current and future partners, and passionate fanbase in the pursuit of securing Naming Rights Partners for each of their teams," said Adam Cross , Managing Partner of NXT Level Holdings.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Partners with Women Who Code to Empower Women in Tech

Celebrating International Women's History Month AviaGames Hosts Special Events in Collaboration with Women Who Code

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its partnership with Women Who Code (WWCode), the largest international nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. In celebration of International Women's History Month and International Women's Day AviaGames is hosting a variety of  events on its Pocket7Games social competition platform to celebrate women, help raise awareness for women equality and support WWCode.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

