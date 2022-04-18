Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nasdaq Listed Mass Media and Entertainment Conglomerate Signs Software Licensing Contract ExtensionDGTL Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a new key client in the media entertainment sector by its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs. After an initial statement of work the client chose to continue the relationship with a subscription to continue the measurement and tracking of multiple television ...

Nasdaq Listed Mass Media and Entertainment Conglomerate Signs Software Licensing Contract Extension

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new key client in the media entertainment sector by its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs. After an initial statement of work (SOW), the client chose to continue the relationship with a subscription to continue the measurement and tracking of multiple television and streaming content brands in its portfolio. The combined contracts are valued at $200,000 over a 13-month period.

This new major account is a Nasdaq listed global entertainment conglomerate with a current market capital of over $30 billion. This new Engagement Labs client has a diversified holdings of numerous international leaders in the mass media categories of television, motion pictures, and digital streaming content services.

The Client awarded Engagement Labs a lucrative proof of concept (POC) contract to experience firsthand the industry leading TotalSocial® platform's ability to help achieve their goals, including improved marketing ROI and growth in top line revenue. Areas of focus include insights that provide a deeper understanding of how viewers consume and talk about their entertainment content, and the linkage between their networks and shows to help optimize marketing and branding. After a successful POC, the client chose to extend the agreement to a full year subscription of TotalSocial.

"The media and entertainment landscape continues to evolve and grow. New formats and competition are transforming the industry, and companies need and demand innovative partners to help with changing consumer habits. This successful POC and the subsequent subscription demonstrates that Engagement Labs' proprietary data, analytics and patented methodology help brands to transform and innovate in a competitive industry," reports Steven M Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL and President, CRO of Engagement Labs.

"We are excited to provide unique, high-quality solutions that includes our TotalSocial platform that allows them to focus on opportunities for improvement around 'the metrics that matter,' including insights into audience segments and demographic targets that wield the most influence, and the levers to pull," said Brown.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: 
https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

XXX

DGTL Holdings Inc.
DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage within the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com

Engagement Labs
As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of Fortune 500 level clients. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Hashoff LLC
As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 500 million freelance content creators. Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Draft Kings, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo, Currency.com, Syneos Health, etc. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology

Investor Relations
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

* Past and present customers. All currencies in Canadian dollars

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120510

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DGTL HoldingsTSXV:DGTLEmerging Tech Investing
DGTL:CA
DGTL Holdings

DGTL Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Financial Management Team

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Financial Management Team

New Chief Financial Officer, New Chairman of the Audit Committee and $600,000 in PPP Loans Forgiven

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL Holdings" or "the Company") reports a reorganization of its financial administration team and the forgiveness of $600,000 in small business COVID-19 relief loans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

Leading OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. Renews 1-year Subscription Contract with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs, has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The new campaign contract is valued at $150,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

$200,000 Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing Now Live across the state of Illinois, USA

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting regulations which are now legal and live across the state of Illinois, USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman (the "Defendants"), the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. ("Hashoff"). DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL's purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. On behalf of the DGTL shareholders, DGTL Holdings Inc. seeks the recovery of all amounts owing as a result of the Defendants' misconduct.

ABOUT DGTL

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Senior Management and Board Appointments

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Senior Management and Board Appointments

New Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Board Member Appointments to DGTL Holdings Inc. and New Managing Director Appointed to Hashoff LLC to Lead Corporate Integration and Long-Term Organizational Development Plans

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL Holdings") reports that it has appointed new senior executive and board of director post the successful completion of a Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") merger with Engagement Labs. The company also reports on near-term corporate integration projects and long-term organizational development plans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opens Exclusive Location in Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park via its JKOS Ordering System

JustKitchen Opens Exclusive Location in Taoyuan Environmental Science and Technology Park via its JKOS Ordering System

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Will Operate a Ghost Kitchen within Jialong Technology to
Provide Catered Food for Corporate Employees as well as Branded Meals
to Other Huanke Road Manufacturers

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp./

In the news release, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18, issued 13-Apr-2022 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date in the first sentence is incorrect. "Wed, April 22nd" should read "Wed, April 20th" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI ) (OTCQX:NSCIF) (FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that CEO Sean Krakiwsky will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wed, April 20 th 2022 at 12:30 PM ET in Seminole Ballroom B.  There is also the opportunity to meet with Mr. Krakiwsky at his breakout sessions scheduled for Wed, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET at Table 11, Thursday, April 21 st at 11:30 AM ET at Table 1, and Thursday, April 21st at 1:45 PM at Table 10.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI ) (OTCQX:NSCIF) (FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that CEO Sean Krakiwsky will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wed, April 22 nd 2022 at 12:30 PM ET in Seminole Ballroom B.  There is also the opportunity to meet with Mr. Krakiwsky at his breakout sessions scheduled for Wed, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET at Table 11, Thursday, April 21 st at 11:30 AM ET at Table 1, and Thursday, April 21st at 1:45 PM at Table 10.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.) (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at the following link: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/116e75104b074f3491ff20780ccca2af1d
and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law pertaining to the following: the Option and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-to-present-at-noblecon18-301524827.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development

Cloud DX partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development

Developing the Clinic of the Future, Cloud DX work to be supported by Sheridan College through federal grant

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call on April 7th

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Fourth quarter and Year End 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×