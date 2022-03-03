Gaming Investing News
"We are thrilled to partner with Misfit Gaming Group and the VALORANT Team. This is an amazing opportunity to promote our brand to a new consumer group," said Jenniffer Paulson , Vice President of Marketing for Developlus. "Being able to do so in partnership with a completely female team in esports, is an amazing opportunity."

The woman-owned, women-led haircare and color corporation, Developlus Inc. is pleased to announce their new partnership with Misfits Gaming Group to promote Splat vibrant hair colors within the gaming industry. Misfits Gaming's all female VALORANT team will feature Splat hair color as well as post on their social channels and offer co-branded giveaways to their followers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Misfit Gaming Group and the VALORANT Team. This is an amazing opportunity to promote our brand to a new consumer group," said Jenniffer Paulson , Vice President of Marketing for Developlus. "Being able to do so in partnership with a completely female team in esports, is an amazing opportunity."

Esports have a tremendous impact on the gaming industry and brings innovation outside of traditional sports. As a brand that encourages consumers to embrace "outside the box" vibrant hair color, Developlus is proud to be partnering with Misfits Gaming  who have been at the digital forefront of esports.

The partnership was recently announced by the VALORANT Team in this video and will continue throughout March.

Misfits Gaming Group
Misfits Gaming Group (MGG) is a global esports and entertainment company. They compete in some of the most successful video game titles worldwide and are permanent partners in three franchised esports leagues: Riot Games' League of Legends European Championship (Misfits Gaming), Activision-Blizzard's Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem), and Activision-Blizzard's Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers). MGG utilizes world-class management and a deep understanding of the esports ecosystem to establish fruitful partnerships with international brands and organizations, and a commitment to growth through the players and the community.

Developlus
Developlus, family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

