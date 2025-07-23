Developing Critical Mineral Assets - Corporate Presentation - July 2025

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
ACDC Metals Limited (ASX: ADC) (ACDC Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce the Corporate Presentation - July 2025.
21 July
Zeus Secures Secondary Listing on the German Stock Exchange
Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its securities are now officially secondary listed on the Börse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)—marking a significant step in expanding the Company’s international footprint and attracting broader investor engagement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zeus secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A1J8CV)
- The FSE listing provides increased access to European capital markets and a broader shareholder base.
- The dual listing aligns with the Company’s international growth strategy and exposure to critical minerals such as antimony.
The dual listing on the FSE is part of Zeus’ broader strategy to expand its global investor base and increase visibility among European institutional and retail investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading platforms, with more than one million securities from over 100 countries listed and traded.
It opens a powerful gateway to the European capital markets, increasing visibility and accessibility to institutional and retail investors across the EU. It also positions Zeus at the forefront of strategic opportunities in the global minerals sector, particularly in the market for critical minerals like antimony— a resource integral to flame retardants, battery technologies, and military- grade alloys.
Key Benefits of the Frankfurt Listing;
a) Greater Exposure to a diverse investor base, particularly in countries with strong demand for antimony-based materials.
b) Enhanced Liquidity and Trading Flexibility for current and prospective shareholders.
c) Strategic Alignment with European initiatives aimed at securing sustainable and ethically sourced critical minerals.
d) Positioning for Growth through partnerships, supply agreements, and downstream integration with antimony users across industrial sectors.
With the global spotlight increasingly focused on critical resource security and sustainability, Zeus is committed to responsibly advancing its exploration and development projects to meet the rising demand—especially in Europe’s high- tech and green economy ecosystems.
“We are very pleased to announce our dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move that reflects growing interest in Zeus’ antimony-focused strategy and the broader significance of critical minerals in the global energy transition. The listing provides enhanced liquidity for our shareholders and allows us to engage more directly with European investors who have a strong interest in strategic minerals” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus.
17 July
Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has discovered copper mineralization during early-stage prospecting at its 40,675-hectare, 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1). The discovery of copper mineralization in bedrock is located on the east end of the Hughes Lake Trend. Copper mineralization from surface rock grab samples^^ from outcrop and subcrop comprises between 0.5 to 5% combined, fracture-controlled, foliation parallel stringers and disseminated, malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite hosted within dolomitized limestone and adjacent altered clastic sedimentary and/or mafic volcanic rocks over an observed strike length of 700 metres and marks the first occurrence of copper noted on this under-explored property (Figures 1, 2, and 3). Ongoing and initial field work consisting of prospecting, geological mapping, and the collection of 1,700 soil samples is focused on following up on the Hughes Lake Trend where an 8-kilometre-long anomalous zone of copper and cobalt in soil samples** is coincident with mafic volcanic rocks of the Hughes Lake Complex and associated magnetic rocks.
All soil and rock samples collected will be submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and will be analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34). Analytical results are pending and will be reported in a future news release.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced 2,377 line-kilometre ("km") airborne geophysical survey on the Project. The helicopter-borne survey consisted of a systematic, property-wide, time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEM™ Plus") and horizontal magnetic gradiometer survey and will provide the baseline geophysical data to guide geological mapping and assist in focusing exploration efforts on the discovery of Copper-Cobalt deposits. This is the first geophysical survey of this type in the area. The Company is interested in areas of geophysical anomalies coincident with anomalous copper ("Cu"), cobalt ("Co"), lead ("Pb"), silver ("Ag"), molybdenum ("Mo"), gold ("Au"), arsenic ("As"), and antimony ("Sb") lake sediment values found throughout the Project area (Figures 1 and 2).
Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank both the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ("ACOA") for their financial assistance through Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for work on the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.
"We are very encouraged to have discovered in-situ copper mineralization within the first few days of working on the Humber Project. This important discovery supports our concept that the Humber Project has the potential to host Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper Deposits, and with our exploration team currently on the ground we look forward to assessing additional targets across the extensive property. With the completion of the airborne survey, we will have one of the requisite data layers upon which to base further targeting for similar style mineralization. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of this initial work program and sincerely appreciate the financial support of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and ACOA through the JEA program.
"At the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project, we have assembled a rare, first-mover, district-scale project opportunity, that will continue to leverage our expertise. We are eager to demonstrate the Project's prospectivity focused on critical metal discovery and the value we believe this Project brings to our investors."
~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Humber Project Highlights
- Potential for discovery of significant Cu-Co deposits;
- Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;
- 8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;
- Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;
- Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production* and 60% of Co production^;
- District-scale land package now comprising 40,675 hectares;
- Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;
- Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;
- First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and
- Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.
About the Geophysical Survey
The helicopter-borne survey was completed by Geotech Ltd. and comprised a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer survey. The survey was flown at 200 metre spacing in a northwest trend across the strike of the underlying geology with perpendicular tie lines flown at 2 kilometre spacing.
Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues
The Project is underlain by rocks of the sedimentary Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.
This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^ and 20% of global Copper production* in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)* and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.
Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Cu (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the recently staked Hughes Lake Block.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_002full.jpg
Figure 2: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Cu-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples** (Cu-ppm) and location of recent copper discovery along the 8-kilometre long Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Field photographs of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_004full.jpg
Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure
This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All quoted soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.
^^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.
*https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/
^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.
**(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)
About Magna Terra
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp.; a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold's operating Don Nicholas Project infrastructure, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com
16 July
Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor
Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Dell as US Business Development & Strategy Advisor in relation to a range of US based initiatives to support the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zeus appoints US Ambassador (Ret.) Christopher Dell as its US Business and Strategic Development Advisor.
- Fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and strategic partnerships.
- Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command.
- Zeus aims to build on strong political, economic and military relationships between Morocco and the US and provide potential Antimony supply solutions into the future.
The Company considers Mr Dell’s appointment as a fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and partnerships. Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by both the U.S. and EU and is essential for defence and advanced technologies.
With China dominating approximately half of global supply and recently imposing export curbs, Western industries are urgently seeking secure alternative sources. Mr Dell’s mission will be to leverage his international networks and expertise to assist in positioning Zeus as a prime new supplier and partner in the US.
Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command. In these roles he managed complex political and economic initiatives in resource-rich regions. After his diplomatic career, Mr Dell joined Bechtel Corp. (America’s largest engineering and construction company), where he ultimately became head of Bechtel’s operations in Mozambique.
He was also Senior Advisor to Fieldstone Africa, a leading independent investment bank specializing in energy and infrastructure. This blend of diplomatic acumen and business development success – from securing major infrastructure contracts to advising private-sector investors – is expected to assist in driving Zeus’s expansion in North America.
The Board is confident that Mr. Dell’s leadership and network will accelerate US-facing opportunities and help forge new investment partnerships.
“We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Zeus team,” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus Resources. “His unparalleled experience in global markets and infrastructure development will be instrumental in opening doors to US capital and strategic partners. This appointment is a transformative step for Zeus, reinforcing our confidence in accelerating the Casablanca Antimony Project and our international growth strategy.”
09 July
Company Operational Update
Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, is pleased to provide an operations update for its projects located in Ontario, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- GT1 remains committed to advancing our lithium projects and development strategy, continuing to engage with our Indigenous partners and progressing permitting strategically ahead of an anticipated rebound in the lithium market
- As part of our government engagement strategy, GT1 has submitted further applications totalling Cs5.5 million under the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) to support consultation and early engineering works at both the Seymour and Root projects
- In light of current market conditions, the release of the Seymour Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) has been deferred; however, key low cost workstreams will continue to ensure the Company is well-positioned when market conditions improve
- GT1 remains focused on cost discipline across the business, has further reduced staff levels and retained only essential personnel necessary to advance permitting and core technical and corporate development activities
- An exploration review is currently underway across all 9 of GT1’s projects, with early indications highlighting strong potential for high-value by-products listed as Critical Minerals globally
- The Company acknowledges the Canadian Government’s strong push for a complete domestic critical minerals supply chain including enhanced support for permitting and infrastructure funding which is expected to benefit GT1’s projects. The Company remains committed to ongoing engagement with our Indigenous partners on all activities
“It’s been a challenging 12 months for the lithium sector, but our long-term strategy remains unchanged. While market conditions have required us to slow down, we continue to have strong conviction in the quality of our assets, their location, and our vertically integrated approach in Canada, underpinned by tier-one strategic partnerships with EcoPro Innovation and other lithium focussed businesses.
The LOI from Export Development Canada, unwavering Canadian government support, delivery of key project milestones, and a robust +30Mt resource are all achievements in the past 12 months that have added significant value to the Company. These foundations place us in a strong position to respond when the market recovers and we’ll be ready.
Although slowing the DFS was a difficult but necessary decision, we remain focused on advancing the critical development work required to ensure the Seymour Project moves towards completion of permitting in consultation with our Indigenous partners and will be ready for investment decisions. This period of disciplined capital preservation also provides an opportunity to explore new avenues to create value for shareholders, including a full review of our tenement portfolio and technical database, which may unlock further strategic opportunities aligned with current market demands and our long-term vision.”
- GT1 Managing Director, Cameron Henry
03 July
Trump and Vietnam Strike Tariff Deal, Last-minute Agreement Spares Harsher Rate
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday (July 2) that the US and Vietnam have struck a trade deal.
The agreement will see the US impose a 20 percent tariff on many Vietnamese exports, with Vietnam averting the threatened 46 percent levy. Transshipped goods, which are goods routed through Vietnam before being shipped to the US, will be subject to a 40 percent tariff. Trump said Vietnam agreed to allow the import of US goods at a 0 percent tariff in return.
The last-minute framework gives Washington a political win while preserving Vietnam’s vital access to its largest export market. Vietnam is America’s 10th biggest trading partner, and the US is by far its most key destination for manufactured goods.
However, details remain thin. It is still unclear exactly which products will fall under the 20 percent tariff, or how the 40 percent penalties on transshipped goods will be enforced.
While Vietnam’s state media did not confirm those tariff levels in its official statement, it said the two countries"Vietnam - US joint statement concerning a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement framework."
The timing of the deal is also critical. Under Trump’s April-announced plan, tariffs on Vietnamese goods were due to rise to 46 percent, alarming businesses that have shifted manufacturing from China to Vietnam over the past five years.
Since 2018, Vietnam’s exports to the US have nearly tripled, climbing from US$49.14 billion to US$136.5 billion last year, according to US Census Bureau data. American exports to Vietnam, meanwhile, rose about 30 percent to US$13.04 billion in the same period.
For Trump, the agreement with Vietnam is an important success as he races to conclude similar frameworks with other trading partners before the broader tariff hikes resume next week.
Talks with India are underway, while negotiations with Japan and the European Union have encountered complications.
Analysts say the Vietnam deal could set the tone for these upcoming talks, as Vietnam's dependence on US trade meant it had a weak negotiation position. “Other countries will feel they should be able to lock in a lower tariff rate than the 20 percent that President Trump says Vietnam has agreed to,” Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, told CNBC.
Murray Hiebert of the Center for Strategic and International Studies meanwhile noted that had Trump insisted on the full 46 percent tariff, Vietnam risked losing out to other Southeast Asian rivals, damaging both its economic prospects and its willingness to partner with Washington.
“Had Trump stuck with 46 percent, much higher than the current tariff on China, Vietnam feared it would be disadvantaged by its competitors especially in Southeast Asia,” Hiebert told Reuters. “This likely would have dented Vietnam's trust in the US and it might have toned down some of its security cooperation with Washington.”
A new front in Washington’s push to isolate China
The framework with Vietnam also highlights how the US is using its trade leverage to pressure Asian countries to help block Chinese manufacturers from evading existing tariffs.
The 40 percent penalty on transshipped goods is designed to discourage companies from routing Chinese products through Vietnam to bypass American duties.
Trump’s team is applying similar demands on other nations such as Thailand and Indonesia, respectively urging them to monitor foreign investment and reduce the amount of Chinese content in their manufactured exports if they hope to avoid higher tariffs.
But enforcement of these new transshipment rules will be challenging. Many Southeast Asian customs authorities lack the resources to fully verify the complex origins of manufactured goods.
In the case of the Vietnam deal, it's still unclear if the 40 percent levy on transshipped goods will also be applied to Vietnam-made goods utilizing Chinese components, and if so what the acceptable percentage would be.
Experts warned that strict penalties of this sort could push US companies producing goods in Vietnam to leave the country altogether, or even shift production back to China if it becomes cheaper.
“If it’s too onerous or difficult to comply, companies won’t use the opportunity to grow sourcing in Vietnam,” Matt Priest, head of the trade group Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, told the New York Times.
“They may even head back to China if it’s price competitive.”
Vietnam itself faces a delicate balancing act. The country has benefited from billions of dollars of Chinese investment in its export sectors — especially textiles, electronics and automotive — while at the same time strengthening its security ties with the US to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.
Neighboring countries are watching carefully. Thailand, for example, has estimated that stricter rules on transshipment could reduce its US exports by US$15 billion, nearly a third of its trade surplus with America last year.
Authorities in Malaysia and Indonesia have already begun tightening their own export verification procedures ahead of any agreements with the US.
He Yongqian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, commented on the US-Vietnam agreement Thursday (July 3) in a press briefing, Bloomberg reported.
"We’re happy to see all parties resolve trade conflicts with the US through equal negotiations, but firmly oppose any party striking a deal at the expense of China’s interests," she stated. "If such a situation arises, China will firmly strike back to protect its own legitimate rights and interests."
26 June
Drilling Commences at the Kanowna East Gold Project
Accelerate Resources Limited (“AX8”, “Accelerate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 70%-owned Kanowna East Gold Project, located 25km northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA (Figure 1).
Key Points
- High impact drilling has commenced at Kanowna East, targeting basement gold systems at the Western Tiger and Little Lake Prospects, only 25kms NE of Kalgoorlie.
- Program designed to test prospective structural settings and alteration zones along the Reidy Fault and newly recognised northeast gravity trends.
- Targeting the potential source of widespread paleochannel gold occurrences identified from historical drilling.
- Strong cash position of ~$3 million ensures a well-funded campaign and supports strategic exploration momentum.
Figure 1: Ragland Drilling RC Drill Rig at AX8’s Little Lake Prospect, Kanowna East Project.
The 2,000m reverse circulation (RC) program is testing structurally controlled, basement- hosted gold targets at the Western Tiger and Little Lake Prospects (Figure 2). These targets have been selected based on structural complexity, geophysical modelling, and geochemical signatures indicative of gold-bearing systems.
Figure 2: Western Tiger & Little Lake geology interpretation with planned RC drill hole locations (green triangles).
At Western Tiger, drilling is focused on the undrilled western margin of a felsic intrusive unit interpreted to have been emplaced along the Reidy Fault. Sericite alteration, arsenic- antimony pathfinder anomalies, and recent structural reinterpretations highlight the area as a priority for potential gold discovery.
At Little Lake, newly processed gravity data has defined northeast-trending features interpreted to intersect northwest fault systems—structural zones commonly associated with gold mineralisation in the Kalgoorlie district. These trends correlate with previously intercepted basement-hosted gold and offer a compelling test of the Company’s exploration model.
“Commencing drilling at Kanowna East marks an important milestone in Accelerate’s gold strategy,” commented Chief Executive Officer Luke Meter. “We’re testing targets with geological signatures consistent with major orogenic gold systems in the Eastern Goldfields and success could substantially enhance the value of our gold portfolio near Kalgoorlie.”
With a strong financial position, Accelerate remains well-funded to execute its exploration strategy across multiple growth-stage gold assets in WA.
The Company looks forward to updating shareholders as drilling progresses and assays become available.
