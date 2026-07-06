Desert Mountain Energy Receives Letter of Support from Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - July 6, 2026 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of support from the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation ("RCCEDC"), recognizing the Company's planned investment initiatives and their potential to create meaningful employment opportunities in the Roswell-Chaves County region of New Mexico.
In its letter, RCCEDC expressed its support for the Company's efforts to advance innovative energy and resource technologies while encouraging economic growth in the region. The organization also indicated its commitment to work with Desert Mountain Energy by providing access to regional resources and identifying potential monetary and tax credit incentive programs that may assist with future development initiatives.
The letter highlights several technology areas that RCCEDC believes have the potential to contribute to future industrial development within Roswell-Chaves County, including:
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Enhanced recovery development for helium-3 and helium-4;
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Enhanced gas supply security for a proposed hyperscale data centre, including pipeline infrastructure and underground natural gas storage;
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Hydrogen recovery and development to support future power demands;
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Produced water treatment to support data centre power generation and rare earth element recovery; and
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Recovery and utilization of sodium chloride (NaCl) from treated water for sodium-ion battery manufacturing.
RCCEDC further noted that these initiatives have the potential to strengthen the regional economy by attracting new investment, creating high-quality jobs and supporting long-term industrial growth in southeastern New Mexico.
"We appreciate the support from the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation and look forward to continuing discussions as we evaluate opportunities in the Roswell-Chaves County region," said Robert Rohlfing, Executive Chairman & CEO of Desert Mountain Energy. "We are encouraged by RCCEDC's willingness to assist with access to regional resources and potential monetary and tax credit incentives as we continue evaluating technologies focused on helium recovery, energy security, hydrogen development and produced water treatment. We believe these initiatives have the potential to support future investment and meaningful job creation while advancing technologies that align with the region's long-term economic development goals."
The Company cautions that the letter of support does not constitute a binding agreement or guarantee the receipt of incentives or the advancement of any specific project. Any future initiatives remain subject to technical evaluation, financing, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
ABOUT Desert Mountain Energy
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.
We seek safe harbor
"Robert Rohlfing "
Robert Rohlfing
Exec Chairman & CEO
For more information, contact:
Don Mosher, President & Director
Tel: (604) 617-5448
E-mail: Don@desertmountainenergy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the filing of the Offering Document. statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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