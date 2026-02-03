Descartes Sets Date to Announce Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

Descartes Sets Date to Announce Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or Toll-Free for North America at +1 800 717 1738, using conference ID 56287.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. A phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes before the start.

Replays of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, March 18, 2026, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 56287#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes Systems Group
Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Descartes Investor Contact         
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-2969
investor@descartes.com


descartes-systems-group-inc-thdsg-cctsx-dsg
DSG:CC
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (The)

