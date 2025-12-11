Denver Broncos and Verizon Business enhance stadium operations and fan experiences

Fans at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, can now enjoy a significantly upgraded game-day experience thanks to the new Wi-Fi 6E and Local Area Network (LAN) installation led by Verizon Business. The network refresh includes more than 2,400 wireless access points to deliver connectivity that will help advance the stadium's operations and improve the overall fan experience and safety.

"At Empower Field at Mile High, we strive for excellence and take pride in creating a mobile-friendly experience for every fan who walks through the gates. Through this collaboration with Verizon, this new Wi-Fi 6E ready network is a team investment into technology that delivers exceptional experiences at every touchpoint year-round," said Daniel Brusilovsky, CTO, Denver Broncos.

The speed to power exceptional experiences
With this new deployment, fans looking to use the stadium's public Wi-Fi can enjoy fast and reliable internet access on their devices. Operationally, front and back office teams now have the speed, reliability and performance they need to make sure everything from POS systems to surveillance, crowd management, digital ticketing, sustainability and access control measures run flawlessly.

Verizon completely replaced the stadium's legacy Wi-Fi network with a best-in-class network and security solution designed to supercharge the 76,125 capacity stadium. Serving both public and private Wi-Fi, the Broncos network backbone uses a dedicated 6GHz frequency band. This exclusive channel makes the network easier for IT to manage and scale and sets the organization up for game-day operational excellence long past the 2024-2025 season. Using WPA3, a Wi-Fi security standard, for stronger encryption and security features means Empower Field at Mile High is able to protect sensitive operations data and support secure communications across the network.

"Our holistic approach to a major venue network transformation uses a mix of 5G and advanced technologies to tailor a high-performance connectivity ecosystem, transforming both front-end and back-office functions," said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Verizon Business. "This Wi-Fi deployment redefines the stadium experience and creates a foundation for future innovation, helping ensure that the Broncos organization delivers a next-level fan experience."

Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Verizon made significant 5G upgrades to enhance Empower Field at Mile High's high-performance network environment, which included outfitting the stadium with 965 antennas that provide a mix of LTE and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G coverage. These upgrades allow fans to access the power of 5G from anywhere in the stadium, and in tailgating areas. Verizon also operates Empower Field at Mile High's neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS).

Verizon's Connected Venues approach brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships to provide high-performance, reliable connectivity that enables leagues, teams, and stadium operators to redefine the future of sports and venue operations. Learn more about partnering with Verizon for Intelligent Venues .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

