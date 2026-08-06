Delta Resources Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in the Gold Creek Property Hosting the High-Grade I-Zone Gold Prospect, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the option agreement with LatAm Lithium Corp. (formerly Portofino Resources Inc. "Portofino") announced on May 28, 2024 and has acquired a 100% interest in the Gold Creek Property, which hosts the I-Zone, located in Duckworth Township, Ontario, within the 340 km2 Delta-1 Property.
Pursuant to the terms of the amended option agreement, Delta has satisfied all obligations required to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Creek Property. The amendment relates to the second anniversary payment obligation under the original option agreement.
Key amended terms are as follows:
- the Optionee shall pay the Optionor the cash sum of $100,000 in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement;
- in lieu of the issuance and delivery of 666,667 Delta Shares to the Optionor as otherwise required under Section 3.1 of the Option Agreement, the Optionee shall pay to the Optionor a cash payment of $80,000.04 in full satisfaction of such share delivery obligation.
The Gold Creek Property is comprised of 16 mining claims and hosts the I-Zone as well as several other high-grade gold occurrences. Historical drilling at I-Zone returned several strong high-grade intercepts, including 4.32 g/t Au over 41 m, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 m, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 m, reported by Landore Resources between 1995 and 1997. In addition, a mini-bulk sample completed by Mengold Resources in 2008 at the I-Zone trench returned an average grade of 9.9 g/t Au, further highlighting the presence of significant gold mineralization within the zone. These results are historical in nature and are not NI 43-101 compliant, but they underscore the strong exploration potential of the sector.
Delta is currently carrying out its biggest field exploration program to date on the property with a team of 10 geologists now in the field, trenching, channel sampling, and prospecting activities are underway across multiple target areas within the I-Zone, as well as several surrounding high-priority gold prospects (see July 30, 2026 press release).
Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:
"Delta initially entered into the option agreement with Portofino in 2024 as part of its broader district-scale land consolidation strategy. Through the successful completion of the agreement, Delta now holds full ownership of the Gold Creek Property, providing the Company with full control and greater flexibility to advance exploration activities and integrate the property into its long-term development plans for the Project."
"Importantly, the amended terms of the agreement allowed Delta to satisfy the final share issuance obligation through a cash payment of $80,000 rather than issuing 666,667 common shares preserving shareholder value by avoiding dilution while securing 100% ownership of a highly prospective area within the Delta-1 Gold Project."
"The historical gold occurrences on the Gold Creek Property were very strong, and our current program aims to build on those results using a better understanding of the property-scale geology, a different mining market environment, and the benefit of the Eureka discovery now in place. We believe this area was never advanced to its full potential, not because of the geology, but because of the market conditions and prevailing mindset at the time. With what we know today, we see a significant opportunity to advance and unlock that potential."
Figure 1. Map of Delta-1 Gold Project showing location of the Gold Creek Property
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/308361_3bf1baab049b5b3c_001full.jpg
Qualified Person
Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Delta Resources Limited
Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.
The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.
Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
For Further Information:
Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca
Ron Kopas, CEO
rkopas@deltaresources.ca
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such
words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308361