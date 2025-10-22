Deep Yellow Limited September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Deep Yellow Limited September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) announces a summary of key activities completed in the September 2025 quarter.

FLAGSHIP TUMAS PROJECT (Namibia)

Work on the Tumas Project (Tumas) and associated off-site infrastructure continues to progress as planned and is on track for targeted first production in Q3 CY2027 (refer to Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS Tumas Project

- Detailed engineering on the Tumas Project along with off-site power and water infrastructure finalisation is continuing to advance

- Focus continues on finalising detailed design for the process plant, completing the agreements for power and water supply and undertaking bulk earthworks at site

- Subsequent to quarter end, successful completion of a shallow reverse circulation drill program at the S-Bend prospect, which comprised of 452 holes for 3,361 m

o Drilling identified 4 clusters of higher-grade mineralisation worthy of follow-up drilling to increase the uranium resource base on the Tumas Project

o Best intersections include:

- SB0247: 8 m at 332 ppm eU3O8 from 1 m
- SB0560: 2 m at 1,217 ppm eU3O8 from surface

o Importantly, potential to add to the Tumas resource and extend beyond the current 30-year Life of Mine is further enhanced with discoveries being made such as the S-Bend prospect

Mulga Rock Project

- Mini-pilot resin testwork on samples from the Ambassador and Princess deposits is successfully demonstrating recovery of uranium, base metals and rare earth elements

- Progress on the revised Definitive Feasibility Study entailing process engineering, capital and operating cost estimates, mining plan and schedules is being advanced

Alligator River Project

- Field work has been completed with results pending

- Reverse circulation and diamond drill program underway

Corporate

- Group cash balance on 30 September 2025 was A$203.5 million

- The future direction of the uranium market will be heavily influenced by the supply deficits in the short to long term as is clearly evidenced by the WNA bi-annual market study released in September 2025

- John Borshoff stepped down from the Managing Director/Chief Executive role on 20 October 2025 and the process for appointing a replacement is well progressed

- Annual General Meeting date 20 November 2025

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NIS6EKHI



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.

The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.

Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.

Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.



Source:
Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:
Investors:
Craig Barnes
Acting Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9286 6999
E: craig.barnes@deepyellow.com.au

Media:
Cameron Gilenko
T: +61-466-984-953
e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Deep YellowDYL:AUAU:DYLEnergy Investing
DYL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals to drill Sampsons Tank Copper ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 in outcrop grab samples. Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025... Keep Reading...
Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Collective Metals Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the " Company " or " Collective ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: FWB:9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

Precious Metals Investing

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Tech Investing

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Resource Investing

BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector

rare earth investing

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Secures Approval for Record Ridge Mine

gold investing

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines